LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global CMP Slurry and Pads market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global CMP Slurry and Pads market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global CMP Slurry and Pads market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

CMC Materials (formerly Cabot Microelectronics) DuPont Fujimi Corporation Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) Fujifilm Showa Denko Materials (formerly Hitachi Chemical) Saint-Gobain FUJIBO AGC Ace Nanochem Ferro (UWiZ Technology) TWI Incorporated JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation WEC Group Anjimirco Shanghai Soulbrain KC Tech 3M FNS TECH IVT Technologies Co, Ltd. SKC Hubei Dinglong Market Segment by Product Type: Market Analysis and Insights: Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market The research report studies the CMP Slurry and Pads market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The CMP Slurry and Pads market has developed for several decades and displayed a high degree of market concentration. The market is dominated by few manufacturers from U.S. and Japan. In terms of CMP slurry, the top six players hold a share over 85 percent in 2019. CMC Materials (formerly Cabot Microelectronics) is the largest producer, occupies for over 39 percent market share in the world, with manufacturing factories in US, Japan and Taiwan. The second-tier players are Showa Denko Materials (formerly Hitachi Chemical), Fujimi Incorporated, Fujifilm, DuPont and Merck KGaA (acquired Versum Materials). The rest players include Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Ace Nanochem, Ferro (acquired UWiZ Technology) and WEC Group, also play important roles in the world. In terms of CMP pads, the global market is dominated by DuPont, which holds a share over 75 percent. CMC Materials and FUJIBO hold the second and third. Other players include TWI Incorporated, JSR Micro, 3M, FNS TECH and Hubei Dinglong, etc. US is dominated the CMP slurry and Pads market, the players from US hold a share over 65%. Japan is the second producer of CMP slurry and Pads, the players from Japan have a share nearly 20%. South Korea and China Taiwan are also two important players, with some small players in these two regions. Anjimirco Shanghai is the key player of CMP slurry from China, based on the Chinese market, and market share in the CMP slurry is continuing to grow at a rapid clip. Japan, China Taiwan, South Korea, United States, China and Western European countries are the most important consumers of CMP slurry and pads. In future, China will play an increasingly weighty role, due to its huge market demand from foundries. The global CMP Slurry and Pads market size will be US$ 2690 million in 2026, from US$ 1827 million USD in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. Global CMP Slurry and Pads Scope and Segment The global CMP Slurry and Pads market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CMP Slurry and Pads market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company CMC Materials (formerly Cabot Microelectronics) DuPont Fujimi Corporation Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) Fujifilm Showa Denko Materials (formerly Hitachi Chemical) Saint-Gobain FUJIBO AGC Ace Nanochem Ferro (UWiZ Technology) TWI Incorporated JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation WEC Group Anjimirco Shanghai Soulbrain KC Tech 3M FNS TECH IVT Technologies Co, Ltd. SKC Hubei Dinglong Segment by Type CMP Pads CMP Slurry CMP Pads Market Segment by Application: Oxide (Ceria) HKMG Oxide (Silica) Tungsten Cu-Bulk Cu-Barrie Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global CMP Slurry and Pads market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CMP Slurry and Pads market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the CMP Slurry and Pads industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CMP Slurry and Pads market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CMP Slurry and Pads market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CMP Slurry and Pads market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF CMP SLURRY AND PADS1 1.1 CMP Slurry and Pads Market Overview1 1.1.1 CMP Slurry and Pads Product Scope1 1.1.2 CMP Slurry and Pads Market Status and Outlook2 1.2 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size Overview by Region 2019 VS 2020 VS 20263 1.3 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Region (2015-2026)4 1.4 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)4 1.5 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)5 1.6 Key Regions CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.1 North America CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.2 Europe CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.3 Asia-Pacific CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.4 Latin America CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.5 Middle East & Africa CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 2 CMP SLURRY AND PADS MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE9 2.1 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20269 2.2 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)10 2.3 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)10 2.4 CMP Pads11 2.5 CMP Slurry11 3 CMP SLURRY AND PADS MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION13 3.1 Global CMP Slurry Market Size by Application13 3.1.1 Global CMP Slurry Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202613 3.1.2 Global CMP Slurry Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)14 3.1.3 Global CMP Slurry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)15 3.1.4 Oxide (ceria)16 3.1.5 HKMG16 3.1.6 Oxide (Silica)17 3.1.7 Tungsten17 3.1.8 Cu-Bulk18 3.1.9 Cu-Barrie18 3.2 Global CMP Pads Market Size by Application19 3.2.1 Global CMP Pads Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202619 3.2.2 Global CMP Pads Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)19 3.2.3 Global CMP Pads Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)20 3.2.4 300mm Wafer21 3.2.5 200mm Wafer21 4 CMP SLURRY AND PADS COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS22 4.1 Global CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Players (2015-2020)22 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in CMP Slurry and Pads as of 2019)24 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into CMP Slurry and Pads Market25 4.4 Global Top Players CMP Slurry and Pads Headquarters and Area Served26 4.5 Key Players CMP Slurry and Pads Product Solution and Service27 4.6 Competitive Statuss27 4.6.1 CMP Slurry and Pads Market Concentration Rate27 4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans28 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA30 5.1 CMC Materials (Formerly Cabot Microelectronics)30 5.1.1 CMC Materials Profile30 5.1.2 CMC Materials Main Business31 5.1.3 CMC Materials CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions31 5.1.4 CMC Materials CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)34 5.1.5 CMC Materials Recent Developments34 5.2 DuPont35 5.2.1 DuPont Profile35 5.2.2 DuPont Main Business36 5.2.3 DuPont CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions36 5.2.4 DuPont CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)39 5.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments39 5.3 Fujimi Corporation39 5.3.1 Fujimi Corporation Profile39 5.3.2 Fujimi Corporation Main Business40 5.3.3 Fujimi Corporation CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions40 5.3.4 Fujimi Corporation CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)42 5.3.5 Fujimi Corporation Recent Developments42 5.4 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials)43 5.4.1 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) Profile43 5.4.2 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) Main Business43 5.4.3 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions44 5.4.4 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)44 5.4.5 Merck KGaA(Versum Materials) Recent Developments45 5.5 Fujifilm45 5.5.1 Fujifilm Profile45 5.5.2 Fujifilm Main Business46 5.5.3 Fujifilm CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions46 5.5.4 Fujifilm CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)47 5.5.5 Fujifilm Recent Developments48 5.6 Showa Denko Materials (Formerly Hitachi Chemical)48 5.6.1 Showa Denko Materials Profile48 5.6.2 Showa Denko Materials Main Business49 5.6.3 Showa Denko Materials CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions50 5.6.4 Showa Denko Materials CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)50 5.6.5 Showa Denko Materials Recent Developments51 5.7 Saint-Gobain51 5.7.1 Saint-Gobain Profile51 5.7.2 Saint-Gobain Main Business52 5.7.3 Saint-Gobain CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions52 5.7.4 Saint-Gobain CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)53 5.8 FUJIBO53 5.8.1 FUJIBO Profile54 5.8.2 FUJIBO Main Businehttps://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2193101/global-cmp-slurry-and-pads-market54 5.8.3 FUJIBO CMP Pads Products, Services and Solutions55 5.8.4 FUJIBO CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)55 5.9 AGC55 5.9.1 AGC Profile55 5.9.2 AGC Main Business56 5.9.3 AGC CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions56 5.9.4 AGC CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)57 5.10 Ace Nanochem57 5.10.1 Ace Nanochem Profile57 5.10.2 Ace Nanochem Main Business58 5.10.3 Ace Nanochem CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions58 5.10.4 Ace Nanochem CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)59 5.11 Ferro (UWiZ Technology)59 5.11.1 Ferro (UWiZ Technology) Profile59 5.11.2 Ferro (UWiZ Technology) Main Business60 5.11.3 Ferro (UWiZ Technology) CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions60 5.11.4 Ferro (UWiZ Technology) CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)62 5.11.5 Ferro (UWiZ Technology) Recent Developments62 5.12 TWI Incorporated63 5.12.1 TWI Incorporated Profile63 5.12.2 TWI Incorporated Main Business63 5.12.3 TWI Incorporated CMP Pads Products, Services and Solutions63 5.12.4 TWI Incorporated CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)64 5.13 JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation64 5.13.1 JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation Profile64 5.13.2 JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation Main Business65 5.13.3 JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions65 5.13.4 JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)66 5.14 WEC Group66 5.14.1 WEC Group Profile67 5.14.2 WEC Group Main Business67 5.14.3 WEC Group CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions67 5.14.4 WEC Group CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)69 5.14.5 WEC Group Recent Developments69 5.15 Anjimirco Shanghai70 5.15.1 Anjimirco Shanghai Profile70 Anjimirco Shanghai Main Business70 5.15.2 Anjimirco Shanghai CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions71 5.15.3 Anjimirco Shanghai CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)72 5.15.4 Anjimirco Shanghai Recent Developments72 5.16 Soulbrain72 5.16.1 Soulbrain Profile72 5.16.2 Soulbrain Main Business73 5.16.3 Soulbrain CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions73 5.16.4 Soulbrain CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)74 5.17 KC Tech74 5.17.1 KC Tech Profile74 5.17.2 KC Tech Main Business74 5.17.3 KC Tech CMP Slurry Products, Services and Solutions75 5.17.4 KC Tech CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)75 5.18 3M75 5.18.1 3M Profile76 5.18.2 3M Main Business76 5.18.3 3M CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions76 5.18.4 3M CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)77 5.19 FNS TECH77 5.19.1 FNS TECH Profile77 5.19.2 FNS TECH Main Business78 5.19.3 FNS TECH CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions78 5.19.4 FNS TECH CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)79 5.20 IVT Technologies Co, Ltd.79 5.20.1 IVT Technologies Co, Ltd. Profile79 5.20.2 IVT Technologies Co, Ltd. Main Business80 5.20.3 IVT Technologies Co, Ltd. CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)80 5.21 SKC80 5.21.1 SKC Profile80 5.21.2 SKC Main Business81 5.21.3 SKC CMP Slurry and Pads Products, Services and Solutions82 5.21.4 SKC CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)83 5.22 Hubei Dinglong83 5.22.1 Hubei Dinglong Profile83 5.22.2 Hubei Dinglong Main Business84 5.22.3 Hubei Dinglong CMP Slurry and Pads Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)84 6 NORTH AMERICA85 6.1 North America CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Country85 6.2 United States85 6.3 Canada86 7 EUROPE87 7.1 Europe CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Country87 7.2 Germany88 7.3 France88 7.4 U.K.89 7.5 Italy89 7.6 Russia90 7.7 Nordic90 8 ASIA-PACIFIC91 8.1 Asia-Pacific CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Country91 8.2 China92 8.3 Japan92 8.4 South Korea93 8.5 Southeast Asia93 8.6 India94 8.7 China Taiwan94 9 LATIN AMERICA95 9.1 Latin America CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Country95 9.2 Mexico95 9.3 Brazil96 10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA97 10.1 Middle East & Africa CMP Slurry and Pads Market Size by Country97 10.2 Turkey98 10.3 Saudi Arabia98 10.4 UAE99 11 CMP SLURRY AND PADS MARKET DYNAMICS100 11.1 Industry Trends100 11.2 Market Drivers102 11.3 Market Challenges103 11.4 Market Restraints103 12 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL CMP SLURRY AND PADS STUDY104 13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE105 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach105 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design105 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation105 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation107 13.2 Data Source108 13.2.1 Secondary Sources108 13.2.2 Primary Sources109 13.3 Disclaimer110 13.4 Author List110 鈥

