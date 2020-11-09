Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | National Oilwell Varco, Logan Oil Tools Inc., Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Circulating and Reversing Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Circulating and Reversing Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Research Report: National Oilwell Varco, Logan Oil Tools Inc., Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes), Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Schlumberger

Types: Flow & Pressure Control Tools

Impurity Control Tools

Drilling Tools

Downhole Control Tools

Handling Tools



Applications: Well Drilling

Well Completion

Well Intervention

Formation & Evaluation

Oil & Gas Production



The Circulating and Reversing Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Circulating and Reversing Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Circulating and Reversing Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Circulating and Reversing Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Circulating and Reversing Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Circulating and Reversing Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flow & Pressure Control Tools

1.4.3 Impurity Control Tools

1.4.4 Drilling Tools

1.4.5 Downhole Control Tools

1.4.6 Handling Tools

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Well Drilling

1.5.3 Well Completion

1.5.4 Well Intervention

1.5.5 Formation & Evaluation

1.5.6 Oil & Gas Production

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Circulating and Reversing Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Circulating and Reversing Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Circulating and Reversing Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Circulating and Reversing Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Circulating and Reversing Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Circulating and Reversing Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Circulating and Reversing Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Circulating and Reversing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Circulating and Reversing Valves Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Circulating and Reversing Valves Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Circulating and Reversing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Circulating and Reversing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Circulating and Reversing Valves Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Circulating and Reversing Valves Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 National Oilwell Varco

12.1.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.1.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 National Oilwell Varco Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.2 Logan Oil Tools Inc.

12.2.1 Logan Oil Tools Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Logan Oil Tools Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Logan Oil Tools Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Logan Oil Tools Inc. Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 Logan Oil Tools Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Halliburton

12.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Halliburton Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.4 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.4.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

12.5 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

12.5.1 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Recent Development

12.6 Schlumberger

12.6.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schlumberger Circulating and Reversing Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Circulating and Reversing Valves Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Circulating and Reversing Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”