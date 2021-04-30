Closed Die Forging Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Precision Castparts Corp, Arconic, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

“

The report titled Global Closed Die Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Closed Die Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Closed Die Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Closed Die Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Closed Die Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Closed Die Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Closed Die Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Closed Die Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Closed Die Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Closed Die Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Closed Die Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Closed Die Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corp, Arconic, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, KOBELCO, Thyssenkrupp, Aichi Steel, Eramet Group, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, Avic Heavy Machinery, VSMPO-AVISMA, Allegheny Technologies, WanXiang, FAW, VDM Metals, Mahindra Forgings Europe, JSW, CITIC Heavy Industries, Scot Forge, Farinia Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel

Aluminum

Alloy



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aerospace

Agricultural

General Industrial

Other



The Closed Die Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Closed Die Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Closed Die Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Closed Die Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Closed Die Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Closed Die Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Closed Die Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Closed Die Forging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Closed Die Forging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Closed Die Forging

1.2 Closed Die Forging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Closed Die Forging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Steel

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Alloy

1.3 Closed Die Forging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 General Industrial

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Closed Die Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Closed Die Forging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Closed Die Forging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Closed Die Forging Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Closed Die Forging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Closed Die Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Closed Die Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Closed Die Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Closed Die Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Closed Die Forging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Closed Die Forging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Closed Die Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Closed Die Forging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Closed Die Forging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Closed Die Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Closed Die Forging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Closed Die Forging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Closed Die Forging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Closed Die Forging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Closed Die Forging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Closed Die Forging Production

3.4.1 North America Closed Die Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Closed Die Forging Production

3.5.1 Europe Closed Die Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Closed Die Forging Production

3.6.1 China Closed Die Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Closed Die Forging Production

3.7.1 Japan Closed Die Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Closed Die Forging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Closed Die Forging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Closed Die Forging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Closed Die Forging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Closed Die Forging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Closed Die Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Closed Die Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Closed Die Forging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Precision Castparts Corp

7.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Arconic

7.2.1 Arconic Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arconic Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Arconic Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Arconic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Arconic Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KOBELCO

7.4.1 KOBELCO Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.4.2 KOBELCO Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KOBELCO Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KOBELCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KOBELCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Thyssenkrupp

7.5.1 Thyssenkrupp Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thyssenkrupp Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Thyssenkrupp Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Thyssenkrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Aichi Steel

7.6.1 Aichi Steel Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aichi Steel Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Aichi Steel Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Aichi Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Aichi Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Eramet Group

7.7.1 Eramet Group Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eramet Group Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Eramet Group Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Eramet Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Eramet Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AAM

7.8.1 AAM Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.8.2 AAM Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AAM Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Bharat Forge Limited

7.9.1 Bharat Forge Limited Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bharat Forge Limited Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Bharat Forge Limited Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Bharat Forge Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Bharat Forge Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Avic Heavy Machinery

7.10.1 Avic Heavy Machinery Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.10.2 Avic Heavy Machinery Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Avic Heavy Machinery Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Avic Heavy Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Avic Heavy Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 VSMPO-AVISMA

7.11.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.11.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Allegheny Technologies

7.12.1 Allegheny Technologies Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Allegheny Technologies Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Allegheny Technologies Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Allegheny Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Allegheny Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 WanXiang

7.13.1 WanXiang Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.13.2 WanXiang Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 WanXiang Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 WanXiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 WanXiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 FAW

7.14.1 FAW Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.14.2 FAW Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 FAW Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 FAW Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 FAW Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 VDM Metals

7.15.1 VDM Metals Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.15.2 VDM Metals Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.15.3 VDM Metals Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 VDM Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 VDM Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Mahindra Forgings Europe

7.16.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.16.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 JSW

7.17.1 JSW Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.17.2 JSW Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.17.3 JSW Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 JSW Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 JSW Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 CITIC Heavy Industries

7.18.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.18.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.18.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Scot Forge

7.19.1 Scot Forge Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.19.2 Scot Forge Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Scot Forge Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Scot Forge Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Scot Forge Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Farinia Group

7.20.1 Farinia Group Closed Die Forging Corporation Information

7.20.2 Farinia Group Closed Die Forging Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Farinia Group Closed Die Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Farinia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Farinia Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Closed Die Forging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Closed Die Forging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Closed Die Forging

8.4 Closed Die Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Closed Die Forging Distributors List

9.3 Closed Die Forging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Closed Die Forging Industry Trends

10.2 Closed Die Forging Growth Drivers

10.3 Closed Die Forging Market Challenges

10.4 Closed Die Forging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Closed Die Forging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Closed Die Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Closed Die Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Closed Die Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Closed Die Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Closed Die Forging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Closed Die Forging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Closed Die Forging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Closed Die Forging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Closed Die Forging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Closed Die Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Closed Die Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Closed Die Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Closed Die Forging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”