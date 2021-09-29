Children Connected Toys Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Mattel, LEGO, Hasbro

“

The report titled Global Children Connected Toys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Children Connected Toys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Children Connected Toys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Children Connected Toys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Children Connected Toys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Children Connected Toys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Children Connected Toys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Children Connected Toys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Children Connected Toys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Children Connected Toys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Children Connected Toys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Children Connected Toys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mattel, LEGO, Hasbro, Sphero, Sony, Brandstätter Group, BANDAI NAMCO, K’NEX, Konami, Wonder Workshop, PlayFusion, Anki, WowWee, DXTR Labs, Leka, Merge Labs

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cellular Network-connected Toys

Wi-Fi-connected Toys

Bluetooth-connected Toys

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

2–5 Years

6–8 Years

9–12 Years



The Children Connected Toys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Children Connected Toys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Children Connected Toys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Children Connected Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Children Connected Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Children Connected Toys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Children Connected Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Children Connected Toys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Children Connected Toys Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cellular Network-connected Toys

1.2.3 Wi-Fi-connected Toys

1.2.4 Bluetooth-connected Toys

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 2–5 Years

1.3.3 6–8 Years

1.3.4 9–12 Years

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Children Connected Toys Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Children Connected Toys, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Children Connected Toys Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Children Connected Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Children Connected Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Children Connected Toys Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Children Connected Toys Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Children Connected Toys Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Children Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Children Connected Toys Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Children Connected Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Children Connected Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Children Connected Toys Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Children Connected Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Children Connected Toys Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Children Connected Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Children Connected Toys Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Children Connected Toys Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Children Connected Toys Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Children Connected Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Children Connected Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Children Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Children Connected Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Children Connected Toys Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Children Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Children Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Children Connected Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Children Connected Toys Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Children Connected Toys Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Children Connected Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Children Connected Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Children Connected Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Children Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Children Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Children Connected Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Children Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Children Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Children Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Children Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Children Connected Toys Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Children Connected Toys Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Children Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Children Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Children Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Children Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Children Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Children Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Children Connected Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Children Connected Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Children Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Children Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mattel

12.1.1 Mattel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mattel Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mattel Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.1.5 Mattel Recent Development

12.2 LEGO

12.2.1 LEGO Corporation Information

12.2.2 LEGO Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LEGO Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LEGO Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.2.5 LEGO Recent Development

12.3 Hasbro

12.3.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hasbro Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hasbro Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.3.5 Hasbro Recent Development

12.4 Sphero

12.4.1 Sphero Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sphero Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sphero Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sphero Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.4.5 Sphero Recent Development

12.5 Sony

12.5.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sony Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sony Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.5.5 Sony Recent Development

12.6 Brandstätter Group

12.6.1 Brandstätter Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brandstätter Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brandstätter Group Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brandstätter Group Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.6.5 Brandstätter Group Recent Development

12.7 BANDAI NAMCO

12.7.1 BANDAI NAMCO Corporation Information

12.7.2 BANDAI NAMCO Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BANDAI NAMCO Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BANDAI NAMCO Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.7.5 BANDAI NAMCO Recent Development

12.8 K’NEX

12.8.1 K’NEX Corporation Information

12.8.2 K’NEX Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 K’NEX Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 K’NEX Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.8.5 K’NEX Recent Development

12.9 Konami

12.9.1 Konami Corporation Information

12.9.2 Konami Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Konami Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Konami Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.9.5 Konami Recent Development

12.10 Wonder Workshop

12.10.1 Wonder Workshop Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wonder Workshop Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wonder Workshop Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wonder Workshop Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.10.5 Wonder Workshop Recent Development

12.11 Mattel

12.11.1 Mattel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Mattel Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mattel Children Connected Toys Products Offered

12.11.5 Mattel Recent Development

12.12 Anki

12.12.1 Anki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Anki Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Anki Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Anki Products Offered

12.12.5 Anki Recent Development

12.13 WowWee

12.13.1 WowWee Corporation Information

12.13.2 WowWee Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 WowWee Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 WowWee Products Offered

12.13.5 WowWee Recent Development

12.14 DXTR Labs

12.14.1 DXTR Labs Corporation Information

12.14.2 DXTR Labs Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 DXTR Labs Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DXTR Labs Products Offered

12.14.5 DXTR Labs Recent Development

12.15 Leka

12.15.1 Leka Corporation Information

12.15.2 Leka Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Leka Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Leka Products Offered

12.15.5 Leka Recent Development

12.16 Merge Labs

12.16.1 Merge Labs Corporation Information

12.16.2 Merge Labs Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Merge Labs Children Connected Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Merge Labs Products Offered

12.16.5 Merge Labs Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Children Connected Toys Industry Trends

13.2 Children Connected Toys Market Drivers

13.3 Children Connected Toys Market Challenges

13.4 Children Connected Toys Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Children Connected Toys Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

