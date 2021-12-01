Chlor-Alkali Market by Application, Type, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Olin Corporation, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Chlor-Alkali Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chlor-Alkali report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chlor-Alkali market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chlor-Alkali market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chlor-Alkali market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chlor-Alkali market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chlor-Alkali market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Olin Corporation, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Westlake Chemical, AkzoNobel, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Tronox

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & Detergents

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others Applications



The Chlor-Alkali Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chlor-Alkali market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chlor-Alkali market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Chlor-Alkali Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chlor-Alkali

1.2 Chlor-Alkali Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chlorine

1.2.3 Caustic soda

1.2.4 Soda ash

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Chlor-Alkali Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Glass

1.3.4 Soaps & Detergents

1.3.5 Metallurgy

1.3.6 Water Treatment

1.3.7 Pulp & Paper

1.3.8 Others Applications

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Chlor-Alkali Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Chlor-Alkali Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Chlor-Alkali Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Chlor-Alkali Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Chlor-Alkali Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Chlor-Alkali Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Chlor-Alkali Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Chlor-Alkali Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Chlor-Alkali Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Chlor-Alkali Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Chlor-Alkali Production

3.4.1 North America Chlor-Alkali Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Chlor-Alkali Production

3.5.1 Europe Chlor-Alkali Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Chlor-Alkali Production

3.6.1 China Chlor-Alkali Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Chlor-Alkali Production

3.7.1 Japan Chlor-Alkali Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Chlor-Alkali Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Olin Corporation

7.1.1 Olin Corporation Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.1.2 Olin Corporation Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Olin Corporation Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Olin Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Olin Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Solvay Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tata Chemicals Limited

7.3.1 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tata Chemicals Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tata Chemicals Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

7.4.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.4.2 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Westlake Chemical

7.5.1 Westlake Chemical Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.5.2 Westlake Chemical Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Westlake Chemical Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Westlake Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Westlake Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AkzoNobel

7.6.1 AkzoNobel Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.6.2 AkzoNobel Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AkzoNobel Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Formosa Plastic Corporation

7.7.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Plastic Corporation Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Formosa Plastic Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Formosa Plastic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

7.8.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tosoh Corporation

7.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tosoh Corporation Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tosoh Corporation Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tosoh Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nirma Limited

7.10.1 Nirma Limited Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nirma Limited Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nirma Limited Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nirma Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nirma Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tronox

7.11.1 Tronox Chlor-Alkali Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tronox Chlor-Alkali Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tronox Chlor-Alkali Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tronox Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tronox Recent Developments/Updates

8 Chlor-Alkali Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chlor-Alkali Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chlor-Alkali

8.4 Chlor-Alkali Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Chlor-Alkali Distributors List

9.3 Chlor-Alkali Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Chlor-Alkali Industry Trends

10.2 Chlor-Alkali Growth Drivers

10.3 Chlor-Alkali Market Challenges

10.4 Chlor-Alkali Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chlor-Alkali by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Chlor-Alkali Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Chlor-Alkali Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Chlor-Alkali Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Chlor-Alkali

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Chlor-Alkali by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Chlor-Alkali by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Chlor-Alkali by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Chlor-Alkali by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chlor-Alkali by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chlor-Alkali by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Chlor-Alkali by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Chlor-Alkali by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”