Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Glencore, Molybdenum, Erg

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Research Report: Glencore, Molybdenum, Erg, Sherritt, Huayou, Umicore, Jinchuan Group, Zijin Mining Group, Chengtun Mining Group, Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt, Beijing Hezong Science

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segmentation by Product: Cobalt Ores

Cobalt Concentrates



Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Consumer Electronic

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Cobalt Ores and Concentrates research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Overview

1.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Product Overview

1.2 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cobalt Ores

1.2.2 Cobalt Concentrates

1.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cobalt Ores and Concentrates as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

4.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Consumer Electronic

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by Application

5 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Business

10.1 Glencore

10.1.1 Glencore Corporation Information

10.1.2 Glencore Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Glencore Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Glencore Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.1.5 Glencore Recent Developments

10.2 Molybdenum

10.2.1 Molybdenum Corporation Information

10.2.2 Molybdenum Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Molybdenum Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Glencore Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.2.5 Molybdenum Recent Developments

10.3 Erg

10.3.1 Erg Corporation Information

10.3.2 Erg Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Erg Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Erg Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.3.5 Erg Recent Developments

10.4 Sherritt

10.4.1 Sherritt Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sherritt Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sherritt Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sherritt Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.4.5 Sherritt Recent Developments

10.5 Huayou

10.5.1 Huayou Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huayou Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Huayou Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huayou Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.5.5 Huayou Recent Developments

10.6 Umicore

10.6.1 Umicore Corporation Information

10.6.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Umicore Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Umicore Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.6.5 Umicore Recent Developments

10.7 Jinchuan Group

10.7.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jinchuan Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Jinchuan Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jinchuan Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.7.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Developments

10.8 Zijin Mining Group

10.8.1 Zijin Mining Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zijin Mining Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Zijin Mining Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zijin Mining Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.8.5 Zijin Mining Group Recent Developments

10.9 Chengtun Mining Group

10.9.1 Chengtun Mining Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chengtun Mining Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Chengtun Mining Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chengtun Mining Group Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.9.5 Chengtun Mining Group Recent Developments

10.10 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Recent Developments

10.11 Beijing Hezong Science

10.11.1 Beijing Hezong Science Corporation Information

10.11.2 Beijing Hezong Science Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Beijing Hezong Science Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Beijing Hezong Science Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Products Offered

10.11.5 Beijing Hezong Science Recent Developments

11 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Industry Trends

11.4.2 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Drivers

11.4.3 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

