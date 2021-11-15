Cobalt-60 Source Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Nordion, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Cobalt-60 Source Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cobalt-60 Source report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cobalt-60 Source market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cobalt-60 Source market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cobalt-60 Source market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cobalt-60 Source market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cobalt-60 Source market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nordion, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler, Polatom, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60

Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Industrial

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Others

The Cobalt-60 Source Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cobalt-60 Source market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cobalt-60 Source market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Cobalt-60 Source market expansion?

What will be the global Cobalt-60 Source market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Cobalt-60 Source market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Cobalt-60 Source market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Cobalt-60 Source market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Cobalt-60 Source market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Cobalt-60 Source Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt-60 Source

1.2 Cobalt-60 Source Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

1.2.3 General Cobalt-60

1.3 Cobalt-60 Source Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Scientific Research

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cobalt-60 Source Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cobalt-60 Source Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cobalt-60 Source Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cobalt-60 Source Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cobalt-60 Source Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cobalt-60 Source Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cobalt-60 Source Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cobalt-60 Source Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cobalt-60 Source Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cobalt-60 Source Production

3.4.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Production

3.5.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cobalt-60 Source Production

3.6.1 China Cobalt-60 Source Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cobalt-60 Source Production

3.7.1 Japan Cobalt-60 Source Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Source Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cobalt-60 Source Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cobalt-60 Source Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nordion

7.1.1 Nordion Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nordion Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nordion Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nordion Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nordion Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rosatom

7.2.1 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rosatom Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rosatom Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 China National Nuclear Corporation

7.3.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.3.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.3.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eckert & Ziegler

7.4.1 Eckert & Ziegler Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eckert & Ziegler Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eckert & Ziegler Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eckert & Ziegler Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eckert & Ziegler Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Polatom

7.5.1 Polatom Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polatom Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Polatom Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Polatom Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Polatom Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

7.6.1 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-60 Source Corporation Information

7.6.2 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-60 Source Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-60 Source Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cobalt-60 Source Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cobalt-60 Source Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cobalt-60 Source

8.4 Cobalt-60 Source Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cobalt-60 Source Distributors List

9.3 Cobalt-60 Source Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cobalt-60 Source Industry Trends

10.2 Cobalt-60 Source Growth Drivers

10.3 Cobalt-60 Source Market Challenges

10.4 Cobalt-60 Source Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt-60 Source by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cobalt-60 Source Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cobalt-60 Source Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cobalt-60 Source Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cobalt-60 Source Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cobalt-60 Source

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-60 Source by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-60 Source by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-60 Source by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-60 Source by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt-60 Source by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cobalt-60 Source by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cobalt-60 Source by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-60 Source by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

