Cobalt-60 Source Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Nordion, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation

The report titled Global Cobalt-60 Source Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cobalt-60 Source market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cobalt-60 Source market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cobalt-60 Source market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cobalt-60 Source market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cobalt-60 Source report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cobalt-60 Source report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cobalt-60 Source market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cobalt-60 Source market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cobalt-60 Source market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cobalt-60 Source market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cobalt-60 Source market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nordion, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler, Polatom, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical

Industrial

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Others



The Cobalt-60 Source Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cobalt-60 Source market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cobalt-60 Source market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cobalt-60 Source market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cobalt-60 Source industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cobalt-60 Source market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cobalt-60 Source market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cobalt-60 Source market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cobalt-60 Source Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

1.2.3 General Cobalt-60

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Scientific Research

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production

2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cobalt-60 Source Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cobalt-60 Source Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Source Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Nordion

12.1.1 Nordion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nordion Overview

12.1.3 Nordion Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nordion Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.1.5 Nordion Recent Developments

12.2 Rosatom

12.2.1 Rosatom Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rosatom Overview

12.2.3 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.2.5 Rosatom Recent Developments

12.3 China National Nuclear Corporation

12.3.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Overview

12.3.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.3.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Eckert & Ziegler

12.4.1 Eckert & Ziegler Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eckert & Ziegler Overview

12.4.3 Eckert & Ziegler Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eckert & Ziegler Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.4.5 Eckert & Ziegler Recent Developments

12.5 Polatom

12.5.1 Polatom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Polatom Overview

12.5.3 Polatom Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Polatom Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.5.5 Polatom Recent Developments

12.6 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

12.6.1 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Overview

12.6.3 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-60 Source Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-60 Source Product Description

12.6.5 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Cobalt-60 Source Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Cobalt-60 Source Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Cobalt-60 Source Production Mode & Process

13.4 Cobalt-60 Source Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Cobalt-60 Source Sales Channels

13.4.2 Cobalt-60 Source Distributors

13.5 Cobalt-60 Source Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Cobalt-60 Source Industry Trends

14.2 Cobalt-60 Source Market Drivers

14.3 Cobalt-60 Source Market Challenges

14.4 Cobalt-60 Source Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Cobalt-60 Source Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

