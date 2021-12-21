Chemical Adhesives Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Eastman, Evonik, Kuraray Europe GmbH

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Chemical Adhesives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chemical Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chemical Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chemical Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chemical Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chemical Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chemical Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eastman, Evonik, Kuraray Europe GmbH, Soraton SA, 3M, LORD Corp, Permatex, Sika AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-Based Adhesives

Solvent-Based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Transportation

Consumer Adhesives

Leather & Footwear

Others



The Chemical Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chemical Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chemical Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Chemical Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chemical Adhesives

1.2 Chemical Adhesives Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Materials 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-Based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Adhesives

1.2.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Chemical Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paper & Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Woodworking

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Consumer Adhesives

1.3.7 Leather & Footwear

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Chemical Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Chemical Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Chemical Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Chemical Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Chemical Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Chemical Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Chemical Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Chemical Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Chemical Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Chemical Adhesives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Chemical Adhesives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Chemical Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Chemical Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Chemical Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Chemical Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Chemical Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China Chemical Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Chemical Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan Chemical Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Chemical Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Materials

5.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Chemical Adhesives Price by Materials (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Eastman

7.1.1 Eastman Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eastman Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Eastman Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kuraray Europe GmbH

7.3.1 Kuraray Europe GmbH Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kuraray Europe GmbH Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kuraray Europe GmbH Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kuraray Europe GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kuraray Europe GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Soraton SA

7.4.1 Soraton SA Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Soraton SA Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Soraton SA Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Soraton SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Soraton SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 3M Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 LORD Corp

7.6.1 LORD Corp Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 LORD Corp Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 LORD Corp Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 LORD Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 LORD Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Permatex

7.7.1 Permatex Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Permatex Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Permatex Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Permatex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Permatex Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sika AG

7.8.1 Sika AG Chemical Adhesives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sika AG Chemical Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sika AG Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sika AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sika AG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Chemical Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chemical Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Adhesives

8.4 Chemical Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Chemical Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Chemical Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Chemical Adhesives Industry Trends

10.2 Chemical Adhesives Growth Drivers

10.3 Chemical Adhesives Market Challenges

10.4 Chemical Adhesives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Adhesives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Chemical Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Chemical Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Chemical Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Chemical Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Chemical Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Adhesives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Adhesives by Country

13 Forecast by Materials and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chemical Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chemical Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Chemical Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Chemical Adhesives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

