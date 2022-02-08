CNG Tank Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global CNG Tank market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Tank market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Tank report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4172762/global-cng-tank-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Tank report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Tank market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Tank market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Tank market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Tank market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Tank market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global CNG Tank Market Research Report: Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Faber Industrie, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Worthington Cylinders GmbH, Quantum Fuel System Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment, FIBA Technologies, CIMC Enric Holdings, Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

Global CNG Tank Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Composite Material, Carbon Fiber Composite, Metal Material

Global CNG Tank Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping, Land Transportation

The CNG Tank Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Tank market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Tank market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the CNG Tank market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Tank industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global CNG Tank market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Tank market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Tank market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4172762/global-cng-tank-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNG Tank Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Composite Material

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Composite

1.2.4 Metal Material

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Shipping

1.3.3 Land Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global CNG Tank Production

2.1 Global CNG Tank Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global CNG Tank Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global CNG Tank Production by Region

2.3.1 Global CNG Tank Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global CNG Tank Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global CNG Tank Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales CNG Tank by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global CNG Tank Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global CNG Tank Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of CNG Tank in 2021

4.3 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNG Tank Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global CNG Tank Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global CNG Tank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global CNG Tank Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global CNG Tank Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global CNG Tank Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global CNG Tank Price by Type

5.3.1 Global CNG Tank Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global CNG Tank Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global CNG Tank Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global CNG Tank Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global CNG Tank Price by Application

6.3.1 Global CNG Tank Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global CNG Tank Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America CNG Tank Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America CNG Tank Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America CNG Tank Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America CNG Tank Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America CNG Tank Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America CNG Tank Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America CNG Tank Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America CNG Tank Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America CNG Tank Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe CNG Tank Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe CNG Tank Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe CNG Tank Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe CNG Tank Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe CNG Tank Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe CNG Tank Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America CNG Tank Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America CNG Tank Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America CNG Tank Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America CNG Tank Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America CNG Tank Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America CNG Tank Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America CNG Tank Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America CNG Tank Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America CNG Tank Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Faber Industrie

12.1.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.1.2 Faber Industrie Overview

12.1.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

12.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

12.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Overview

12.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Developments

12.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

12.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Corporation Information

12.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Overview

12.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Developments

12.4 Faber Industrie

12.4.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.4.2 Faber Industrie Overview

12.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

12.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Overview

12.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments

12.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

12.6.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Corporation Information

12.6.2 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Overview

12.6.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Recent Developments

12.7 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

12.7.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Everest Kanto Cylinder

12.8.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporation Information

12.8.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Overview

12.8.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Developments

12.9 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

12.9.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Overview

12.9.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Recent Developments

12.10 FIBA Technologies

12.10.1 FIBA Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 FIBA Technologies Overview

12.10.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 FIBA Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

12.11.1 CIMC Enric Holdings Corporation Information

12.11.2 CIMC Enric Holdings Overview

12.11.3 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 CIMC Enric Holdings Recent Developments

12.12 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

12.12.1 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Overview

12.12.3 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 CNG Tank Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 CNG Tank Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 CNG Tank Production Mode & Process

13.4 CNG Tank Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 CNG Tank Sales Channels

13.4.2 CNG Tank Distributors

13.5 CNG Tank Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 CNG Tank Industry Trends

14.2 CNG Tank Market Drivers

14.3 CNG Tank Market Challenges

14.4 CNG Tank Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global CNG Tank Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.