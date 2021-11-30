Cobalt-57 Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, China National Nuclear Corporation, NIIAR

“

The report titled Global Cobalt-57 Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cobalt-57 market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cobalt-57 market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cobalt-57 market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cobalt-57 market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cobalt-57 report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cobalt-57 report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cobalt-57 market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cobalt-57 market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cobalt-57 market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cobalt-57 market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cobalt-57 market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, China National Nuclear Corporation, NIIAR, Mayak, Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cobalt-57 Waste

Cobalt-57 Radiation Source



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industry

Medical

Agriculture

Academic

Others



The Cobalt-57 Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cobalt-57 market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cobalt-57 market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cobalt-57 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cobalt-57 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cobalt-57 market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cobalt-57 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cobalt-57 market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cobalt-57 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt-57

1.2 Cobalt-57 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt-57 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cobalt-57 Waste

1.2.3 Cobalt-57 Radiation Source

1.3 Cobalt-57 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Academic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cobalt-57 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cobalt-57 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cobalt-57 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cobalt-57 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cobalt-57 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cobalt-57 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cobalt-57 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cobalt-57 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cobalt-57 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cobalt-57 Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cobalt-57 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cobalt-57 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cobalt-57 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cobalt-57 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cobalt-57 Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cobalt-57 Production

3.4.1 North America Cobalt-57 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cobalt-57 Production

3.5.1 Europe Cobalt-57 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cobalt-57 Production

3.6.1 China Cobalt-57 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cobalt-57 Production

3.7.1 Japan Cobalt-57 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cobalt-57 Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cobalt-57 Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt-57 Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cobalt-57 Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cobalt-57 Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cobalt-57 Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cobalt-57 Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

7.1.1 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-57 Corporation Information

7.1.2 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-57 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 China National Nuclear Corporation

7.2.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-57 Corporation Information

7.2.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-57 Product Portfolio

7.2.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NIIAR

7.3.1 NIIAR Cobalt-57 Corporation Information

7.3.2 NIIAR Cobalt-57 Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NIIAR Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NIIAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NIIAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mayak

7.4.1 Mayak Cobalt-57 Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mayak Cobalt-57 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mayak Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mayak Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mayak Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.

7.5.1 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. Cobalt-57 Corporation Information

7.5.2 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. Cobalt-57 Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. Cobalt-57 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cobalt-57 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cobalt-57 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cobalt-57

8.4 Cobalt-57 Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cobalt-57 Distributors List

9.3 Cobalt-57 Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cobalt-57 Industry Trends

10.2 Cobalt-57 Growth Drivers

10.3 Cobalt-57 Market Challenges

10.4 Cobalt-57 Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt-57 by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cobalt-57 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cobalt-57 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cobalt-57 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cobalt-57 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cobalt-57

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-57 by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-57 by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-57 by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-57 by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt-57 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cobalt-57 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cobalt-57 by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt-57 by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

