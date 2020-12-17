COB LED Market Research Report (2020-2026): Key Trends and Opportunities |Inorganic Light Emitting Diode By Application:, LED Display, Traffic Light

A complete study of the global COB LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global COB LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on COB LEDproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global COB LED market include: Organic Light Emitting Diode, Inorganic Light Emitting Diode By Application:, LED Display, Traffic Light, Car Lights, Others

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global COB LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the COB LEDmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall COB LED industry.

Global COB LED Market Segment By Type:

Global COB LED Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global COB LED industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the COB LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COB LED market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COB LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COB LED market?

TOC

1 COB LED Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of COB LED

1.2 COB LED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global COB LED Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Organic Light Emitting Diode

1.2.3 Inorganic Light Emitting Diode

1.3 COB LED Segment by Application

1.3.1 COB LED Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 LED Display

1.3.3 Traffic Light

1.3.4 Car Lights

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global COB LED Market by Region

1.4.1 Global COB LED Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global COB LED Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global COB LED Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global COB LED Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global COB LED Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 COB LED Industry

1.7 COB LED Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global COB LED Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global COB LED Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers COB LED Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 COB LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 COB LED Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of COB LED Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America COB LED Production

3.4.1 North America COB LED Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe COB LED Production

3.5.1 Europe COB LED Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China COB LED Production

3.6.1 China COB LED Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan COB LED Production

3.7.1 Japan COB LED Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea COB LED Production

3.8.1 South Korea COB LED Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global COB LED Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global COB LED Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global COB LED Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global COB LED Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America COB LED Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe COB LED Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific COB LED Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America COB LED Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 COB LED Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global COB LED Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global COB LED Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global COB LED Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global COB LED Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global COB LED Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global COB LED Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in COB LED Business

7.1 Osram Opto

7.1.1 Osram Opto COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Osram Opto COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Osram Opto COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Osram Opto Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Semiconductors

7.2.1 Semiconductors COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Semiconductors COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Semiconductors COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Perkinelmer

7.3.1 Perkinelmer COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Perkinelmer COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Perkinelmer COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Perkinelmer Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Citizen Electronics

7.4.1 Citizen Electronics COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Citizen Electronics COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Citizen Electronics COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Citizen Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cree

7.5.1 Cree COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cree COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cree COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Seoul Semiconductor

7.6.1 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Seoul Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GE Lighting

7.7.1 GE Lighting COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GE Lighting COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GE Lighting COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 GE Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Enlux Lighitng

7.8.1 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Enlux Lighitng Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EMTEQ

7.9.1 EMTEQ COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 EMTEQ COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EMTEQ COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 EMTEQ Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Prophotonix

7.10.1 Prophotonix COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Prophotonix COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Prophotonix COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Prophotonix Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cooper Lighting

7.11.1 Cooper Lighting COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Cooper Lighting COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Cooper Lighting COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Cooper Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 LumiShoreLtd

7.12.1 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 LumiShoreLtd Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Philips Lumileds Lighting

7.13.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Samsung Electronics

7.14.1 Samsung Electronics COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Samsung Electronics COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Samsung Electronics COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Leiso Lighting

7.15.1 Leiso Lighting COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Leiso Lighting COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Leiso Lighting COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Leiso Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Luminage

7.16.1 Luminage COB LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Luminage COB LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Luminage COB LED Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Luminage Main Business and Markets Served 8 COB LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 COB LED Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of COB LED

8.4 COB LED Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 COB LED Distributors List

9.3 COB LED Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of COB LED (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of COB LED (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of COB LED (2021-2026)

11.4 Global COB LED Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America COB LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe COB LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China COB LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan COB LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea COB LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of COB LED

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of COB LED by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of COB LED by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of COB LED by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of COB LED 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of COB LED by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of COB LED by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of COB LED by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of COB LED by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer*

