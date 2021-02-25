Chelating Agents Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech

“

The report titled Global Chelating Agents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chelating Agents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chelating Agents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chelating Agents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chelating Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chelating Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chelating Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chelating Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chelating Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chelating Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chelating Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chelating Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech, DowDuPont, Dongxiao Biotech, Kaixiang BioChem, Taihe Chem, PMP, Kemira, Innospec, Jungbunzlauer, AVA Chemicals, Roquette Freres, Langyatai, ADM, Huntsman, Qingshuiyuan, IRO Chelating, Tosoh, Unischem

Market Segmentation by Product: Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Organophosphonates

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Detergent

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others



The Chelating Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chelating Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chelating Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chelating Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chelating Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chelating Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chelating Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chelating Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Chelating Agents Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

1.2.3 Organophosphonates

1.2.4 Aminopolycarboxylates

1.2.5 Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Detergent

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Chelating Agents Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Chelating Agents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Chelating Agents Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Chelating Agents Industry Trends

2.4.2 Chelating Agents Market Drivers

2.4.3 Chelating Agents Market Challenges

2.4.4 Chelating Agents Market Restraints

3 Global Chelating Agents Sales

3.1 Global Chelating Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chelating Agents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Chelating Agents Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Chelating Agents Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chelating Agents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chelating Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chelating Agents Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chelating Agents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chelating Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chelating Agents Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Chelating Agents Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chelating Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chelating Agents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Chelating Agents Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chelating Agents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chelating Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chelating Agents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Chelating Agents Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chelating Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Chelating Agents Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chelating Agents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chelating Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chelating Agents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Chelating Agents Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chelating Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Chelating Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Chelating Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Chelating Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Chelating Agents Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Chelating Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chelating Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Chelating Agents Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Chelating Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chelating Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Chelating Agents Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Chelating Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Chelating Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Chelating Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Chelating Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Chelating Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Chelating Agents Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Chelating Agents Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Chelating Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Chelating Agents Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Chelating Agents Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Chelating Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Chelating Agents Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Chelating Agents Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Chelating Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Chelating Agents Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Chelating Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Chelating Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Chelating Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Chelating Agents Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Chelating Agents Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Chelating Agents Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Chelating Agents Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Chelating Agents Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Chelating Agents Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Chelating Agents Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Chelating Agents Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Chelating Agents Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chelating Agents Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 AkzoNobel

12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.2.3 AkzoNobel Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AkzoNobel Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.2.5 AkzoNobel Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.3 Fuyang Biotech

12.3.1 Fuyang Biotech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fuyang Biotech Overview

12.3.3 Fuyang Biotech Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fuyang Biotech Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.3.5 Fuyang Biotech Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fuyang Biotech Recent Developments

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.4.5 DowDuPont Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Dongxiao Biotech

12.5.1 Dongxiao Biotech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dongxiao Biotech Overview

12.5.3 Dongxiao Biotech Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dongxiao Biotech Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.5.5 Dongxiao Biotech Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Dongxiao Biotech Recent Developments

12.6 Kaixiang BioChem

12.6.1 Kaixiang BioChem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kaixiang BioChem Overview

12.6.3 Kaixiang BioChem Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kaixiang BioChem Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.6.5 Kaixiang BioChem Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kaixiang BioChem Recent Developments

12.7 Taihe Chem

12.7.1 Taihe Chem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Taihe Chem Overview

12.7.3 Taihe Chem Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Taihe Chem Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.7.5 Taihe Chem Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Taihe Chem Recent Developments

12.8 PMP

12.8.1 PMP Corporation Information

12.8.2 PMP Overview

12.8.3 PMP Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PMP Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.8.5 PMP Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 PMP Recent Developments

12.9 Kemira

12.9.1 Kemira Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kemira Overview

12.9.3 Kemira Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kemira Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.9.5 Kemira Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kemira Recent Developments

12.10 Innospec

12.10.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Innospec Overview

12.10.3 Innospec Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Innospec Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.10.5 Innospec Chelating Agents SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Innospec Recent Developments

12.11 Jungbunzlauer

12.11.1 Jungbunzlauer Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jungbunzlauer Overview

12.11.3 Jungbunzlauer Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jungbunzlauer Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.11.5 Jungbunzlauer Recent Developments

12.12 AVA Chemicals

12.12.1 AVA Chemicals Corporation Information

12.12.2 AVA Chemicals Overview

12.12.3 AVA Chemicals Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AVA Chemicals Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.12.5 AVA Chemicals Recent Developments

12.13 Roquette Freres

12.13.1 Roquette Freres Corporation Information

12.13.2 Roquette Freres Overview

12.13.3 Roquette Freres Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Roquette Freres Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.13.5 Roquette Freres Recent Developments

12.14 Langyatai

12.14.1 Langyatai Corporation Information

12.14.2 Langyatai Overview

12.14.3 Langyatai Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Langyatai Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.14.5 Langyatai Recent Developments

12.15 ADM

12.15.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.15.2 ADM Overview

12.15.3 ADM Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ADM Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.15.5 ADM Recent Developments

12.16 Huntsman

12.16.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.16.2 Huntsman Overview

12.16.3 Huntsman Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Huntsman Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.16.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.17 Qingshuiyuan

12.17.1 Qingshuiyuan Corporation Information

12.17.2 Qingshuiyuan Overview

12.17.3 Qingshuiyuan Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Qingshuiyuan Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.17.5 Qingshuiyuan Recent Developments

12.18 IRO Chelating

12.18.1 IRO Chelating Corporation Information

12.18.2 IRO Chelating Overview

12.18.3 IRO Chelating Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 IRO Chelating Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.18.5 IRO Chelating Recent Developments

12.19 Tosoh

12.19.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tosoh Overview

12.19.3 Tosoh Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Tosoh Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.19.5 Tosoh Recent Developments

12.20 Unischem

12.20.1 Unischem Corporation Information

12.20.2 Unischem Overview

12.20.3 Unischem Chelating Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Unischem Chelating Agents Products and Services

12.20.5 Unischem Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Chelating Agents Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Chelating Agents Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Chelating Agents Production Mode & Process

13.4 Chelating Agents Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chelating Agents Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chelating Agents Distributors

13.5 Chelating Agents Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

