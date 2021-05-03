CNG Tank Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder

“

The report titled Global CNG Tank Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNG Tank market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNG Tank market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNG Tank market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Tank market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Tank report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Tank report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Tank market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Tank market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Tank market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Tank market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Tank market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Faber Industrie, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Worthington Cylinders GmbH, Quantum Fuel System Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment, FIBA Technologies, CIMC Enric Holdings, Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping

Land Transportation



The CNG Tank Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Tank market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Tank market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNG Tank market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Tank industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNG Tank market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Tank market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Tank market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top CNG Tank Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Glass Fiber Composite Material

1.3.3 Carbon Fiber Composite

1.3.4 Metal Material

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global CNG Tank Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Shipping

1.4.3 Land Transportation

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global CNG Tank Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global CNG Tank Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global CNG Tank Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global CNG Tank Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global CNG Tank Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global CNG Tank Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 CNG Tank Market Trends

2.3.2 CNG Tank Market Drivers

2.3.3 CNG Tank Market Challenges

2.3.4 CNG Tank Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key CNG Tank Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by CNG Tank Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by CNG Tank Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by CNG Tank Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CNG Tank Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by CNG Tank Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by CNG Tank Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by CNG Tank Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CNG Tank Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CNG Tank as of 2019)

3.4 Global CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers CNG Tank Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CNG Tank Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers CNG Tank Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global CNG Tank Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global CNG Tank Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global CNG Tank Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global CNG Tank Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global CNG Tank Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 CNG Tank Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global CNG Tank Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CNG Tank Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CNG Tank Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global CNG Tank Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global CNG Tank Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India CNG Tank Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India CNG Tank Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India CNG Tank Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 CNG Tank Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global CNG Tank Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top CNG Tank Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total CNG Tank Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America CNG Tank Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America CNG Tank Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America CNG Tank Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe CNG Tank Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe CNG Tank Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe CNG Tank Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America CNG Tank Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America CNG Tank Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America CNG Tank Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America CNG Tank Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Faber Industrie

8.1.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

8.1.2 Faber Industrie Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.1.5 Faber Industrie SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

8.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

8.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.2.5 Hexagon Composites ASA SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Developments

8.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

8.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Corporation Information

8.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Developments

8.4 Faber Industrie

8.4.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

8.4.2 Faber Industrie Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.4.5 Faber Industrie SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

8.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

8.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

8.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.5.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments

8.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

8.6.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Corporation Information

8.6.2 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.6.5 Worthington Cylinders GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Recent Developments

8.7 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

8.7.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.7.5 Quantum Fuel System Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Everest Kanto Cylinder

8.8.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporation Information

8.8.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.8.5 Everest Kanto Cylinder SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Developments

8.9 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

8.9.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Corporation Information

8.9.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.9.5 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Recent Developments

8.10 FIBA Technologies

8.10.1 FIBA Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 FIBA Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.10.5 FIBA Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 FIBA Technologies Recent Developments

8.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

8.11.1 CIMC Enric Holdings Corporation Information

8.11.2 CIMC Enric Holdings Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.11.5 CIMC Enric Holdings SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 CIMC Enric Holdings Recent Developments

8.12 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

8.12.1 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 CNG Tank Products and Services

8.12.5 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou) Recent Developments

9 CNG Tank Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global CNG Tank Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 CNG Tank Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key CNG Tank Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America CNG Tank Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe CNG Tank Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America CNG Tank Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 CNG Tank Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 CNG Tank Sales Channels

11.2.2 CNG Tank Distributors

11.3 CNG Tank Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”