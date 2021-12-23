Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Huntsman, BASF, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Circular and Bio-based Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Circular and Bio-based Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Huntsman, BASF, DuPont, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol, Biobased Technologies, TSE Industries, Rampf Group, Manali Petrochemical, Tosoh, Virent, Anellotech, GEVO, Trellis Earth Products, Braskem, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Sumitomo Chemical, Evonik, Arkema, DSM, RadiciGroup

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-based Polyurethane

Bio-based Paraxylene

Bio-based Polypropylene

Bio-based Polyamides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation & Automotive

Textile

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Electronics & Appliances

Other



The Circular and Bio-based Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Circular and Bio-based Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Overview

1.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Overview

1.2 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bio-based Polyurethane

1.2.2 Bio-based Paraxylene

1.2.3 Bio-based Polypropylene

1.2.4 Bio-based Polyamides

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Circular and Bio-based Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Circular and Bio-based Materials Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Circular and Bio-based Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Circular and Bio-based Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Circular and Bio-based Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials by Application

4.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation & Automotive

4.1.2 Textile

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Packaging

4.1.5 Furniture

4.1.6 Electronics & Appliances

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

5.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Circular and Bio-based Materials Business

10.1 Huntsman

10.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Huntsman Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Huntsman Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DuPont Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DuPont Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.4 Covestro

10.4.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.4.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Covestro Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Covestro Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.5 Mitsui Chemicals

10.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.6 Lubrizol

10.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lubrizol Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lubrizol Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.7 Biobased Technologies

10.7.1 Biobased Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Biobased Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Biobased Technologies Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Biobased Technologies Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Biobased Technologies Recent Development

10.8 TSE Industries

10.8.1 TSE Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 TSE Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TSE Industries Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 TSE Industries Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 TSE Industries Recent Development

10.9 Rampf Group

10.9.1 Rampf Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rampf Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rampf Group Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rampf Group Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Rampf Group Recent Development

10.10 Manali Petrochemical

10.10.1 Manali Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.10.2 Manali Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Manali Petrochemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Manali Petrochemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.10.5 Manali Petrochemical Recent Development

10.11 Tosoh

10.11.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Tosoh Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Tosoh Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.12 Virent

10.12.1 Virent Corporation Information

10.12.2 Virent Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Virent Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Virent Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Virent Recent Development

10.13 Anellotech

10.13.1 Anellotech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Anellotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Anellotech Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Anellotech Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Anellotech Recent Development

10.14 GEVO

10.14.1 GEVO Corporation Information

10.14.2 GEVO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 GEVO Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 GEVO Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 GEVO Recent Development

10.15 Trellis Earth Products

10.15.1 Trellis Earth Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 Trellis Earth Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Trellis Earth Products Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Trellis Earth Products Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 Trellis Earth Products Recent Development

10.16 Braskem

10.16.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.16.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Braskem Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Braskem Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.16.5 Braskem Recent Development

10.17 Japan Polypropylene Corporation

10.17.1 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.17.5 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Recent Development

10.18 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

10.18.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Corporation Information

10.18.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.18.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Recent Development

10.19 Sumitomo Chemical

10.19.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sumitomo Chemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sumitomo Chemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.19.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.20 Evonik

10.20.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.20.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Evonik Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Evonik Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.20.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.21 Arkema

10.21.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.21.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Arkema Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Arkema Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.21.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.22 DSM

10.22.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.22.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 DSM Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 DSM Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.22.5 DSM Recent Development

10.23 RadiciGroup

10.23.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

10.23.2 RadiciGroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 RadiciGroup Circular and Bio-based Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 RadiciGroup Circular and Bio-based Materials Products Offered

10.23.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Circular and Bio-based Materials Distributors

12.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

