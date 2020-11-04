Cloud Backup Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc, Carbonite, Code42 Software, Datto, Druva Software, Efolder, IBM, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Microsoft, Veeam Software Cloud Backup

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud Backup Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud Backup market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud Backup market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud Backup market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc, Carbonite, Code42 Software, Datto, Druva Software, Efolder, IBM, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Microsoft, Veeam Software Cloud Backup Market Segment by Product Type: , Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud Cloud Backup Market Segment by Application: , Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud Backup market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud Backup market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud Backup industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud Backup market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud Backup market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud Backup market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Backup Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Backup Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Backup Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cloud Backup Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cloud Backup Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Backup Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cloud Backup Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cloud Backup Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cloud Backup Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cloud Backup Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cloud Backup Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cloud Backup Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Backup Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Backup Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cloud Backup Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cloud Backup Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud Backup Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cloud Backup Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cloud Backup Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cloud Backup Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cloud Backup Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cloud Backup Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cloud Backup Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cloud Backup Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cloud Backup Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cloud Backup Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cloud Backup Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Acronis International GmbH

13.1.1 Acronis International GmbH Company Details

13.1.2 Acronis International GmbH Business Overview

13.1.3 Acronis International GmbH Cloud Backup Introduction

13.1.4 Acronis International GmbH Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Acronis International GmbH Recent Development

13.2 Asigra Inc.

13.2.1 Asigra Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Asigra Inc. Business Overview

13.2.3 Asigra Inc. Cloud Backup Introduction

13.2.4 Asigra Inc. Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Asigra Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Barracuda Networks, Inc

13.3.1 Barracuda Networks, Inc Company Details

13.3.2 Barracuda Networks, Inc Business Overview

13.3.3 Barracuda Networks, Inc Cloud Backup Introduction

13.3.4 Barracuda Networks, Inc Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Barracuda Networks, Inc Recent Development

13.4 Carbonite

13.4.1 Carbonite Company Details

13.4.2 Carbonite Business Overview

13.4.3 Carbonite Cloud Backup Introduction

13.4.4 Carbonite Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Carbonite Recent Development

13.5 Code42 Software

13.5.1 Code42 Software Company Details

13.5.2 Code42 Software Business Overview

13.5.3 Code42 Software Cloud Backup Introduction

13.5.4 Code42 Software Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Code42 Software Recent Development

13.6 Datto

13.6.1 Datto Company Details

13.6.2 Datto Business Overview

13.6.3 Datto Cloud Backup Introduction

13.6.4 Datto Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Datto Recent Development

13.7 Druva Software

13.7.1 Druva Software Company Details

13.7.2 Druva Software Business Overview

13.7.3 Druva Software Cloud Backup Introduction

13.7.4 Druva Software Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Druva Software Recent Development

13.8 Efolder

13.8.1 Efolder Company Details

13.8.2 Efolder Business Overview

13.8.3 Efolder Cloud Backup Introduction

13.8.4 Efolder Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Efolder Recent Development

13.9 IBM

13.9.1 IBM Company Details

13.9.2 IBM Business Overview

13.9.3 IBM Cloud Backup Introduction

13.9.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 IBM Recent Development

13.10 Iron Mountain Incorporated

13.10.1 Iron Mountain Incorporated Company Details

13.10.2 Iron Mountain Incorporated Business Overview

13.10.3 Iron Mountain Incorporated Cloud Backup Introduction

13.10.4 Iron Mountain Incorporated Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Iron Mountain Incorporated Recent Development

13.11 Microsoft

10.11.1 Microsoft Company Details

10.11.2 Microsoft Business Overview

10.11.3 Microsoft Cloud Backup Introduction

10.11.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.12 Veeam Software

10.12.1 Veeam Software Company Details

10.12.2 Veeam Software Business Overview

10.12.3 Veeam Software Cloud Backup Introduction

10.12.4 Veeam Software Revenue in Cloud Backup Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Veeam Software Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

