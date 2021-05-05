Chip-less RFID Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2027 | Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Company LTD, IMPINJ INCORPORATION

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Chip-less RFID Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Chip-less RFID market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Chip-less RFID market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Chip-less RFID market.

The research report on the global Chip-less RFID market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Chip-less RFID market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Chip-less RFID research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Chip-less RFID market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Chip-less RFID market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Chip-less RFID market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Chip-less RFID Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Chip-less RFID market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Chip-less RFID market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Chip-less RFID Market Leading Players

Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Company LTD, IMPINJ INCORPORATION, Honeywell(INTERMEC INC), Thinfilm, Toppan Forms CO. LTD

Chip-less RFID Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Chip-less RFID market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Chip-less RFID market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Chip-less RFID Segmentation by Product

SAW, TFTC Chip-less RFID

Chip-less RFID Segmentation by Application

, Retail, Transport & Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Chip-less RFID market?

How will the global Chip-less RFID market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Chip-less RFID market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Chip-less RFID market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Chip-less RFID market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 SAW

1.2.3 TFTC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Transport & Logistics

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Chip-less RFID Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Chip-less RFID Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Chip-less RFID Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Chip-less RFID Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Chip-less RFID Market Trends

2.3.2 Chip-less RFID Market Drivers

2.3.3 Chip-less RFID Market Challenges

2.3.4 Chip-less RFID Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Chip-less RFID Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Chip-less RFID Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Chip-less RFID Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chip-less RFID Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chip-less RFID Revenue

3.4 Global Chip-less RFID Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Chip-less RFID Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chip-less RFID Revenue in 2020

3.5 Chip-less RFID Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Chip-less RFID Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Chip-less RFID Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Chip-less RFID Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Chip-less RFID Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Chip-less RFID Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Chip-less RFID Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chip-less RFID Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-less RFID Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-less RFID Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alien Technology Corporation

11.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Alien Technology Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Alien Technology Corporation Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.1.4 Alien Technology Corporation Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Alien Technology Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Confidex Company LTD

11.2.1 Confidex Company LTD Company Details

11.2.2 Confidex Company LTD Business Overview

11.2.3 Confidex Company LTD Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.2.4 Confidex Company LTD Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Confidex Company LTD Recent Development

11.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION

11.3.1 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Company Details

11.3.2 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Business Overview

11.3.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.3.4 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Recent Development

11.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC)

11.4.1 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Company Details

11.4.2 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Business Overview

11.4.3 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.4.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Recent Development

11.5 Thinfilm

11.5.1 Thinfilm Company Details

11.5.2 Thinfilm Business Overview

11.5.3 Thinfilm Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.5.4 Thinfilm Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Thinfilm Recent Development

11.6 Toppan Forms CO. LTD

11.6.1 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Company Details

11.6.2 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Business Overview

11.6.3 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Chip-less RFID Introduction

11.6.4 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Revenue in Chip-less RFID Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Toppan Forms CO. LTD Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

