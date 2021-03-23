Champagne Market Size 2021, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2027 | Moet & Chandon, Nicolas Feuillatte, Veuve Clicquot

“
The report titled Global Champagne Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Champagne market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Champagne market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Champagne market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Champagne market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Champagne report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Champagne report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Champagne market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Champagne market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Champagne market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Champagne market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Champagne market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Moet & Chandon, Nicolas Feuillatte, Veuve Clicquot, Laurent Perrier, Dom Perignon, Mumm, Piper Heidsieck, Pommery, Taittinger, Louis Roederer, Perrier Jouet, Bollinger, Ruinart, Pol Roger, Lanson, Krug
Market Segmentation by Product: Non-vintage
Vintage Millésime
Cuvée de prestige
Blanc de Blancs
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Airport
Airplane
Other
The Champagne Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Champagne market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Champagne market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Champagne market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Champagne industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Champagne market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Champagne market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Champagne market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Champagne Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Non-vintage
1.2.3 Vintage Millésime
1.2.4 Cuvée de prestige
1.2.5 Blanc de Blancs
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Champagne Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Airport
1.3.3 Airplane
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Champagne Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Champagne Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Champagne Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Champagne Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Champagne Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Champagne Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Champagne Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Champagne Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Champagne Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Champagne Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Champagne Industry Trends
2.5.1 Champagne Market Trends
2.5.2 Champagne Market Drivers
2.5.3 Champagne Market Challenges
2.5.4 Champagne Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Champagne Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Champagne Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Champagne Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Champagne Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Champagne by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Champagne Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Champagne Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Champagne Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Champagne Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Champagne as of 2020)
3.4 Global Champagne Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Champagne Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Champagne Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Champagne Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Champagne Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Champagne Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Champagne Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Champagne Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Champagne Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Champagne Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Champagne Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Champagne Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Champagne Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Champagne Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Champagne Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Champagne Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Champagne Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Champagne Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Champagne Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Champagne Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Champagne Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Champagne Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Champagne Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Champagne Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Champagne Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Champagne Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Champagne Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Champagne Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Champagne Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Champagne Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Champagne Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Champagne Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Champagne Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Champagne Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Champagne Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Champagne Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Champagne Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Champagne Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Champagne Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Champagne Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Champagne Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Champagne Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Champagne Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Champagne Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Champagne Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Champagne Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Champagne Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Champagne Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Champagne Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Champagne Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Champagne Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Champagne Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Champagne Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Champagne Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Champagne Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Champagne Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Champagne Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Champagne Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Champagne Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Champagne Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Champagne Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Champagne Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Champagne Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Champagne Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Champagne Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Champagne Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Champagne Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Champagne Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Champagne Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Champagne Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Champagne Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Champagne Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Champagne Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Champagne Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Champagne Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Champagne Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Champagne Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Champagne Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Champagne Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Champagne Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Champagne Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Champagne Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Moet & Chandon
11.1.1 Moet & Chandon Corporation Information
11.1.2 Moet & Chandon Overview
11.1.3 Moet & Chandon Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Moet & Chandon Champagne Products and Services
11.1.5 Moet & Chandon Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Moet & Chandon Recent Developments
11.2 Nicolas Feuillatte
11.2.1 Nicolas Feuillatte Corporation Information
11.2.2 Nicolas Feuillatte Overview
11.2.3 Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne Products and Services
11.2.5 Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Nicolas Feuillatte Recent Developments
11.3 Veuve Clicquot
11.3.1 Veuve Clicquot Corporation Information
11.3.2 Veuve Clicquot Overview
11.3.3 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Products and Services
11.3.5 Veuve Clicquot Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Veuve Clicquot Recent Developments
11.4 Laurent Perrier
11.4.1 Laurent Perrier Corporation Information
11.4.2 Laurent Perrier Overview
11.4.3 Laurent Perrier Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Laurent Perrier Champagne Products and Services
11.4.5 Laurent Perrier Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Laurent Perrier Recent Developments
11.5 Dom Perignon
11.5.1 Dom Perignon Corporation Information
11.5.2 Dom Perignon Overview
11.5.3 Dom Perignon Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Dom Perignon Champagne Products and Services
11.5.5 Dom Perignon Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Dom Perignon Recent Developments
11.6 Mumm
11.6.1 Mumm Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mumm Overview
11.6.3 Mumm Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Mumm Champagne Products and Services
11.6.5 Mumm Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Mumm Recent Developments
11.7 Piper Heidsieck
11.7.1 Piper Heidsieck Corporation Information
11.7.2 Piper Heidsieck Overview
11.7.3 Piper Heidsieck Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Piper Heidsieck Champagne Products and Services
11.7.5 Piper Heidsieck Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Piper Heidsieck Recent Developments
11.8 Pommery
11.8.1 Pommery Corporation Information
11.8.2 Pommery Overview
11.8.3 Pommery Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Pommery Champagne Products and Services
11.8.5 Pommery Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Pommery Recent Developments
11.9 Taittinger
11.9.1 Taittinger Corporation Information
11.9.2 Taittinger Overview
11.9.3 Taittinger Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Taittinger Champagne Products and Services
11.9.5 Taittinger Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Taittinger Recent Developments
11.10 Louis Roederer
11.10.1 Louis Roederer Corporation Information
11.10.2 Louis Roederer Overview
11.10.3 Louis Roederer Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Louis Roederer Champagne Products and Services
11.10.5 Louis Roederer Champagne SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Louis Roederer Recent Developments
11.11 Perrier Jouet
11.11.1 Perrier Jouet Corporation Information
11.11.2 Perrier Jouet Overview
11.11.3 Perrier Jouet Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Perrier Jouet Champagne Products and Services
11.11.5 Perrier Jouet Recent Developments
11.12 Bollinger
11.12.1 Bollinger Corporation Information
11.12.2 Bollinger Overview
11.12.3 Bollinger Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Bollinger Champagne Products and Services
11.12.5 Bollinger Recent Developments
11.13 Ruinart
11.13.1 Ruinart Corporation Information
11.13.2 Ruinart Overview
11.13.3 Ruinart Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Ruinart Champagne Products and Services
11.13.5 Ruinart Recent Developments
11.14 Pol Roger
11.14.1 Pol Roger Corporation Information
11.14.2 Pol Roger Overview
11.14.3 Pol Roger Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Pol Roger Champagne Products and Services
11.14.5 Pol Roger Recent Developments
11.15 Lanson
11.15.1 Lanson Corporation Information
11.15.2 Lanson Overview
11.15.3 Lanson Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Lanson Champagne Products and Services
11.15.5 Lanson Recent Developments
11.16 Krug
11.16.1 Krug Corporation Information
11.16.2 Krug Overview
11.16.3 Krug Champagne Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Krug Champagne Products and Services
11.16.5 Krug Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Champagne Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Champagne Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Champagne Production Mode & Process
12.4 Champagne Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Champagne Sales Channels
12.4.2 Champagne Distributors
12.5 Champagne Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
