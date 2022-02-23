CNG Tank Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2022-2028 | Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “CNG Tank Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Tank report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Tank market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Tank market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Tank market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Tank market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Tank market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Faber Industrie, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Worthington Cylinders GmbH, Quantum Fuel System Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment, FIBA Technologies, CIMC Enric Holdings, Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal Material



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shipping

Land Transportation



The CNG Tank Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Tank market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Tank market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNG Tank Product Introduction

1.2 Global CNG Tank Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States CNG Tank Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States CNG Tank Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States CNG Tank Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 CNG Tank Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States CNG Tank in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of CNG Tank Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 CNG Tank Market Dynamics

1.5.1 CNG Tank Industry Trends

1.5.2 CNG Tank Market Drivers

1.5.3 CNG Tank Market Challenges

1.5.4 CNG Tank Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 CNG Tank Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber Composite Material

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Composite

2.1.3 Metal Material

2.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States CNG Tank Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States CNG Tank Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States CNG Tank Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 CNG Tank Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shipping

3.1.2 Land Transportation

3.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States CNG Tank Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States CNG Tank Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States CNG Tank Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global CNG Tank Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global CNG Tank Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global CNG Tank Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global CNG Tank Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global CNG Tank Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 CNG Tank Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of CNG Tank in 2021

4.2.3 Global CNG Tank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global CNG Tank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global CNG Tank Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers CNG Tank Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CNG Tank Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States CNG Tank Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top CNG Tank Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States CNG Tank Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States CNG Tank Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Region

5.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global CNG Tank Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global CNG Tank Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America CNG Tank Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America CNG Tank Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe CNG Tank Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe CNG Tank Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America CNG Tank Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America CNG Tank Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Faber Industrie

7.1.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

7.1.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Products Offered

7.1.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

7.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

7.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Products Offered

7.2.5 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Development

7.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

7.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Corporation Information

7.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Products Offered

7.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Development

7.4 Faber Industrie

7.4.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

7.4.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Products Offered

7.4.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

7.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

7.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

7.6.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Corporation Information

7.6.2 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Products Offered

7.6.5 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Recent Development

7.7 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

7.7.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Products Offered

7.7.5 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Everest Kanto Cylinder

7.8.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Products Offered

7.8.5 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Development

7.9 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

7.9.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Recent Development

7.10 FIBA Technologies

7.10.1 FIBA Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 FIBA Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Products Offered

7.10.5 FIBA Technologies Recent Development

7.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

7.11.1 CIMC Enric Holdings Corporation Information

7.11.2 CIMC Enric Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Products Offered

7.11.5 CIMC Enric Holdings Recent Development

7.12 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

7.12.1 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Products Offered

7.12.5 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 CNG Tank Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 CNG Tank Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 CNG Tank Distributors

8.3 CNG Tank Production Mode & Process

8.4 CNG Tank Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 CNG Tank Sales Channels

8.4.2 CNG Tank Distributors

8.5 CNG Tank Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”