Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027PPG Industries, KMG Chemicals, Henkel

Chemical Management Services (CMS) is a business model in which a customer purchases chemical services rather than just chemicals. These services can encompass all aspects of the chemical management lifecycle including: procurement, delivery/distribution, inventory, use (including chemical substitute research), collection, monitoring/reporting, training, treatment, disposal, information technology, and even process efficiency improvements; each of which poses its own costs and risks. Under CMS, the service provider is compensated based on the quality and quantity of services provided that reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts, not on the volume of chemical sold. Therefore the service provider has the same objective as their customer: to reduce chemical use and cost. Both participants achieve bottom line benefits through reduced chemical use, cost, and waste. Although CMS is currently being considered by large, well-funded institutions, it is highly likely this approach could be applied in smaller colleges and research facilities. The same challenges and drivers for considering CMS apply in the smaller institutions. It is likely the CMS model will need to be adapted for smaller educational institutions to accommodate their lower chemical throughput. However, the needs are essentially the same for large and small educational institutions, so there is an opportunity for economies of scale for CMS providers to serve both. Finally, it will be important to demonstrate success of the CMS model in larger institutions to effectively appeal to smaller educational institutions. USA is the largest region for the consumption of CMS, accounting for 67.67% of global CMS revenue, and it is also the developed region to offer the management service. Then Europe is the second largest place with advanced CMS. As Asia is the emerging market, many countries have realized the advantages of CMS, and then the demand for CMS will be expanded. And while there are both more CMS providers and more CMS customers in 2016 than there were in 2011, the value of the market is very nearly the same, reflecting both the volume loss of existing customer business and the reduction of contract values. Major Companies in CMS and Management Services focused on their Local Market, and just few larger companies operating globally. With the Increase in Labor Cost, Energy Cost, the cost of laundry in emerging countries is rising, and with the low research capacity, the major CMS and service is still concentrated in developed countries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are optimistic about this area; in the future there will be more new investments enter the field, especially in Asia.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market The global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market size is projected to reach US$ 6265.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3830.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market.

Chemical Management Services (CMS) Breakdown Data by Type

Procurement, Delivery/Distribution, Inventory, Use, Other

Chemical Management Services (CMS) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive, Air Transport, Electronics, Heavy Equipment, Food And Pharmaceutical, Steel And Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Chemical Management Services (CMS) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Haas TCM, PPG Industries, KMG Chemicals, Henkel, ChemicoMays, BP, Quaker Chemical, EWIE Co, Intertek, Henkel, ChemicoMays, Aviall, SECOA BV, Air Liquid, Houghton, Sitehawk, 3E

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Procurement

1.2.3 Delivery/Distribution

1.2.4 Inventory

1.2.5 Use

1.2.6 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Air Transport

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Heavy Equipment

1.3.6 Food And Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Steel And Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Chemical Management Services (CMS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Chemical Management Services (CMS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chemical Management Services (CMS) Revenue 3.4 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chemical Management Services (CMS) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Chemical Management Services (CMS) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Chemical Management Services (CMS) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Chemical Management Services (CMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Haas TCM

11.1.1 Haas TCM Company Details

11.1.2 Haas TCM Business Overview

11.1.3 Haas TCM Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.1.4 Haas TCM Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Haas TCM Recent Development 11.2 PPG Industries

11.2.1 PPG Industries Company Details

11.2.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

11.2.3 PPG Industries Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.2.4 PPG Industries Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development 11.3 KMG Chemicals

11.3.1 KMG Chemicals Company Details

11.3.2 KMG Chemicals Business Overview

11.3.3 KMG Chemicals Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.3.4 KMG Chemicals Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 KMG Chemicals Recent Development 11.4 Henkel

11.4.1 Henkel Company Details

11.4.2 Henkel Business Overview

11.4.3 Henkel Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.4.4 Henkel Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Henkel Recent Development 11.5 ChemicoMays

11.5.1 ChemicoMays Company Details

11.5.2 ChemicoMays Business Overview

11.5.3 ChemicoMays Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.5.4 ChemicoMays Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ChemicoMays Recent Development 11.6 BP

11.6.1 BP Company Details

11.6.2 BP Business Overview

11.6.3 BP Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.6.4 BP Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 BP Recent Development 11.7 Quaker Chemical

11.7.1 Quaker Chemical Company Details

11.7.2 Quaker Chemical Business Overview

11.7.3 Quaker Chemical Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.7.4 Quaker Chemical Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Quaker Chemical Recent Development 11.8 EWIE Co

11.8.1 EWIE Co Company Details

11.8.2 EWIE Co Business Overview

11.8.3 EWIE Co Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.8.4 EWIE Co Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 EWIE Co Recent Development 11.9 Intertek

11.9.1 Intertek Company Details

11.9.2 Intertek Business Overview

11.9.3 Intertek Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.9.4 Intertek Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Intertek Recent Development 11.10 Chemcept

11.10.1 Chemcept Company Details

11.10.2 Chemcept Business Overview

11.10.3 Chemcept Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.10.4 Chemcept Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Chemcept Recent Development 11.11 CiDRA

11.11.1 CiDRA Company Details

11.11.2 CiDRA Business Overview

11.11.3 CiDRA Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.11.4 CiDRA Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 CiDRA Recent Development 11.12 Aviall

11.12.1 Aviall Company Details

11.12.2 Aviall Business Overview

11.12.3 Aviall Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.12.4 Aviall Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Aviall Recent Development 11.13 SECOA BV

11.13.1 SECOA BV Company Details

11.13.2 SECOA BV Business Overview

11.13.3 SECOA BV Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.13.4 SECOA BV Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 SECOA BV Recent Development 11.14 Air Liquid

11.14.1 Air Liquid Company Details

11.14.2 Air Liquid Business Overview

11.14.3 Air Liquid Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.14.4 Air Liquid Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Air Liquid Recent Development 11.15 Houghton

11.15.1 Houghton Company Details

11.15.2 Houghton Business Overview

11.15.3 Houghton Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.15.4 Houghton Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Houghton Recent Development 11.16 Sitehawk

11.16.1 Sitehawk Company Details

11.16.2 Sitehawk Business Overview

11.16.3 Sitehawk Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.16.4 Sitehawk Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Sitehawk Recent Development 11.17 3E

11.17.1 3E Company Details

11.17.2 3E Business Overview

11.17.3 3E Chemical Management Services (CMS) Introduction

11.17.4 3E Revenue in Chemical Management Services (CMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 3E Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

