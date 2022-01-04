City Bike Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | Giant, Trek, Accell

“

The report titled Global City Bike Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global City Bike market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global City Bike market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global City Bike market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global City Bike market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The City Bike report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the City Bike report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global City Bike market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global City Bike market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global City Bike market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global City Bike market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global City Bike market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Giant, Trek, Accell, Merida, Cube, Cannondale, Grimaldi Industri, Specialized, Fuji Bikes, Hero Cycles, Scott Sports, LOOK, Atlas, Xidesheng Bicycle, Shanghai Phonex, KHS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Commuter Bikes

Sport Hybrid Bikes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The City Bike Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global City Bike market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global City Bike market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the City Bike market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in City Bike industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global City Bike market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global City Bike market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global City Bike market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 City Bike Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global City Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Commuter Bikes

1.2.3 Sport Hybrid Bikes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global City Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global City Bike Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global City Bike Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global City Bike Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top City Bike Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top City Bike Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global City Bike Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by City Bike Sales in 2020

3.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top City Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by City Bike Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global City Bike Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global City Bike Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global City Bike Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global City Bike Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global City Bike Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global City Bike Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global City Bike Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global City Bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global City Bike Price by Type

4.3.1 Global City Bike Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global City Bike Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global City Bike Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global City Bike Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global City Bike Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global City Bike Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global City Bike Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global City Bike Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global City Bike Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global City Bike Price by Application

5.3.1 Global City Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global City Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America City Bike Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America City Bike Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America City Bike Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe City Bike Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe City Bike Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe City Bike Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific City Bike Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific City Bike Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific City Bike Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America City Bike Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa City Bike Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa City Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa City Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Giant

11.1.1 Giant Corporation Information

11.1.2 Giant Overview

11.1.3 Giant City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Giant City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Giant Recent Developments

11.2 Trek

11.2.1 Trek Corporation Information

11.2.2 Trek Overview

11.2.3 Trek City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Trek City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Trek Recent Developments

11.3 Accell

11.3.1 Accell Corporation Information

11.3.2 Accell Overview

11.3.3 Accell City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Accell City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Accell Recent Developments

11.4 Merida

11.4.1 Merida Corporation Information

11.4.2 Merida Overview

11.4.3 Merida City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Merida City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Merida Recent Developments

11.5 Cube

11.5.1 Cube Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cube Overview

11.5.3 Cube City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Cube City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Cube Recent Developments

11.6 Cannondale

11.6.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cannondale Overview

11.6.3 Cannondale City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Cannondale City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Cannondale Recent Developments

11.7 Grimaldi Industri

11.7.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information

11.7.2 Grimaldi Industri Overview

11.7.3 Grimaldi Industri City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Grimaldi Industri City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Developments

11.8 Specialized

11.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information

11.8.2 Specialized Overview

11.8.3 Specialized City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Specialized City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Specialized Recent Developments

11.9 Fuji Bikes

11.9.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fuji Bikes Overview

11.9.3 Fuji Bikes City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Fuji Bikes City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Developments

11.10 Hero Cycles

11.10.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hero Cycles Overview

11.10.3 Hero Cycles City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hero Cycles City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Hero Cycles Recent Developments

11.11 Scott Sports

11.11.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

11.11.2 Scott Sports Overview

11.11.3 Scott Sports City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Scott Sports City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments

11.12 LOOK

11.12.1 LOOK Corporation Information

11.12.2 LOOK Overview

11.12.3 LOOK City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LOOK City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 LOOK Recent Developments

11.13 Atlas

11.13.1 Atlas Corporation Information

11.13.2 Atlas Overview

11.13.3 Atlas City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Atlas City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Atlas Recent Developments

11.14 Xidesheng Bicycle

11.14.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Overview

11.14.3 Xidesheng Bicycle City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Xidesheng Bicycle City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Developments

11.15 Shanghai Phonex

11.15.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shanghai Phonex Overview

11.15.3 Shanghai Phonex City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Shanghai Phonex City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Developments

11.16 KHS

11.16.1 KHS Corporation Information

11.16.2 KHS Overview

11.16.3 KHS City Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 KHS City Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 KHS Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 City Bike Value Chain Analysis

12.2 City Bike Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 City Bike Production Mode & Process

12.4 City Bike Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 City Bike Sales Channels

12.4.2 City Bike Distributors

12.5 City Bike Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 City Bike Industry Trends

13.2 City Bike Market Drivers

13.3 City Bike Market Challenges

13.4 City Bike Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global City Bike Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

