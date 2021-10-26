Children’s Books Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Pearson, Reed Elsevier, ThomsonReuters

“

The report titled Global Children’s Books Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Children’s Books market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Children’s Books market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Children’s Books market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Children’s Books market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Children’s Books report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Children’s Books report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Children’s Books market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Children’s Books market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Children’s Books market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Children’s Books market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Children’s Books market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Pearson, Reed Elsevier, ThomsonReuters, Wolters Kluwer, Random House, Hachette Livre, Grupo Planeta, McGraw-Hill Education, Holtzbrinck, Scholastic(corp.), Cengage, Wiley, De Agostini Editore, Shueisha, Kodansha, Springer Science and Business Media, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Shogakukan, Harper Collins, Informa, Oxford University Press, China Publishing Group Corporate, Phoenix Publishing and Media Company, Kadokawa Publishing, Grupo Santillana, Bonnier, Gakken, Egmont Group, Simon & Schuster, China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Books

e-Books



Market Segmentation by Application:

Baby-2

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-8

Ages 9-12



The Children’s Books Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Children’s Books market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Children’s Books market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Children’s Books market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Children’s Books industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Children’s Books market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Children’s Books market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Children’s Books market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Children’s Books Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Books

1.2.3 e-Books

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Baby-2

1.3.3 Ages 3-5

1.3.4 Ages 6-8

1.3.5 Ages 9-12

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Children’s Books Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Children’s Books Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Children’s Books, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Children’s Books Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Children’s Books Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Children’s Books Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Children’s Books Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Children’s Books Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Children’s Books Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Children’s Books Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Children’s Books Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Children’s Books Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Children’s Books Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Children’s Books Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Children’s Books Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Children’s Books Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Children’s Books Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Children’s Books Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Children’s Books Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Children’s Books Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Children’s Books Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Children’s Books Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Children’s Books Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Children’s Books Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Children’s Books Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Children’s Books Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Children’s Books Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Children’s Books Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Children’s Books Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Children’s Books Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Children’s Books Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Children’s Books Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Children’s Books Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Children’s Books Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Children’s Books Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Children’s Books Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Children’s Books Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Children’s Books Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Children’s Books Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Children’s Books Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Children’s Books Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Children’s Books Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Children’s Books Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Children’s Books Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Children’s Books Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Children’s Books Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Children’s Books Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Children’s Books Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Children’s Books Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Children’s Books Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Children’s Books Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Children’s Books Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Children’s Books Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Children’s Books Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Children’s Books Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Children’s Books Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Children’s Books Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Children’s Books Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Children’s Books Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Children’s Books Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Children’s Books Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Children’s Books Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Children’s Books Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Children’s Books Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Children’s Books Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Children’s Books Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Children’s Books Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Children’s Books Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Children’s Books Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Children’s Books Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Children’s Books Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Pearson

12.1.1 Pearson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pearson Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pearson Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Pearson Children’s Books Products Offered

12.1.5 Pearson Recent Development

12.2 Reed Elsevier

12.2.1 Reed Elsevier Corporation Information

12.2.2 Reed Elsevier Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Reed Elsevier Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Reed Elsevier Children’s Books Products Offered

12.2.5 Reed Elsevier Recent Development

12.3 ThomsonReuters

12.3.1 ThomsonReuters Corporation Information

12.3.2 ThomsonReuters Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ThomsonReuters Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ThomsonReuters Children’s Books Products Offered

12.3.5 ThomsonReuters Recent Development

12.4 Wolters Kluwer

12.4.1 Wolters Kluwer Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wolters Kluwer Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wolters Kluwer Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wolters Kluwer Children’s Books Products Offered

12.4.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development

12.5 Random House

12.5.1 Random House Corporation Information

12.5.2 Random House Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Random House Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Random House Children’s Books Products Offered

12.5.5 Random House Recent Development

12.6 Hachette Livre

12.6.1 Hachette Livre Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hachette Livre Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hachette Livre Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hachette Livre Children’s Books Products Offered

12.6.5 Hachette Livre Recent Development

12.7 Grupo Planeta

12.7.1 Grupo Planeta Corporation Information

12.7.2 Grupo Planeta Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Grupo Planeta Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Grupo Planeta Children’s Books Products Offered

12.7.5 Grupo Planeta Recent Development

12.8 McGraw-Hill Education

12.8.1 McGraw-Hill Education Corporation Information

12.8.2 McGraw-Hill Education Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 McGraw-Hill Education Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 McGraw-Hill Education Children’s Books Products Offered

12.8.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development

12.9 Holtzbrinck

12.9.1 Holtzbrinck Corporation Information

12.9.2 Holtzbrinck Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Holtzbrinck Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Holtzbrinck Children’s Books Products Offered

12.9.5 Holtzbrinck Recent Development

12.10 Scholastic(corp.)

12.10.1 Scholastic(corp.) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Scholastic(corp.) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Scholastic(corp.) Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Scholastic(corp.) Children’s Books Products Offered

12.10.5 Scholastic(corp.) Recent Development

12.12 Wiley

12.12.1 Wiley Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wiley Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wiley Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wiley Products Offered

12.12.5 Wiley Recent Development

12.13 De Agostini Editore

12.13.1 De Agostini Editore Corporation Information

12.13.2 De Agostini Editore Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 De Agostini Editore Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 De Agostini Editore Products Offered

12.13.5 De Agostini Editore Recent Development

12.14 Shueisha

12.14.1 Shueisha Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shueisha Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Shueisha Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shueisha Products Offered

12.14.5 Shueisha Recent Development

12.15 Kodansha

12.15.1 Kodansha Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kodansha Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Kodansha Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kodansha Products Offered

12.15.5 Kodansha Recent Development

12.16 Springer Science and Business Media

12.16.1 Springer Science and Business Media Corporation Information

12.16.2 Springer Science and Business Media Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Springer Science and Business Media Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Springer Science and Business Media Products Offered

12.16.5 Springer Science and Business Media Recent Development

12.17 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

12.17.1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Corporation Information

12.17.2 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Products Offered

12.17.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Recent Development

12.18 Shogakukan

12.18.1 Shogakukan Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shogakukan Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Shogakukan Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shogakukan Products Offered

12.18.5 Shogakukan Recent Development

12.19 Harper Collins

12.19.1 Harper Collins Corporation Information

12.19.2 Harper Collins Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Harper Collins Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Harper Collins Products Offered

12.19.5 Harper Collins Recent Development

12.20 Informa

12.20.1 Informa Corporation Information

12.20.2 Informa Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Informa Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Informa Products Offered

12.20.5 Informa Recent Development

12.21 Oxford University Press

12.21.1 Oxford University Press Corporation Information

12.21.2 Oxford University Press Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Oxford University Press Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Oxford University Press Products Offered

12.21.5 Oxford University Press Recent Development

12.22 China Publishing Group Corporate

12.22.1 China Publishing Group Corporate Corporation Information

12.22.2 China Publishing Group Corporate Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 China Publishing Group Corporate Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 China Publishing Group Corporate Products Offered

12.22.5 China Publishing Group Corporate Recent Development

12.23 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company

12.23.1 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company Corporation Information

12.23.2 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company Products Offered

12.23.5 Phoenix Publishing and Media Company Recent Development

12.24 Kadokawa Publishing

12.24.1 Kadokawa Publishing Corporation Information

12.24.2 Kadokawa Publishing Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Kadokawa Publishing Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Kadokawa Publishing Products Offered

12.24.5 Kadokawa Publishing Recent Development

12.25 Grupo Santillana

12.25.1 Grupo Santillana Corporation Information

12.25.2 Grupo Santillana Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Grupo Santillana Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Grupo Santillana Products Offered

12.25.5 Grupo Santillana Recent Development

12.26 Bonnier

12.26.1 Bonnier Corporation Information

12.26.2 Bonnier Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Bonnier Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Bonnier Products Offered

12.26.5 Bonnier Recent Development

12.27 Gakken

12.27.1 Gakken Corporation Information

12.27.2 Gakken Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Gakken Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Gakken Products Offered

12.27.5 Gakken Recent Development

12.28 Egmont Group

12.28.1 Egmont Group Corporation Information

12.28.2 Egmont Group Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Egmont Group Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Egmont Group Products Offered

12.28.5 Egmont Group Recent Development

12.29 Simon & Schuster

12.29.1 Simon & Schuster Corporation Information

12.29.2 Simon & Schuster Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Simon & Schuster Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Simon & Schuster Products Offered

12.29.5 Simon & Schuster Recent Development

12.30 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press)

12.30.1 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press) Corporation Information

12.30.2 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press) Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press) Children’s Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press) Products Offered

12.30.5 China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Children’s Books Industry Trends

13.2 Children’s Books Market Drivers

13.3 Children’s Books Market Challenges

13.4 Children’s Books Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Children’s Books Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”