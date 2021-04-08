Civilian UAVs Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2021 to 2027| Bormatec, CATUAV, Cyberflight

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Civilian UAVs Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Civilian UAVs market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Civilian UAVs market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Civilian UAVs market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Civilian UAVs Market Research Report: Bormatec, CATUAV, Cyberflight, DJI-Innovations, INNOCON, PENTAX Precision, Uconsystem, Xamen Technologies, ZALA AERO

Global Civilian UAVs Market by Type: Fixed Wing Uavs, Rotor Wing Uavs, Wing Uavs, Flapping Wing Uavs

Global Civilian UAVs Market by Application: Courier Delivery, Aerial Photography, Environmental Monitoring, News Reports, Electric Power Inspection

The research report provides analysis based on the global Civilian UAVs market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Civilian UAVs market and according plan their further strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Civilian UAVs Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed Wing Uavs

1.2.3 Rotor Wing Uavs

1.2.4 Wing Uavs

1.2.5 Flapping Wing Uavs

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Courier Delivery

1.3.3 Aerial Photography

1.3.4 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.5 News Reports

1.3.6 Electric Power Inspection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Civilian UAVs Industry Trends

2.4.2 Civilian UAVs Market Drivers

2.4.3 Civilian UAVs Market Challenges

2.4.4 Civilian UAVs Market Restraints

3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales

3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Civilian UAVs Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Civilian UAVs Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Civilian UAVs Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bormatec

12.1.1 Bormatec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bormatec Overview

12.1.3 Bormatec Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bormatec Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.1.5 Bormatec Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bormatec Recent Developments

12.2 CATUAV

12.2.1 CATUAV Corporation Information

12.2.2 CATUAV Overview

12.2.3 CATUAV Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CATUAV Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.2.5 CATUAV Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 CATUAV Recent Developments

12.3 Cyberflight

12.3.1 Cyberflight Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cyberflight Overview

12.3.3 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.3.5 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Cyberflight Recent Developments

12.4 DJI-Innovations

12.4.1 DJI-Innovations Corporation Information

12.4.2 DJI-Innovations Overview

12.4.3 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.4.5 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DJI-Innovations Recent Developments

12.5 INNOCON

12.5.1 INNOCON Corporation Information

12.5.2 INNOCON Overview

12.5.3 INNOCON Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 INNOCON Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.5.5 INNOCON Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 INNOCON Recent Developments

12.6 PENTAX Precision

12.6.1 PENTAX Precision Corporation Information

12.6.2 PENTAX Precision Overview

12.6.3 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.6.5 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 PENTAX Precision Recent Developments

12.7 Uconsystem

12.7.1 Uconsystem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Uconsystem Overview

12.7.3 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.7.5 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Uconsystem Recent Developments

12.8 Xamen Technologies

12.8.1 Xamen Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Xamen Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.8.5 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Xamen Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 ZALA AERO

12.9.1 ZALA AERO Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZALA AERO Overview

12.9.3 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.9.5 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ZALA AERO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Civilian UAVs Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Civilian UAVs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Civilian UAVs Production Mode & Process

13.4 Civilian UAVs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Civilian UAVs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Civilian UAVs Distributors

13.5 Civilian UAVs Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

