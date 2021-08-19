China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration

Complete study of the global China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, 2020 (%), Silicon Carbide(SiC) DPF, Cordierite DPF, Others China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market,
Segment by Application
Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions—including particle mass and numbers—with high efficiencies. Currently, the Asia Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter aftermarket is relatively smaller than Europe and North America. The emission regulations in the Asia Pacific countries are not stringent. Hence, the demand for Diesel Particulate Filter is minimal at present. India, South Korea, and China have seen increased production of diesel vehicles over the last two decades. Also, China and India have the largest vehicle production in the region. However, they have limited penetration of Diesel Particulate Filter due to lax emission regulations at present. Both these countries have decided to implement stringent emission regulations by 2020. Hence, the demand for Diesel Particulate Filter is estimated to increase in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket is projected to remain small as the replacement miles for Diesel Particulate Filter are significantly more than other components. This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter in China, including the following market information: China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter companies in 2020 (%) The
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, DowDuPont, Weifu, Donaldso, SPMC, MANN+HUMMEL, EEC, NGK Insulators, Eberspacher, HUSS, Hug Engineering, Dinex, ESW Group, Eminox, Bosal, HJS Emission Technology, Pirelli, Huangdi, Sinocat Enviromental Technology
TOC
1.1 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year 2 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Overall Market Size
2.1 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales: 2016-2027 3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales by Companies
3.5 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies in China 4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Silicon Carbide(SiC) DPF
4.1.3 Cordierite DPF
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, 2022-2027
4.2.3 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
4.3 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales, 2016-2021
4.3.2 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales, 2022-2027
4.3.3 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
4.4 By Type – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size, 2021 & 2027
5.1.2 Light CV
5.1.3 Truck
5.1.4 Buses
5.1.5 Off Highway
5.2 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, 2016-2021
5.2.2 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, 2022-2027
5.2.3 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
5.3 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales, 2016-2021
5.3.2 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales, 2022-2027
5.3.3 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
5.4 By Application – China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Tenneco
6.1.1 Tenneco Corporation Information
6.1.2 Tenneco Overview
6.1.3 Tenneco Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Tenneco Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.1.5 Tenneco Recent Developments
6.2 Delphi
6.2.1 Delphi Corporation Information
6.2.2 Delphi Overview
6.2.3 Delphi Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Delphi Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.2.5 Delphi Recent Developments
6.3 Freudenberg Filtration
6.3.1 Freudenberg Filtration Corporation Information
6.3.2 Freudenberg Filtration Overview
6.3.3 Freudenberg Filtration Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Freudenberg Filtration Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.3.5 Freudenberg Filtration Recent Developments
6.4 Denso
6.4.1 Denso Corporation Information
6.4.2 Denso Overview
6.4.3 Denso Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Denso Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.4.5 Denso Recent Developments
6.5 IBIDEN
6.5.1 IBIDEN Corporation Information
6.5.2 IBIDEN Overview
6.5.3 IBIDEN Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.5.4 IBIDEN Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.5.5 IBIDEN Recent Developments
6.6 Faurecia
6.6.1 Faurecia Corporation Information
6.6.2 Faurecia Overview
6.6.3 Faurecia Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Faurecia Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.6.5 Faurecia Recent Developments
6.7 Johnson Matthey
6.7.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information
6.7.2 Johnson Matthey Overview
6.7.3 Johnson Matthey Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.7.4 Johnson Matthey Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.7.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Developments
6.8 DowDuPont
6.8.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
6.8.2 DowDuPont Overview
6.8.3 DowDuPont Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.8.4 DowDuPont Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.8.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments
6.9 Weifu
6.9.1 Weifu Corporation Information
6.9.2 Weifu Overview
6.9.3 Weifu Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Weifu Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.9.5 Weifu Recent Developments
6.10 Donaldso
6.10.1 Donaldso Corporation Information
6.10.2 Donaldso Overview
6.10.3 Donaldso Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Donaldso Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.10.5 Donaldso Recent Developments
6.11 SPMC
6.11.1 SPMC Corporation Information
6.11.2 SPMC Overview
6.11.3 SPMC Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.11.4 SPMC Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.11.5 SPMC Recent Developments
6.12 MANN+HUMMEL
6.12.1 MANN+HUMMEL Corporation Information
6.12.2 MANN+HUMMEL Overview
6.12.3 MANN+HUMMEL Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.12.4 MANN+HUMMEL Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.12.5 MANN+HUMMEL Recent Developments
6.13 EEC
6.13.1 EEC Corporation Information
6.13.2 EEC Overview
6.13.3 EEC Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.13.4 EEC Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.13.5 EEC Recent Developments
6.14 NGK Insulators
6.14.1 NGK Insulators Corporation Information
6.14.2 NGK Insulators Overview
6.14.3 NGK Insulators Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.14.4 NGK Insulators Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.14.5 NGK Insulators Recent Developments
6.15 Eberspacher
6.15.1 Eberspacher Corporation Information
6.15.2 Eberspacher Overview
6.15.3 Eberspacher Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.15.4 Eberspacher Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.15.5 Eberspacher Recent Developments
6.16 HUSS
6.16.1 HUSS Corporation Information
6.16.2 HUSS Overview
6.16.3 HUSS Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.16.4 HUSS Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.16.5 HUSS Recent Developments
6.17 Hug Engineering
6.17.1 Hug Engineering Corporation Information
6.17.2 Hug Engineering Overview
6.17.3 Hug Engineering Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.17.4 Hug Engineering Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.17.5 Hug Engineering Recent Developments
6.18 Dinex
6.18.1 Dinex Corporation Information
6.18.2 Dinex Overview
6.18.3 Dinex Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.18.4 Dinex Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.18.5 Dinex Recent Developments
6.19 ESW Group
6.19.1 ESW Group Corporation Information
6.19.2 ESW Group Overview
6.19.3 ESW Group Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.19.4 ESW Group Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.19.5 ESW Group Recent Developments
6.20 Eminox
6.20.1 Eminox Corporation Information
6.20.2 Eminox Overview
6.20.3 Eminox Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.20.4 Eminox Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.20.5 Eminox Recent Developments
6.21 Bosal
6.21.1 Bosal Corporation Information
6.21.2 Bosal Overview
6.21.3 Bosal Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.21.4 Bosal Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.21.5 Bosal Recent Developments
6.22 HJS Emission Technology
6.22.1 HJS Emission Technology Corporation Information
6.22.2 HJS Emission Technology Overview
6.22.3 HJS Emission Technology Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.22.4 HJS Emission Technology Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.22.5 HJS Emission Technology Recent Developments
6.23 Pirelli
6.23.1 Pirelli Corporation Information
6.23.2 Pirelli Overview
6.23.3 Pirelli Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.23.4 Pirelli Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.23.5 Pirelli Recent Developments
6.24 Huangdi
6.24.1 Huangdi Corporation Information
6.24.2 Huangdi Overview
6.24.3 Huangdi Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.24.4 Huangdi Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.24.5 Huangdi Recent Developments
6.25 Sinocat Enviromental Technology
6.25.1 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Corporation Information
6.25.2 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Overview
6.25.3 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.25.4 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Description
6.25.5 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Recent Developments 7 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Production Capacity, Analysis
7.1 China Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Production Capacity, 2016-2027
7.2 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market 8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.2 Market Drivers
8.3 Market Restraints 9 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Industry Value Chain
9.2 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Upstream Market
9.3 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Downstream and Clients
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Author Details
11.4 Disclaimer
“