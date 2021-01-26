Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027 Limonnik, World of Chaga, Lgberry

Chaga mushroom extract is the bio-active components bioavailable extracted from the chaga mushroom. Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus) is a mushroom that typically grows on birch trees in colder climates across the Northern Hemisphere. Chaga mushroom extract is rich in Polysaccharides, Beta-D-Glucans, Phytosterols, Betulin and Betulinic Acid (Triterpenes), Antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of Chaga Mushroom Extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immune-boosting ingredients and antioxidants. Chaga mushroom extract is help with supporting immune system, providing soothing properties, curing ulcers and gastritis, keeping normalizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels, antimicrobial activity, DNA damage protection and antiviral properties. In the last several years, Global market revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract developed smoothly, with an average growth rate around 4%. In 2015, Global Revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract is nearly 14.41 M USD; the actual production is about 106.15 MT. The classification of Chaga Mushroom Extract includes Water extract, Dual extract. And the proportion of Water extract in 2015 is over 80%, but the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. Russia is the largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, with a production market share nearly 59% in 2015. North American is the second largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, enjoying production market share nearly 16.72 % in 2015. Russia is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 40% in 2015. Following Russia, North America region is the second largest consumption place. Market competition is not intense. Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga are the leaders of the industry, and Baikal Herbs is the largest player in the market with the market share nearly 25.34% in 2015. Followed Baikal Herbs; Limonnik is in the second place around the world.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market The global Chaga Mushroom Extract market size is projected to reach US$ 21 million by 2026, from US$ 17 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2623889/global-chaga-mushroom-extract-market

:

Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Scope and Segment Chaga Mushroom Extract market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga, Lgberry, Nutra Green, Sayan Health, Fungi Perfecti, Annanda Chaga, Fungi Health, Eco-Siberia, Chaga Mountain

Chaga Mushroom Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Water Extract, Dual Extract

Chaga Mushroom Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Health Products, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Chaga Mushroom Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Chaga Mushroom Extract market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/778d19d0e13fcb69fb4f470dac3da59f,0,1,global-chaga-mushroom-extract-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Extract

1.4.3 Dual Extract 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Health Products

1.3.3 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Chaga Mushroom Extract Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chaga Mushroom Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Baikal Herbs

11.1.1 Baikal Herbs Corporation Information

11.1.2 Baikal Herbs Overview

11.1.3 Baikal Herbs Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Baikal Herbs Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.1.5 Baikal Herbs Related Developments 11.2 Limonnik

11.2.1 Limonnik Corporation Information

11.2.2 Limonnik Overview

11.2.3 Limonnik Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Limonnik Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.2.5 Limonnik Related Developments 11.3 World of Chaga

11.3.1 World of Chaga Corporation Information

11.3.2 World of Chaga Overview

11.3.3 World of Chaga Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 World of Chaga Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.3.5 World of Chaga Related Developments 11.4 Lgberry

11.4.1 Lgberry Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lgberry Overview

11.4.3 Lgberry Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lgberry Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.4.5 Lgberry Related Developments 11.5 Nutra Green

11.5.1 Nutra Green Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nutra Green Overview

11.5.3 Nutra Green Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Nutra Green Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.5.5 Nutra Green Related Developments 11.6 Sayan Health

11.6.1 Sayan Health Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sayan Health Overview

11.6.3 Sayan Health Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sayan Health Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.6.5 Sayan Health Related Developments 11.7 Fungi Perfecti

11.7.1 Fungi Perfecti Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fungi Perfecti Overview

11.7.3 Fungi Perfecti Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fungi Perfecti Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.7.5 Fungi Perfecti Related Developments 11.8 Annanda Chaga

11.8.1 Annanda Chaga Corporation Information

11.8.2 Annanda Chaga Overview

11.8.3 Annanda Chaga Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Annanda Chaga Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.8.5 Annanda Chaga Related Developments 11.9 Fungi Health

11.9.1 Fungi Health Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fungi Health Overview

11.9.3 Fungi Health Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Fungi Health Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.9.5 Fungi Health Related Developments 11.10 Eco-Siberia

11.10.1 Eco-Siberia Corporation Information

11.10.2 Eco-Siberia Overview

11.10.3 Eco-Siberia Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Eco-Siberia Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.10.5 Eco-Siberia Related Developments 11.1 Baikal Herbs

11.1.1 Baikal Herbs Corporation Information

11.1.2 Baikal Herbs Overview

11.1.3 Baikal Herbs Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Baikal Herbs Chaga Mushroom Extract Product Description

11.1.5 Baikal Herbs Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Chaga Mushroom Extract Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Chaga Mushroom Extract Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Chaga Mushroom Extract Production Mode & Process 12.4 Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Chaga Mushroom Extract Sales Channels

12.4.2 Chaga Mushroom Extract Distributors 12.5 Chaga Mushroom Extract Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Chaga Mushroom Extract Industry Trends 13.2 Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Drivers 13.3 Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Challenges 13.4 Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us