Cleaning Mop Market Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 By Regional Manufacturers: | Libman, Freudenberg Gala, Clorox

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Cleaning Mop Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cleaning Mop report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cleaning Mop market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cleaning Mop market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cleaning Mop market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cleaning Mop market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cleaning Mop market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Libman, Freudenberg Gala, Clorox, PG, Colgate, Unilever, Scotch Brite(3M), Zwipes, ERC, Eurow, Atlas Graham, Norwex, Toray, Partek

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cloth Mop

Sponge Mop

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Hospital

Industrial

Others



The Cleaning Mop Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cleaning Mop market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cleaning Mop market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cleaning Mop Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cleaning Mop Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloth Mop

1.2.3 Sponge Mop

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cleaning Mop Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Hospital

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cleaning Mop Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Cleaning Mop Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Cleaning Mop Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Cleaning Mop by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Cleaning Mop Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Cleaning Mop Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Cleaning Mop Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Cleaning Mop in 2021

3.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cleaning Mop Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Cleaning Mop Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Cleaning Mop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Cleaning Mop Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cleaning Mop Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Cleaning Mop Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Cleaning Mop Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Cleaning Mop Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Cleaning Mop Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Cleaning Mop Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Cleaning Mop Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Cleaning Mop Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Cleaning Mop Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cleaning Mop Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Cleaning Mop Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Cleaning Mop Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Cleaning Mop Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Cleaning Mop Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Cleaning Mop Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Cleaning Mop Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Cleaning Mop Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Cleaning Mop Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Cleaning Mop Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Cleaning Mop Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Cleaning Mop Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Cleaning Mop Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cleaning Mop Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Cleaning Mop Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Cleaning Mop Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Cleaning Mop Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Cleaning Mop Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Cleaning Mop Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Cleaning Mop Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Mop Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Cleaning Mop Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Cleaning Mop Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Cleaning Mop Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Cleaning Mop Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Cleaning Mop Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Mop Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Libman

11.1.1 Libman Corporation Information

11.1.2 Libman Overview

11.1.3 Libman Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Libman Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Libman Recent Developments

11.2 Freudenberg Gala

11.2.1 Freudenberg Gala Corporation Information

11.2.2 Freudenberg Gala Overview

11.2.3 Freudenberg Gala Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Freudenberg Gala Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Freudenberg Gala Recent Developments

11.3 Clorox

11.3.1 Clorox Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clorox Overview

11.3.3 Clorox Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Clorox Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Clorox Recent Developments

11.4 PG

11.4.1 PG Corporation Information

11.4.2 PG Overview

11.4.3 PG Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 PG Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 PG Recent Developments

11.5 Colgate

11.5.1 Colgate Corporation Information

11.5.2 Colgate Overview

11.5.3 Colgate Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Colgate Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Colgate Recent Developments

11.6 Unilever

11.6.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.6.2 Unilever Overview

11.6.3 Unilever Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Unilever Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Unilever Recent Developments

11.7 Scotch Brite(3M)

11.7.1 Scotch Brite(3M) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Scotch Brite(3M) Overview

11.7.3 Scotch Brite(3M) Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Scotch Brite(3M) Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Scotch Brite(3M) Recent Developments

11.8 Zwipes

11.8.1 Zwipes Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zwipes Overview

11.8.3 Zwipes Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Zwipes Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Zwipes Recent Developments

11.9 ERC

11.9.1 ERC Corporation Information

11.9.2 ERC Overview

11.9.3 ERC Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 ERC Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 ERC Recent Developments

11.10 Eurow

11.10.1 Eurow Corporation Information

11.10.2 Eurow Overview

11.10.3 Eurow Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Eurow Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Eurow Recent Developments

11.11 Atlas Graham

11.11.1 Atlas Graham Corporation Information

11.11.2 Atlas Graham Overview

11.11.3 Atlas Graham Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Atlas Graham Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Atlas Graham Recent Developments

11.12 Norwex

11.12.1 Norwex Corporation Information

11.12.2 Norwex Overview

11.12.3 Norwex Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Norwex Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Norwex Recent Developments

11.13 Toray

11.13.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.13.2 Toray Overview

11.13.3 Toray Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Toray Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Toray Recent Developments

11.14 Partek

11.14.1 Partek Corporation Information

11.14.2 Partek Overview

11.14.3 Partek Cleaning Mop Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Partek Cleaning Mop Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Partek Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cleaning Mop Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Cleaning Mop Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cleaning Mop Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cleaning Mop Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cleaning Mop Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cleaning Mop Distributors

12.5 Cleaning Mop Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Cleaning Mop Industry Trends

13.2 Cleaning Mop Market Drivers

13.3 Cleaning Mop Market Challenges

13.4 Cleaning Mop Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Cleaning Mop Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

