Clothing Fastener Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2028 | Leading Players like: | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

A newly published report titled “Clothing Fastener Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Clothing Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Clothing Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Clothing Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Clothing Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Clothing Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Clothing Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hook and Loop

Snaps

Buttons

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others



The Clothing Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Clothing Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Clothing Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Clothing Fastener Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hook and Loop

1.2.3 Snaps

1.2.4 Buttons

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Clothing Fastener Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Jackets and Coats

1.3.3 Trousers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Clothing Fastener Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Clothing Fastener Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Clothing Fastener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Clothing Fastener Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Clothing Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Clothing Fastener Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Clothing Fastener Industry Trends

2.3.2 Clothing Fastener Market Drivers

2.3.3 Clothing Fastener Market Challenges

2.3.4 Clothing Fastener Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Clothing Fastener Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Clothing Fastener Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Clothing Fastener Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Clothing Fastener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Clothing Fastener Revenue

3.4 Global Clothing Fastener Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Clothing Fastener Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Clothing Fastener Revenue in 2021

3.5 Clothing Fastener Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Clothing Fastener Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Clothing Fastener Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Clothing Fastener Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Clothing Fastener Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Clothing Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Clothing Fastener Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Clothing Fastener Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Clothing Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Clothing Fastener Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Clothing Fastener Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Clothing Fastener Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Clothing Fastener Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Velcro

11.1.1 Velcro Company Details

11.1.2 Velcro Business Overview

11.1.3 Velcro Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.1.4 Velcro Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments

11.2 3M

11.2.1 3M Company Details

11.2.2 3M Business Overview

11.2.3 3M Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.2.4 3M Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 3M Recent Developments

11.3 APLIX

11.3.1 APLIX Company Details

11.3.2 APLIX Business Overview

11.3.3 APLIX Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.3.4 APLIX Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments

11.4 Kuraray Group

11.4.1 Kuraray Group Company Details

11.4.2 Kuraray Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Kuraray Group Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.4.4 Kuraray Group Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments

11.5 YKK

11.5.1 YKK Company Details

11.5.2 YKK Business Overview

11.5.3 YKK Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.5.4 YKK Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 YKK Recent Developments

11.6 Paiho

11.6.1 Paiho Company Details

11.6.2 Paiho Business Overview

11.6.3 Paiho Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.6.4 Paiho Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments

11.7 Jianli

11.7.1 Jianli Company Details

11.7.2 Jianli Business Overview

11.7.3 Jianli Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.7.4 Jianli Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments

11.8 Heyi

11.8.1 Heyi Company Details

11.8.2 Heyi Business Overview

11.8.3 Heyi Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.8.4 Heyi Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Heyi Recent Developments

11.9 Binder

11.9.1 Binder Company Details

11.9.2 Binder Business Overview

11.9.3 Binder Clothing Fastener Introduction

11.9.4 Binder Revenue in Clothing Fastener Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Binder Recent Developments

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”