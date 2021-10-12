Chemical Blowing Agents Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | AkzoNobel N.V., TRAMACO GmbH, Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

“

The report titled Global Chemical Blowing Agents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chemical Blowing Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chemical Blowing Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chemical Blowing Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel N.V., TRAMACO GmbH, Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives, Otsuka Chemical., ROWA Group, Americhem, Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Chemours, Eiwa Chemical, Exxon Mobil Corporation, HARP International Ltd., KibbeChem, Inc., Linde AG, Solvay SA, ZEON Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Exothermic

Endothermic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Phenolic

Polyolefin Foams

Others



The Chemical Blowing Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chemical Blowing Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chemical Blowing Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chemical Blowing Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chemical Blowing Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chemical Blowing Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chemical Blowing Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chemical Blowing Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chemical Blowing Agents

1.2 Chemical Blowing Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Exothermic

1.2.3 Endothermic

1.3 Chemical Blowing Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyurethane

1.3.3 Polystyrene

1.3.4 Phenolic

1.3.5 Polyolefin Foams

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Chemical Blowing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Chemical Blowing Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Chemical Blowing Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Chemical Blowing Agents Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Chemical Blowing Agents Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Chemical Blowing Agents Production

3.6.1 China Chemical Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Chemical Blowing Agents Production

3.7.1 Japan Chemical Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Chemical Blowing Agents Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

7.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TRAMACO GmbH

7.2.1 TRAMACO GmbH Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.2.2 TRAMACO GmbH Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TRAMACO GmbH Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TRAMACO GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TRAMACO GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

7.3.1 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.3.2 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Otsuka Chemical.

7.4.1 Otsuka Chemical. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.4.2 Otsuka Chemical. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Otsuka Chemical. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Otsuka Chemical. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Otsuka Chemical. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ROWA Group

7.5.1 ROWA Group Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.5.2 ROWA Group Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ROWA Group Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ROWA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ROWA Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Americhem

7.6.1 Americhem Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.6.2 Americhem Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Americhem Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Americhem Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Americhem Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arkema S.A.

7.7.1 Arkema S.A. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema S.A. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arkema S.A. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Arkema S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.8.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.8.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chemours

7.9.1 Chemours Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chemours Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chemours Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chemours Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chemours Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Eiwa Chemical

7.10.1 Eiwa Chemical Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.10.2 Eiwa Chemical Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Eiwa Chemical Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Eiwa Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Eiwa Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.11.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.11.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 HARP International Ltd.

7.12.1 HARP International Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.12.2 HARP International Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.12.3 HARP International Ltd. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 HARP International Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 HARP International Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 KibbeChem, Inc.

7.13.1 KibbeChem, Inc. Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.13.2 KibbeChem, Inc. Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.13.3 KibbeChem, Inc. Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 KibbeChem, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 KibbeChem, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Linde AG

7.14.1 Linde AG Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.14.2 Linde AG Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Linde AG Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Linde AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Linde AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Solvay SA

7.15.1 Solvay SA Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.15.2 Solvay SA Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Solvay SA Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Solvay SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Solvay SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ZEON Corporation

7.16.1 ZEON Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Corporation Information

7.16.2 ZEON Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ZEON Corporation Chemical Blowing Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ZEON Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ZEON Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Chemical Blowing Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chemical Blowing Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Blowing Agents

8.4 Chemical Blowing Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Chemical Blowing Agents Distributors List

9.3 Chemical Blowing Agents Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Chemical Blowing Agents Industry Trends

10.2 Chemical Blowing Agents Growth Drivers

10.3 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Challenges

10.4 Chemical Blowing Agents Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Blowing Agents by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Chemical Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Chemical Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Chemical Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Chemical Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Chemical Blowing Agents

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Blowing Agents by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Blowing Agents by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Blowing Agents by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Blowing Agents by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Blowing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chemical Blowing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Chemical Blowing Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Blowing Agents by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

