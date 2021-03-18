Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Sesajal SA De CV, Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.), Nutiva Inc.

The report titled Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chia Seed Ingredient report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chia Seed Ingredient report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chia Seed Ingredient market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sesajal SA De CV

Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.)

Nutiva Inc.

Navitas Naturals

Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group)

Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.)

Chia Bia Slovakia

s.r.o.

The Chia Co.

Vega Produce LLC.

CHOSEN FOODS INC

Mamma Chia

Now Health Group

Inc.

Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG

AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.)

Market Segmentation by Product: Organic

Conventional



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Others



The Chia Seed Ingredient Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chia Seed Ingredient market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chia Seed Ingredient market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chia Seed Ingredient market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chia Seed Ingredient industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chia Seed Ingredient market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chia Seed Ingredient market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chia Seed Ingredient market?

Table of Contents:

1 Chia Seed Ingredient Market Overview

1.1 Chia Seed Ingredient Product Scope

1.2 Chia Seed Ingredient Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Conventional

1.3 Chia Seed Ingredient Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

1.3.4 Animal Feed and Pet Food

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Chia Seed Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Chia Seed Ingredient Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Chia Seed Ingredient Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Chia Seed Ingredient Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chia Seed Ingredient as of 2020)

3.4 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Chia Seed Ingredient Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chia Seed Ingredient Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Chia Seed Ingredient Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Chia Seed Ingredient Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Chia Seed Ingredient Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chia Seed Ingredient Business

12.1 Sesajal SA De CV

12.1.1 Sesajal SA De CV Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sesajal SA De CV Business Overview

12.1.3 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.1.5 Sesajal SA De CV Recent Development

12.2 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.)

12.2.1 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.) Business Overview

12.2.3 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.) Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.) Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.2.5 Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.) Recent Development

12.3 Nutiva Inc.

12.3.1 Nutiva Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nutiva Inc. Business Overview

12.3.3 Nutiva Inc. Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nutiva Inc. Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.3.5 Nutiva Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Navitas Naturals

12.4.1 Navitas Naturals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Navitas Naturals Business Overview

12.4.3 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.4.5 Navitas Naturals Recent Development

12.5 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group)

12.5.1 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group) Business Overview

12.5.3 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group) Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group) Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.5.5 Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group) Recent Development

12.6 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.)

12.6.1 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.) Business Overview

12.6.3 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.) Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.) Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.6.5 Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.) Recent Development

12.7 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o.

12.7.1 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o. Business Overview

12.7.3 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o. Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o. Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.7.5 Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o. Recent Development

12.8 The Chia Co.

12.8.1 The Chia Co. Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Chia Co. Business Overview

12.8.3 The Chia Co. Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The Chia Co. Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.8.5 The Chia Co. Recent Development

12.9 Vega Produce LLC.

12.9.1 Vega Produce LLC. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vega Produce LLC. Business Overview

12.9.3 Vega Produce LLC. Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vega Produce LLC. Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.9.5 Vega Produce LLC. Recent Development

12.10 CHOSEN FOODS INC

12.10.1 CHOSEN FOODS INC Corporation Information

12.10.2 CHOSEN FOODS INC Business Overview

12.10.3 CHOSEN FOODS INC Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CHOSEN FOODS INC Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.10.5 CHOSEN FOODS INC Recent Development

12.11 Mamma Chia

12.11.1 Mamma Chia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mamma Chia Business Overview

12.11.3 Mamma Chia Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mamma Chia Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.11.5 Mamma Chia Recent Development

12.12 Now Health Group, Inc.

12.12.1 Now Health Group, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Now Health Group, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Now Health Group, Inc. Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Now Health Group, Inc. Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.12.5 Now Health Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG

12.13.1 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.13.2 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

12.13.3 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.13.5 Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.14 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.)

12.14.1 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.) Corporation Information

12.14.2 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.) Business Overview

12.14.3 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.) Chia Seed Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.) Chia Seed Ingredient Products Offered

12.14.5 AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.) Recent Development 13 Chia Seed Ingredient Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Chia Seed Ingredient Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chia Seed Ingredient

13.4 Chia Seed Ingredient Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Chia Seed Ingredient Distributors List

14.3 Chia Seed Ingredient Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Chia Seed Ingredient Market Trends

15.2 Chia Seed Ingredient Drivers

15.3 Chia Seed Ingredient Market Challenges

15.4 Chia Seed Ingredient Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

