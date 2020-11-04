CNG Tank Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2020-2026 | Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder

“

The report titled Global CNG Tank Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNG Tank market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNG Tank market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNG Tank market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Tank market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Tank report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Tank report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Tank market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Tank market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Tank market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Tank market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Tank market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Faber Industrie, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Worthington Cylinders GmbH, Quantum Fuel System Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment, FIBA Technologies, CIMC Enric Holdings, Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping

Land Transportation



The CNG Tank Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Tank market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Tank market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNG Tank market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Tank industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNG Tank market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Tank market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Tank market?

Table of Contents:

1 CNG Tank Market Overview

1.1 CNG Tank Product Overview

1.2 CNG Tank Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Fiber Composite Material

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Composite

1.2.3 Metal Material

1.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global CNG Tank Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America CNG Tank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe CNG Tank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America CNG Tank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global CNG Tank Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by CNG Tank Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by CNG Tank Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers CNG Tank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 CNG Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CNG Tank Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CNG Tank Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CNG Tank as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CNG Tank Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers CNG Tank Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global CNG Tank by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global CNG Tank by Application

4.1 CNG Tank Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shipping

4.1.2 Land Transportation

4.2 Global CNG Tank Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global CNG Tank Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global CNG Tank Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions CNG Tank Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America CNG Tank by Application

4.5.2 Europe CNG Tank by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank by Application

4.5.4 Latin America CNG Tank by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank by Application

5 North America CNG Tank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe CNG Tank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America CNG Tank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CNG Tank Business

10.1 Faber Industrie

10.1.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

10.1.2 Faber Industrie Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Products Offered

10.1.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

10.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

10.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Products Offered

10.2.5 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Developments

10.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

10.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Corporation Information

10.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Products Offered

10.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Developments

10.4 Faber Industrie

10.4.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

10.4.2 Faber Industrie Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Products Offered

10.4.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

10.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

10.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Products Offered

10.5.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments

10.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

10.6.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Corporation Information

10.6.2 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Products Offered

10.6.5 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Recent Developments

10.7 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

10.7.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Products Offered

10.7.5 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Recent Developments

10.8 Everest Kanto Cylinder

10.8.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporation Information

10.8.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Products Offered

10.8.5 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Developments

10.9 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

10.9.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Recent Developments

10.10 FIBA Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 CNG Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FIBA Technologies Recent Developments

10.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

10.11.1 CIMC Enric Holdings Corporation Information

10.11.2 CIMC Enric Holdings Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Products Offered

10.11.5 CIMC Enric Holdings Recent Developments

10.12 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

10.12.1 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Products Offered

10.12.5 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Recent Developments

11 CNG Tank Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 CNG Tank Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 CNG Tank Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 CNG Tank Industry Trends

11.4.2 CNG Tank Market Drivers

11.4.3 CNG Tank Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

