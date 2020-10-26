Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Abaxis, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Clinical Diagnostics Automation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Clinical Diagnostics Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Research Report: Abaxis, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diagnostica Stago, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Sysmex America, Tecan Group, The ELITechGroup, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Types: Modular Automation

Total Lab Automation



Applications: Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Proteomics Solutions

Others



The Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Clinical Diagnostics Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Clinical Diagnostics Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Clinical Diagnostics Automation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Modular Automation

1.4.3 Total Lab Automation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clinical Diagnostics

1.5.3 Drug Discovery

1.5.4 Proteomics Solutions

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Clinical Diagnostics Automation Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Clinical Diagnostics Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Clinical Diagnostics Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Clinical Diagnostics Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Abaxis

8.1.1 Abaxis Corporation Information

8.1.2 Abaxis Overview

8.1.3 Abaxis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Abaxis Product Description

8.1.5 Abaxis Related Developments

8.2 Abbott Diagnostics

8.2.1 Abbott Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.2.2 Abbott Diagnostics Overview

8.2.3 Abbott Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Abbott Diagnostics Product Description

8.2.5 Abbott Diagnostics Related Developments

8.3 Beckman Coulter

8.3.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

8.3.2 Beckman Coulter Overview

8.3.3 Beckman Coulter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Beckman Coulter Product Description

8.3.5 Beckman Coulter Related Developments

8.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.4.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

8.4.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Overview

8.4.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Description

8.4.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Related Developments

8.5 BioMerieux SA

8.5.1 BioMerieux SA Corporation Information

8.5.2 BioMerieux SA Overview

8.5.3 BioMerieux SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BioMerieux SA Product Description

8.5.5 BioMerieux SA Related Developments

8.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

8.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

8.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Product Description

8.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Related Developments

8.7 Diagnostica Stago

8.7.1 Diagnostica Stago Corporation Information

8.7.2 Diagnostica Stago Overview

8.7.3 Diagnostica Stago Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Diagnostica Stago Product Description

8.7.5 Diagnostica Stago Related Developments

8.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

8.8.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Overview

8.8.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Product Description

8.8.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Related Developments

8.9 PerkinElmer

8.9.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

8.9.2 PerkinElmer Overview

8.9.3 PerkinElmer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 PerkinElmer Product Description

8.9.5 PerkinElmer Related Developments

8.10 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

8.10.1 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Overview

8.10.3 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Product Description

8.10.5 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Related Developments

8.11 Sysmex America

8.11.1 Sysmex America Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sysmex America Overview

8.11.3 Sysmex America Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sysmex America Product Description

8.11.5 Sysmex America Related Developments

8.12 Tecan Group

8.12.1 Tecan Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Tecan Group Overview

8.12.3 Tecan Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Tecan Group Product Description

8.12.5 Tecan Group Related Developments

8.13 The ELITechGroup

8.13.1 The ELITechGroup Corporation Information

8.13.2 The ELITechGroup Overview

8.13.3 The ELITechGroup Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 The ELITechGroup Product Description

8.13.5 The ELITechGroup Related Developments

8.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

8.14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

8.14.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Description

8.14.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

9 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Clinical Diagnostics Automation Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Clinical Diagnostics Automation Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Clinical Diagnostics Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Distributors

11.3 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Clinical Diagnostics Automation Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”