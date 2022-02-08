Cobalt Products Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | Vale (BR), Sherritt International (CA), Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Cobalt Products Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cobalt Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cobalt Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cobalt Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cobalt Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cobalt Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cobalt Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vale (BR), Sherritt International (CA), Glencore International AG (Switzerland), ENRC(Switzerland), Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US), Grammy(CN), China Metallurgical(CN), Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN), Yunnan Copper Group(CN), Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN), Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN), Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN), Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN), Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sintering of Cobalt

Cobalt Alloy

Cobalt Salt



Market Segmentation by Application:

Battery Materials

Super Heat Resistant Alloy

Tool Steel

Hard Alloy

Magnetic Materials



The Cobalt Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cobalt Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cobalt Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cobalt Products Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cobalt Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cobalt Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cobalt Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cobalt Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cobalt Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cobalt Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cobalt Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cobalt Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cobalt Products Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cobalt Products Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cobalt Products Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cobalt Products Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cobalt Products Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cobalt Products Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sintering of Cobalt

2.1.2 Cobalt Alloy

2.1.3 Cobalt Salt

2.2 Global Cobalt Products Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cobalt Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cobalt Products Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cobalt Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cobalt Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cobalt Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cobalt Products Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Battery Materials

3.1.2 Super Heat Resistant Alloy

3.1.3 Tool Steel

3.1.4 Hard Alloy

3.1.5 Magnetic Materials

3.2 Global Cobalt Products Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cobalt Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cobalt Products Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cobalt Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cobalt Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cobalt Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cobalt Products Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cobalt Products Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cobalt Products Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cobalt Products Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cobalt Products Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cobalt Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cobalt Products Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cobalt Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cobalt Products in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cobalt Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cobalt Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cobalt Products Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cobalt Products Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cobalt Products Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cobalt Products Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cobalt Products Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cobalt Products Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cobalt Products Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cobalt Products Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cobalt Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cobalt Products Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cobalt Products Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cobalt Products Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cobalt Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cobalt Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Products Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cobalt Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cobalt Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cobalt Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cobalt Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vale (BR)

7.1.1 Vale (BR) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vale (BR) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vale (BR) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vale (BR) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.1.5 Vale (BR) Recent Development

7.2 Sherritt International (CA)

7.2.1 Sherritt International (CA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sherritt International (CA) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sherritt International (CA) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sherritt International (CA) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.2.5 Sherritt International (CA) Recent Development

7.3 Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

7.3.1 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.3.5 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

7.4 ENRC(Switzerland)

7.4.1 ENRC(Switzerland) Corporation Information

7.4.2 ENRC(Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ENRC(Switzerland) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ENRC(Switzerland) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.4.5 ENRC(Switzerland) Recent Development

7.5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US)

7.5.1 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.5.5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Recent Development

7.6 Grammy(CN)

7.6.1 Grammy(CN) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Grammy(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Grammy(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Grammy(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.6.5 Grammy(CN) Recent Development

7.7 China Metallurgical(CN)

7.7.1 China Metallurgical(CN) Corporation Information

7.7.2 China Metallurgical(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 China Metallurgical(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 China Metallurgical(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.7.5 China Metallurgical(CN) Recent Development

7.8 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN)

7.8.1 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.8.5 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Recent Development

7.9 Yunnan Copper Group(CN)

7.9.1 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.9.5 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Recent Development

7.10 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN)

7.10.1 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.10.5 Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN) Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)

7.11.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Recent Development

7.12 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN)

7.12.1 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN) Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN) Recent Development

7.13 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN)

7.13.1 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN) Products Offered

7.13.5 Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN) Recent Development

7.14 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)

7.14.1 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Cobalt Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Products Offered

7.14.5 Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cobalt Products Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cobalt Products Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cobalt Products Distributors

8.3 Cobalt Products Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cobalt Products Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cobalt Products Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cobalt Products Distributors

8.5 Cobalt Products Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

