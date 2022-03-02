COB LED Grow Lights Market Size, Share, Trends, Regional Analysis, Company Growth, Development Status, Technology, SWOT Analysis 2028| Lumigrow, California LightWorks, Spectrum King Grow Lights

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global COB LED Grow Lights market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global COB LED Grow Lights market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global COB LED Grow Lights market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.
The competitive analysis included in the report helps readers to become aware of unique characteristics of the vendor landscape and crucial factors impacting the market competition. It is a very important tool that players need to have in their arsenal for cementing a position of strength in the global COB LED Grow Lights market. Using this report, players can use effective business tactics to attract customers and improve their growth in the global COB LED Grow Lights market. The study provides significant details about the competitive landscape and allows players to prepare for future challenges beforehand.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global COB LED Grow Lights Market Research Report: Lumigrow, California LightWorks, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Valoya, Weshine, Apollo Horticulture, Lumigrow, Green Leaf, Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED, Somerset Hydroponics, Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting, Sungrowlights, Shenzheng King Lighting, Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology, Hebei EnjoLight Technology, PRAKASA, Hipargero, Cfgrow, Kingbo led
Global COB LED Grow Lights Market by Type: High Power (≥300W), Low Power (＜300W)
Global COB LED Grow Lights Market by Application: Commercial Greenhouses, Indoor Grow Facilities, Research Applications
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global COB LED Grow Lights market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global COB LED Grow Lights market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global COB LED Grow Lights market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global COB LED Grow Lights market.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global COB LED Grow Lights market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global COB LED Grow Lights market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global COB LED Grow Lights market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 COB LED Grow Lights Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Power (≥300W)
1.2.3 Low Power (＜300W)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouses
1.3.3 Indoor Grow Facilities
1.3.4 Research Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales COB LED Grow Lights by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top COB LED Grow Lights Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of COB LED Grow Lights in 2021
3.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by COB LED Grow Lights Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price by Type
4.3.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price by Application
5.3.1 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global COB LED Grow Lights Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa COB LED Grow Lights Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Lumigrow
11.1.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information
11.1.2 Lumigrow Overview
11.1.3 Lumigrow COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Lumigrow COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Lumigrow Recent Developments
11.2 California LightWorks
11.2.1 California LightWorks Corporation Information
11.2.2 California LightWorks Overview
11.2.3 California LightWorks COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 California LightWorks COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 California LightWorks Recent Developments
11.3 Spectrum King Grow Lights
11.3.1 Spectrum King Grow Lights Corporation Information
11.3.2 Spectrum King Grow Lights Overview
11.3.3 Spectrum King Grow Lights COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Spectrum King Grow Lights COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Spectrum King Grow Lights Recent Developments
11.4 Valoya
11.4.1 Valoya Corporation Information
11.4.2 Valoya Overview
11.4.3 Valoya COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Valoya COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Valoya Recent Developments
11.5 Weshine
11.5.1 Weshine Corporation Information
11.5.2 Weshine Overview
11.5.3 Weshine COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Weshine COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Weshine Recent Developments
11.6 Apollo Horticulture
11.6.1 Apollo Horticulture Corporation Information
11.6.2 Apollo Horticulture Overview
11.6.3 Apollo Horticulture COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Apollo Horticulture COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Apollo Horticulture Recent Developments
11.8 Green Leaf
11.8.1 Green Leaf Corporation Information
11.8.2 Green Leaf Overview
11.8.3 Green Leaf COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Green Leaf COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Green Leaf Recent Developments
11.9 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED
11.9.1 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED Corporation Information
11.9.2 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED Overview
11.9.3 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Twilight Group Grow Fresh LED Recent Developments
11.10 Somerset Hydroponics
11.10.1 Somerset Hydroponics Corporation Information
11.10.2 Somerset Hydroponics Overview
11.10.3 Somerset Hydroponics COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Somerset Hydroponics COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Somerset Hydroponics Recent Developments
11.11 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting
11.11.1 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting Corporation Information
11.11.2 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting Overview
11.11.3 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Shenzhen Baisheng Lighting Recent Developments
11.12 Sungrowlights
11.12.1 Sungrowlights Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sungrowlights Overview
11.12.3 Sungrowlights COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Sungrowlights COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Sungrowlights Recent Developments
11.13 Shenzheng King Lighting
11.13.1 Shenzheng King Lighting Corporation Information
11.13.2 Shenzheng King Lighting Overview
11.13.3 Shenzheng King Lighting COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Shenzheng King Lighting COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Shenzheng King Lighting Recent Developments
11.14 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology
11.14.1 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology Corporation Information
11.14.2 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology Overview
11.14.3 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Shenzhen Sungrow Led Tchnology Recent Developments
11.15 Hebei EnjoLight Technology
11.15.1 Hebei EnjoLight Technology Corporation Information
11.15.2 Hebei EnjoLight Technology Overview
11.15.3 Hebei EnjoLight Technology COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Hebei EnjoLight Technology COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Hebei EnjoLight Technology Recent Developments
11.16 PRAKASA
11.16.1 PRAKASA Corporation Information
11.16.2 PRAKASA Overview
11.16.3 PRAKASA COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 PRAKASA COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 PRAKASA Recent Developments
11.17 Hipargero
11.17.1 Hipargero Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hipargero Overview
11.17.3 Hipargero COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Hipargero COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Hipargero Recent Developments
11.18 Cfgrow
11.18.1 Cfgrow Corporation Information
11.18.2 Cfgrow Overview
11.18.3 Cfgrow COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Cfgrow COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Cfgrow Recent Developments
11.19 Kingbo led
11.19.1 Kingbo led Corporation Information
11.19.2 Kingbo led Overview
11.19.3 Kingbo led COB LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Kingbo led COB LED Grow Lights Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Kingbo led Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 COB LED Grow Lights Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 COB LED Grow Lights Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 COB LED Grow Lights Production Mode & Process
12.4 COB LED Grow Lights Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 COB LED Grow Lights Sales Channels
12.4.2 COB LED Grow Lights Distributors
12.5 COB LED Grow Lights Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 COB LED Grow Lights Industry Trends
13.2 COB LED Grow Lights Market Drivers
13.3 COB LED Grow Lights Market Challenges
13.4 COB LED Grow Lights Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global COB LED Grow Lights Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
