Cloud Infrastructure Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), Dell EMC, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Cloud Infrastructure Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cloud Infrastructure report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cloud Infrastructure market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cloud Infrastructure market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cloud Infrastructure market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cloud Infrastructure market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cloud Infrastructure market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), Dell EMC, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Alphabet Inc. (Google), Netapp, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Rackspace, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, CenturyLink, VMware, Red Hat, ECCOM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardware

Software & Service



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Manufacturing

Others



The Cloud Infrastructure Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cloud Infrastructure market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cloud Infrastructure market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Cloud Infrastructure market expansion?

What will be the global Cloud Infrastructure market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Cloud Infrastructure market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Cloud Infrastructure market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Cloud Infrastructure market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Cloud Infrastructure market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Cloud Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Infrastructure

1.2 Cloud Infrastructure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software & Service

1.3 Cloud Infrastructure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.3.3 Telecommunications

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cloud Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cloud Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cloud Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cloud Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cloud Infrastructure Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cloud Infrastructure Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cloud Infrastructure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cloud Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cloud Infrastructure Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Cloud Infrastructure Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cloud Infrastructure Production

3.4.1 North America Cloud Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Production

3.5.1 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cloud Infrastructure Production

3.6.1 China Cloud Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cloud Infrastructure Production

3.7.1 Japan Cloud Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

7.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dell EMC

7.2.1 Dell EMC Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dell EMC Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dell EMC Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dell EMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 IBM Corporation

7.4.1 IBM Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.4.2 IBM Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.4.3 IBM Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 IBM Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 AWS (Amazon Web Services)

7.5.1 AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.5.2 AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.5.3 AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 AWS (Amazon Web Services) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 AWS (Amazon Web Services) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Alphabet Inc. (Google)

7.6.1 Alphabet Inc. (Google) Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alphabet Inc. (Google) Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google) Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Alphabet Inc. (Google) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Alphabet Inc. (Google) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Netapp, Inc.

7.7.1 Netapp, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.7.2 Netapp, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Netapp, Inc. Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Netapp, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Netapp, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lenovo Group Limited

7.8.1 Lenovo Group Limited Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lenovo Group Limited Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lenovo Group Limited Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lenovo Group Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lenovo Group Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rackspace

7.9.1 Rackspace Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rackspace Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rackspace Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rackspace Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rackspace Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Oracle Corporation

7.10.1 Oracle Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.10.2 Oracle Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Oracle Corporation Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Oracle Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Microsoft

7.11.1 Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.11.2 Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 CenturyLink

7.12.1 CenturyLink Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.12.2 CenturyLink Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.12.3 CenturyLink Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 CenturyLink Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 VMware

7.13.1 VMware Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.13.2 VMware Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.13.3 VMware Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 VMware Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 VMware Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Red Hat

7.14.1 Red Hat Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.14.2 Red Hat Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Red Hat Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Red Hat Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Red Hat Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 ECCOM

7.15.1 ECCOM Cloud Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.15.2 ECCOM Cloud Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.15.3 ECCOM Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 ECCOM Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 ECCOM Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cloud Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cloud Infrastructure Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cloud Infrastructure

8.4 Cloud Infrastructure Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cloud Infrastructure Distributors List

9.3 Cloud Infrastructure Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cloud Infrastructure Industry Trends

10.2 Cloud Infrastructure Growth Drivers

10.3 Cloud Infrastructure Market Challenges

10.4 Cloud Infrastructure Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cloud Infrastructure by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cloud Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cloud Infrastructure

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cloud Infrastructure by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cloud Infrastructure by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cloud Infrastructure by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cloud Infrastructure by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cloud Infrastructure by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cloud Infrastructure by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cloud Infrastructure by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cloud Infrastructure by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

"