Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players-Amgen Inc, Autolus Therapeutics Plc, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amgen Inc, Autolus Therapeutics Plc, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, bluebird bio Inc, CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd, Celgene Corp, Cell Medica Ltd, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, Celularity Inc, Celyad SA, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Fosun Pharmaceutical AG, Gilead Sciences Inc, Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd, Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd, HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd, Juno Therapeutics Inc, Kite Pharma Inc, Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd, NantKwest Inc, Nkarta Inc, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Takara Bio Inc Market Segment by Product Type:

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy Market Segment by Application:

Acute Leukemia

Non-hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Transplant Rejection

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy

1.1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Overview

1.1.1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Monotherapy

2.5 Combination Therapy 3 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Acute Leukemia

3.5 Non-hodgkin’s Lymphoma

3.6 Multiple Myeloma

3.7 Transplant Rejection

3.8 Other 4 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market

4.4 Global Top Players Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amgen Inc

5.1.1 Amgen Inc Profile

5.1.2 Amgen Inc Main Business

5.1.3 Amgen Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amgen Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amgen Inc Recent Developments

5.2 Autolus Therapeutics Plc

5.2.1 Autolus Therapeutics Plc Profile

5.2.2 Autolus Therapeutics Plc Main Business

5.2.3 Autolus Therapeutics Plc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Autolus Therapeutics Plc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Autolus Therapeutics Plc Recent Developments

5.3 Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd

5.5.1 Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd Profile

5.3.2 Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd Main Business

5.3.3 Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

5.4.1 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Profile

5.4.2 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

5.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Profile

5.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Main Business

5.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Recent Developments

5.6 bluebird bio Inc

5.6.1 bluebird bio Inc Profile

5.6.2 bluebird bio Inc Main Business

5.6.3 bluebird bio Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 bluebird bio Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 bluebird bio Inc Recent Developments

5.7 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd

5.7.1 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd Profile

5.7.2 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd Main Business

5.7.3 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd Recent Developments

5.8 Celgene Corp

5.8.1 Celgene Corp Profile

5.8.2 Celgene Corp Main Business

5.8.3 Celgene Corp Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Celgene Corp Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Celgene Corp Recent Developments

5.9 Cell Medica Ltd

5.9.1 Cell Medica Ltd Profile

5.9.2 Cell Medica Ltd Main Business

5.9.3 Cell Medica Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cell Medica Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cell Medica Ltd Recent Developments

5.10 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

5.10.1 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Profile

5.10.2 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Main Business

5.10.3 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Celularity Inc

5.11.1 Celularity Inc Profile

5.11.2 Celularity Inc Main Business

5.11.3 Celularity Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Celularity Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Celularity Inc Recent Developments

5.12 Celyad SA

5.12.1 Celyad SA Profile

5.12.2 Celyad SA Main Business

5.12.3 Celyad SA Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Celyad SA Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Celyad SA Recent Developments

5.13 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

5.13.1 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd Profile

5.13.2 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd Main Business

5.13.3 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.14 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG

5.14.1 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG Profile

5.14.2 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG Main Business

5.14.3 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Fosun Pharmaceutical AG Recent Developments

5.15 Gilead Sciences Inc

5.15.1 Gilead Sciences Inc Profile

5.15.2 Gilead Sciences Inc Main Business

5.15.3 Gilead Sciences Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Gilead Sciences Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Gilead Sciences Inc Recent Developments

5.16 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

5.16.1 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd Profile

5.16.2 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd Main Business

5.16.3 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.17 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd

5.17.1 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd Profile

5.17.2 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd Main Business

5.17.3 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.18 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd

5.18.1 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd Profile

5.18.2 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd Main Business

5.18.3 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd Recent Developments

5.19 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd

5.19.1 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd Profile

5.19.2 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd Main Business

5.19.3 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.20 Juno Therapeutics Inc

5.20.1 Juno Therapeutics Inc Profile

5.20.2 Juno Therapeutics Inc Main Business

5.20.3 Juno Therapeutics Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Juno Therapeutics Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Juno Therapeutics Inc Recent Developments

5.21 Kite Pharma Inc

5.21.1 Kite Pharma Inc Profile

5.21.2 Kite Pharma Inc Main Business

5.21.3 Kite Pharma Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Kite Pharma Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Kite Pharma Inc Recent Developments

5.22 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd

5.22.1 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd Profile

5.22.2 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd Main Business

5.22.3 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.23 NantKwest Inc

5.23.1 NantKwest Inc Profile

5.23.2 NantKwest Inc Main Business

5.23.3 NantKwest Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 NantKwest Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 NantKwest Inc Recent Developments

5.24 Nkarta Inc

5.24.1 Nkarta Inc Profile

5.24.2 Nkarta Inc Main Business

5.24.3 Nkarta Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Nkarta Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Nkarta Inc Recent Developments

5.25 Novartis AG

5.25.1 Novartis AG Profile

5.25.2 Novartis AG Main Business

5.25.3 Novartis AG Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Novartis AG Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.26 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

5.26.1 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Profile

5.26.2 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Main Business

5.26.3 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.27 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd

5.27.1 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd Profile

5.27.2 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd Main Business

5.27.3 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd Recent Developments

5.28 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

5.28.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Profile

5.28.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Main Business

5.28.3 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Recent Developments

5.29 Takara Bio Inc

5.29.1 Takara Bio Inc Profile

5.29.2 Takara Bio Inc Main Business

5.29.3 Takara Bio Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Takara Bio Inc Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.29.5 Takara Bio Inc Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

