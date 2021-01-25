Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC

CIPN is a common adverse effect of several cancer therapies including taxanes and platinum drugs. Symptoms include decreased sensation and tingling of the hands and feet, severe pain, numbness and muscle weakness, all of which can occur during cancer treatment, and frequently persist after chemotherapy has ended. There are no approved therapies to combat the debilitating symptoms of CIPN now. Current alternatives include Palliative care using antidepressants, antiepileptic drugs, or opioids, all of which have well known adverse side effects. By region, the United States has the highest share of income, reaching 47.25 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market The global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market size is projected to reach US$ 2276.6 million by 2026, from US$ 1572.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Aptinyx Inc, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, Nemus Bioscience Inc, PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc, DermaXon LLC, Kineta Inc, Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals Inc, PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, WinSanTor, Solasia Pharma K.K.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

Calcium Channel α2-delta Ligands, Antidepressants, Opioids, Others

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

Platinum Agents, Taxanes, Vinca Alkaloids, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market report are North America, Europe and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Calcium Channel α2-delta Ligands

1.4.3 Antidepressants

1.2.4 Opioids

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Platinum Agents

1.3.3 Taxanes

1.3.4 Vinca Alkaloids

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Aptinyx Inc

11.1.1 Aptinyx Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aptinyx Inc Overview

11.1.3 Aptinyx Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Aptinyx Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.1.5 Aptinyx Inc Related Developments 11.2 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp

11.2.1 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp Corporation Information

11.2.2 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp Overview

11.2.3 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.2.5 Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp Related Developments 11.3 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.3.3 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.3.5 Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Related Developments 11.4 MAKScientific LLC

11.4.1 MAKScientific LLC Corporation Information

11.4.2 MAKScientific LLC Overview

11.4.3 MAKScientific LLC Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 MAKScientific LLC Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.4.5 MAKScientific LLC Related Developments 11.5 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG

11.5.1 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG Corporation Information

11.5.2 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG Overview

11.5.3 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.5.5 Metys Pharmaceuticals AG Related Developments 11.6 Nemus Bioscience Inc

11.6.1 Nemus Bioscience Inc Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nemus Bioscience Inc Overview

11.6.3 Nemus Bioscience Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Nemus Bioscience Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.6.5 Nemus Bioscience Inc Related Developments 11.7 PledPharma

11.7.1 PledPharma Corporation Information

11.7.2 PledPharma Overview

11.7.3 PledPharma Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PledPharma Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.7.5 PledPharma Related Developments 11.8 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc

11.8.1 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc Overview

11.8.3 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.8.5 Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc Related Developments 11.9 DermaXon LLC

11.9.1 DermaXon LLC Corporation Information

11.9.2 DermaXon LLC Overview

11.9.3 DermaXon LLC Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 DermaXon LLC Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.9.5 DermaXon LLC Related Developments 11.10 Kineta Inc

11.10.1 Kineta Inc Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kineta Inc Overview

11.10.3 Kineta Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kineta Inc Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Product Description

11.12.1 PeriphaGen Corporation Information

11.12.2 PeriphaGen Overview

11.12.3 PeriphaGen Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 PeriphaGen Product Description

11.12.5 PeriphaGen Related Developments 11.13 Apexian Pharma

11.13.1 Apexian Pharma Corporation Information

11.13.2 Apexian Pharma Overview

11.13.3 Apexian Pharma Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Apexian Pharma Product Description

11.13.5 Apexian Pharma Related Developments 11.14 WinSanTor

11.14.1 WinSanTor Corporation Information

11.14.2 WinSanTor Overview

11.14.3 WinSanTor Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 WinSanTor Product Description

11.14.5 WinSanTor Related Developments 11.15 Solasia Pharma K.K.

11.15.1 Solasia Pharma K.K. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Solasia Pharma K.K. Overview

11.15.3 Solasia Pharma K.K. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Solasia Pharma K.K. Product Description

11.15.5 Solasia Pharma K.K. Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Production Mode & Process 12.4 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Distributors 12.5 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Industry Trends 13.2 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Drivers 13.3 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Challenges 13.4 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

