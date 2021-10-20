CFRP Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(CFRP Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CFRP report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CFRP market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CFRP market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CFRP market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CFRP market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CFRP market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others



The CFRP Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CFRP market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CFRP market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the CFRP market expansion?

What will be the global CFRP market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the CFRP market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the CFRP market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global CFRP market?

Which technological advancements will influence the CFRP market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 CFRP Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CFRP

1.2 CFRP Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global CFRP Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Thermosetting

1.2.3 Thermoplastic

1.3 CFRP Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global CFRP Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Wind Turbines

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Sports Equipment

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Molding Compounds

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global CFRP Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global CFRP Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global CFRP Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global CFRP Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America CFRP Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe CFRP Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China CFRP Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan CFRP Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CFRP Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global CFRP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 CFRP Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global CFRP Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers CFRP Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 CFRP Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 CFRP Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest CFRP Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of CFRP Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global CFRP Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America CFRP Production

3.4.1 North America CFRP Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe CFRP Production

3.5.1 Europe CFRP Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China CFRP Production

3.6.1 China CFRP Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan CFRP Production

3.7.1 Japan CFRP Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global CFRP Consumption by Region

4.1 Global CFRP Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global CFRP Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global CFRP Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America CFRP Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe CFRP Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific CFRP Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America CFRP Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global CFRP Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global CFRP Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global CFRP Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global CFRP Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global CFRP Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cytec Industries Inc.

7.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. CFRP Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cytec Industries Inc. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cytec Industries Inc. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

7.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. CFRP Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.3.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation CFRP Corporation Information

7.3.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation CFRP Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.1 Hexcel Corporation CFRP Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexcel Corporation CFRP Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hexcel Corporation CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hexcel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. CFRP Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd CFRP Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd CFRP Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SGL Carbon SE

7.7.1 SGL Carbon SE CFRP Corporation Information

7.7.2 SGL Carbon SE CFRP Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SGL Carbon SE CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SGL Carbon SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SGL Carbon SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Teijin Limited.

7.8.1 Teijin Limited. CFRP Corporation Information

7.8.2 Teijin Limited. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Teijin Limited. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Teijin Limited. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Teijin Limited. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. CFRP Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toray Industries, Inc. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. CFRP Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. CFRP Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. CFRP Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 CFRP Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 CFRP Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of CFRP

8.4 CFRP Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 CFRP Distributors List

9.3 CFRP Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 CFRP Industry Trends

10.2 CFRP Growth Drivers

10.3 CFRP Market Challenges

10.4 CFRP Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of CFRP by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America CFRP Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe CFRP Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China CFRP Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan CFRP Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of CFRP

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of CFRP by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of CFRP by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of CFRP by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of CFRP by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of CFRP by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of CFRP by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of CFRP by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of CFRP by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

