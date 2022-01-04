City Bike Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | Giant, Trek, Accell

“
The report titled Global City Bike Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global City Bike market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global City Bike market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global City Bike market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global City Bike market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The City Bike report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the City Bike report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global City Bike market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global City Bike market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global City Bike market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global City Bike market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global City Bike market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Giant, Trek, Accell, Merida, Cube, Cannondale, Grimaldi Industri, Specialized, Fuji Bikes, Hero Cycles, Scott Sports, LOOK, Atlas, Xidesheng Bicycle, Shanghai Phonex, KHS
Market Segmentation by Product:
Commuter Bikes
Sport Hybrid Bikes
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online
Offline
The City Bike Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global City Bike market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global City Bike market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the City Bike market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in City Bike industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global City Bike market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global City Bike market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global City Bike market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 City Bike Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global City Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Commuter Bikes
1.2.3 Sport Hybrid Bikes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global City Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global City Bike Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global City Bike Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global City Bike Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global City Bike Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by City Bike Sales in 2020
3.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by City Bike Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global City Bike Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global City Bike Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global City Bike Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global City Bike Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global City Bike Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global City Bike Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global City Bike Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global City Bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global City Bike Price by Type
4.3.1 Global City Bike Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global City Bike Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global City Bike Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global City Bike Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global City Bike Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global City Bike Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global City Bike Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global City Bike Price by Application
5.3.1 Global City Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global City Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America City Bike Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America City Bike Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America City Bike Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe City Bike Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe City Bike Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe City Bike Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Giant
11.1.1 Giant Corporation Information
11.1.2 Giant Overview
11.1.3 Giant City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Giant City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Giant Recent Developments
11.2 Trek
11.2.1 Trek Corporation Information
11.2.2 Trek Overview
11.2.3 Trek City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Trek City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Trek Recent Developments
11.3 Accell
11.3.1 Accell Corporation Information
11.3.2 Accell Overview
11.3.3 Accell City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Accell City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Accell Recent Developments
11.4 Merida
11.4.1 Merida Corporation Information
11.4.2 Merida Overview
11.4.3 Merida City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Merida City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Merida Recent Developments
11.5 Cube
11.5.1 Cube Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cube Overview
11.5.3 Cube City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Cube City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Cube Recent Developments
11.6 Cannondale
11.6.1 Cannondale Corporation Information
11.6.2 Cannondale Overview
11.6.3 Cannondale City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Cannondale City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Cannondale Recent Developments
11.7 Grimaldi Industri
11.7.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information
11.7.2 Grimaldi Industri Overview
11.7.3 Grimaldi Industri City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Grimaldi Industri City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Developments
11.8 Specialized
11.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
11.8.2 Specialized Overview
11.8.3 Specialized City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Specialized City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Specialized Recent Developments
11.9 Fuji Bikes
11.9.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information
11.9.2 Fuji Bikes Overview
11.9.3 Fuji Bikes City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Fuji Bikes City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Developments
11.10 Hero Cycles
11.10.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hero Cycles Overview
11.10.3 Hero Cycles City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Hero Cycles City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Hero Cycles Recent Developments
11.11 Scott Sports
11.11.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
11.11.2 Scott Sports Overview
11.11.3 Scott Sports City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Scott Sports City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments
11.12 LOOK
11.12.1 LOOK Corporation Information
11.12.2 LOOK Overview
11.12.3 LOOK City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 LOOK City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 LOOK Recent Developments
11.13 Atlas
11.13.1 Atlas Corporation Information
11.13.2 Atlas Overview
11.13.3 Atlas City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Atlas City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Atlas Recent Developments
11.14 Xidesheng Bicycle
11.14.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information
11.14.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Overview
11.14.3 Xidesheng Bicycle City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Xidesheng Bicycle City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Developments
11.15 Shanghai Phonex
11.15.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information
11.15.2 Shanghai Phonex Overview
11.15.3 Shanghai Phonex City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Shanghai Phonex City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Developments
11.16 KHS
11.16.1 KHS Corporation Information
11.16.2 KHS Overview
11.16.3 KHS City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 KHS City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 KHS Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 City Bike Value Chain Analysis
12.2 City Bike Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 City Bike Production Mode & Process
12.4 City Bike Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 City Bike Sales Channels
12.4.2 City Bike Distributors
12.5 City Bike Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 City Bike Industry Trends
13.2 City Bike Market Drivers
13.3 City Bike Market Challenges
13.4 City Bike Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global City Bike Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”