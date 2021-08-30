CNG Cylinders Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | Worthington Industries, Luxfer, Hexagon

“

The report titled Global CNG Cylinders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNG Cylinders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNG Cylinders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNG Cylinders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Cylinders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Cylinders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Cylinders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Cylinders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Cylinders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Cylinders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Cylinders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Cylinders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Worthington Industries, Luxfer, Hexagon, Quantum Fuel Systems, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair, Avanco Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group, Faber, Ullit

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal CNG Cylinders

Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders

Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders



Market Segmentation by Application: Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles



The CNG Cylinders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Cylinders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Cylinders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNG Cylinders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Cylinders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNG Cylinders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Cylinders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Cylinders market?

Table of Contents:

1 CNG Cylinders Market Overview

1.1 CNG Cylinders Product Scope

1.2 CNG Cylinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Metal CNG Cylinders

1.2.3 Glass Fiber CNG Cylinders

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber CNG Cylinders

1.3 CNG Cylinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Light Duty Vehicles

1.3.3 Medium Duty Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Duty Vehicles

1.4 CNG Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global CNG Cylinders Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 CNG Cylinders Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global CNG Cylinders Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global CNG Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India CNG Cylinders Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global CNG Cylinders Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top CNG Cylinders Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top CNG Cylinders Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global CNG Cylinders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CNG Cylinders as of 2019)

3.4 Global CNG Cylinders Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers CNG Cylinders Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key CNG Cylinders Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global CNG Cylinders Market Size by Type

4.1 Global CNG Cylinders Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global CNG Cylinders Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CNG Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global CNG Cylinders Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global CNG Cylinders Market Size by Application

5.1 Global CNG Cylinders Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global CNG Cylinders Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CNG Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global CNG Cylinders Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global CNG Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global CNG Cylinders Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India CNG Cylinders Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India CNG Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CNG Cylinders Business

12.1 Worthington Industries

12.1.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Worthington Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 Worthington Industries CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Worthington Industries CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.1.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

12.2 Luxfer

12.2.1 Luxfer Corporation Information

12.2.2 Luxfer Business Overview

12.2.3 Luxfer CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Luxfer CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.2.5 Luxfer Recent Development

12.3 Hexagon

12.3.1 Hexagon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hexagon Business Overview

12.3.3 Hexagon CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hexagon CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.3.5 Hexagon Recent Development

12.4 Quantum Fuel Systems

12.4.1 Quantum Fuel Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Quantum Fuel Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 Quantum Fuel Systems CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Quantum Fuel Systems CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.4.5 Quantum Fuel Systems Recent Development

12.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders

12.5.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Corporation Information

12.5.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Business Overview

12.5.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.5.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Recent Development

12.6 Praxair

12.6.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.6.2 Praxair Business Overview

12.6.3 Praxair CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Praxair CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.6.5 Praxair Recent Development

12.7 Avanco Group

12.7.1 Avanco Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avanco Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Avanco Group CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Avanco Group CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.7.5 Avanco Group Recent Development

12.8 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.8.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Business Overview

12.8.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.8.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

12.9 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group

12.9.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.9.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Recent Development

12.10 Faber

12.10.1 Faber Corporation Information

12.10.2 Faber Business Overview

12.10.3 Faber CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Faber CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.10.5 Faber Recent Development

12.11 Ullit

12.11.1 Ullit Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ullit Business Overview

12.11.3 Ullit CNG Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ullit CNG Cylinders Products Offered

12.11.5 Ullit Recent Development

13 CNG Cylinders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 CNG Cylinders Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of CNG Cylinders

13.4 CNG Cylinders Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 CNG Cylinders Distributors List

14.3 CNG Cylinders Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 CNG Cylinders Market Trends

15.2 CNG Cylinders Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 CNG Cylinders Market Challenges

15.4 CNG Cylinders Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

