Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | CoorsTek, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“

The report titled Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chemical Porcelain Labwares report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3809104/global-chemical-porcelain-labwares-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chemical Porcelain Labwares report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CoorsTek, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Morgan, LECO, Momentive, Zircoa, Rauschert, Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf, Atlantic, BCE, Sindlhauser Materials, Kashimira Ceramics, ANOOP CERAMICS, ACTIVE ENTERPRISES, M.E. Schupp, Steuler Solar, Sinoma, Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material, Liaoyungang Haote, Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology, Luoyang Beiyuan, Shandong Guojing New Material, Xiangrun PV Technology, Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic, SCJ Ceramic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Type

Metal Type

Ceramic Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Melting Furnaces Application

Chemical Laboratory Application

Quality Control Application



The Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chemical Porcelain Labwares market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chemical Porcelain Labwares industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chemical Porcelain Labwares market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3809104/global-chemical-porcelain-labwares-market

Table of Contents:

1 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chemical Porcelain Labwares

1.2 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass Type

1.2.3 Metal Type

1.2.4 Ceramic Type

1.3 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal Melting Furnaces Application

1.3.3 Chemical Laboratory Application

1.3.4 Quality Control Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Chemical Porcelain Labwares Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Chemical Porcelain Labwares Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production

3.4.1 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production

3.5.1 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production

3.6.1 China Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production

3.7.1 Japan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Chemical Porcelain Labwares Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CoorsTek

7.1.1 CoorsTek Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.1.2 CoorsTek Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CoorsTek Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CoorsTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CoorsTek Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sigma-Aldrich

7.2.1 Sigma-Aldrich Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sigma-Aldrich Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sigma-Aldrich Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Morgan

7.4.1 Morgan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.4.2 Morgan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Morgan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Morgan Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Morgan Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 LECO

7.5.1 LECO Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.5.2 LECO Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.5.3 LECO Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 LECO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 LECO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Momentive

7.6.1 Momentive Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.6.2 Momentive Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Momentive Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Momentive Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Momentive Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Zircoa

7.7.1 Zircoa Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zircoa Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Zircoa Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Zircoa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zircoa Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rauschert

7.8.1 Rauschert Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rauschert Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rauschert Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rauschert Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rauschert Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf

7.9.1 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.9.2 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Porzellanfabrik Hermsdorf Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Atlantic

7.10.1 Atlantic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.10.2 Atlantic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Atlantic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Atlantic Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Atlantic Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BCE

7.11.1 BCE Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.11.2 BCE Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BCE Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 BCE Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BCE Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sindlhauser Materials

7.12.1 Sindlhauser Materials Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sindlhauser Materials Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sindlhauser Materials Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sindlhauser Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sindlhauser Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kashimira Ceramics

7.13.1 Kashimira Ceramics Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kashimira Ceramics Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kashimira Ceramics Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kashimira Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kashimira Ceramics Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ANOOP CERAMICS

7.14.1 ANOOP CERAMICS Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.14.2 ANOOP CERAMICS Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ANOOP CERAMICS Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ANOOP CERAMICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ANOOP CERAMICS Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES

7.15.1 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.15.2 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.15.3 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 ACTIVE ENTERPRISES Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 M.E. Schupp

7.16.1 M.E. Schupp Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.16.2 M.E. Schupp Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.16.3 M.E. Schupp Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 M.E. Schupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 M.E. Schupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Steuler Solar

7.17.1 Steuler Solar Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.17.2 Steuler Solar Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Steuler Solar Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Steuler Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Steuler Solar Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sinoma

7.18.1 Sinoma Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sinoma Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sinoma Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Sinoma Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sinoma Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material

7.19.1 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Jiangxi Zhongyu New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Liaoyungang Haote

7.20.1 Liaoyungang Haote Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.20.2 Liaoyungang Haote Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Liaoyungang Haote Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Liaoyungang Haote Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Liaoyungang Haote Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology

7.21.1 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Jiangsu Jingwei Quartz Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Luoyang Beiyuan

7.22.1 Luoyang Beiyuan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.22.2 Luoyang Beiyuan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Luoyang Beiyuan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Luoyang Beiyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Luoyang Beiyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Shandong Guojing New Material

7.23.1 Shandong Guojing New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shandong Guojing New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Shandong Guojing New Material Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Shandong Guojing New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Shandong Guojing New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Xiangrun PV Technology

7.24.1 Xiangrun PV Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.24.2 Xiangrun PV Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Xiangrun PV Technology Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Xiangrun PV Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Xiangrun PV Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic

7.25.1 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.25.2 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Liaoning Yingguan Tech Ceramic Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 SCJ Ceramic

7.26.1 SCJ Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Corporation Information

7.26.2 SCJ Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Product Portfolio

7.26.3 SCJ Ceramic Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 SCJ Ceramic Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 SCJ Ceramic Recent Developments/Updates

8 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Porcelain Labwares

8.4 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Distributors List

9.3 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Industry Trends

10.2 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Growth Drivers

10.3 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Challenges

10.4 Chemical Porcelain Labwares Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Chemical Porcelain Labwares Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Chemical Porcelain Labwares

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Porcelain Labwares by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3809104/global-chemical-porcelain-labwares-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”