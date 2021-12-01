Coating Resins Market Size 2021: Latest Trends, Form, Application, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Coating Resins Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coating Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coating Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coating Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coating Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coating Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coating Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Royal DSM, The DOW Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, PCCR USA Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others



The Coating Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coating Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coating Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Coating Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coating Resins

1.2 Coating Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Vinyl

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Epoxy

1.2.7 Amino

1.2.8 Unsaturated Polyester

1.2.9 Saturated Polyester

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Coating Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coating Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Automotive Coatings

1.3.4 General Industrial Coatings

1.3.5 High Performance Coatings

1.3.6 Wood Coatings

1.3.7 Packaging Coatings

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Coating Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Coating Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Coating Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Coating Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Coating Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Coating Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Coating Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Coating Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Coating Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Coating Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Coating Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Coating Resins Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Coating Resins Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Coating Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Coating Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Coating Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Coating Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Coating Resins Production

3.6.1 China Coating Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Coating Resins Production

3.7.1 Japan Coating Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Coating Resins Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Coating Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Coating Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Coating Resins Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Coating Resins Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Coating Resins Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Coating Resins Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Coating Resins Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Coating Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Coating Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Coating Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

7.1.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.1.2 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Arkema S.A.

7.2.1 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Arkema S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Arkema S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF SE Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF SE Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bayer AG

7.4.1 Bayer AG Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bayer AG Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bayer AG Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Bayer AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bayer AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

7.5.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.5.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nuplex Industries Ltd.

7.6.1 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Royal DSM

7.7.1 Royal DSM Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.7.2 Royal DSM Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Royal DSM Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 The DOW Chemical Company

7.8.1 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.8.2 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.8.3 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 The DOW Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 The Valspar Corporation

7.9.1 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.9.2 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.9.3 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 The Valspar Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 The Valspar Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PCCR USA Inc.

7.10.1 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Corporation Information

7.10.2 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PCCR USA Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PCCR USA Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Coating Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Coating Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Coating Resins

8.4 Coating Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Coating Resins Distributors List

9.3 Coating Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Coating Resins Industry Trends

10.2 Coating Resins Growth Drivers

10.3 Coating Resins Market Challenges

10.4 Coating Resins Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Coating Resins by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Coating Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Coating Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Coating Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Coating Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Coating Resins

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Coating Resins by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Coating Resins by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Coating Resins by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Coating Resins by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Coating Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Coating Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Coating Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Coating Resins by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

