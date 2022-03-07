Cervical Disc Replacement Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2028 | Medtronic, Depuy Synthes (J&J), Globus Medical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Cervical Disc Replacement Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cervical Disc Replacement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cervical Disc Replacement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cervical Disc Replacement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cervical Disc Replacement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cervical Disc Replacement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cervical Disc Replacement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Depuy Synthes (J&J), Globus Medical, B. Braun, NuVasive, Zimmer Biomet, Simplant, Ranier Technology, Stryker, AxioMed, Orthofix Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal on a Biocompatible Material

Metal on Metal



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The Cervical Disc Replacement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cervical Disc Replacement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cervical Disc Replacement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cervical Disc Replacement Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Cervical Disc Replacement in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Cervical Disc Replacement Industry Trends

1.4.2 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Drivers

1.4.3 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Challenges

1.4.4 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Cervical Disc Replacement by Type

2.1 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Metal on a Biocompatible Material

2.1.2 Metal on Metal

2.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Cervical Disc Replacement by Application

3.1 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cervical Disc Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cervical Disc Replacement Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Cervical Disc Replacement in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Headquarters, Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Companies Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Cervical Disc Replacement Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cervical Disc Replacement Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cervical Disc Replacement Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cervical Disc Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cervical Disc Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cervical Disc Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cervical Disc Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cervical Disc Replacement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cervical Disc Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Medtronic Company Details

7.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.2 Depuy Synthes (J&J)

7.2.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Company Details

7.2.2 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Business Overview

7.2.3 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.2.4 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Recent Development

7.3 Globus Medical

7.3.1 Globus Medical Company Details

7.3.2 Globus Medical Business Overview

7.3.3 Globus Medical Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.3.4 Globus Medical Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

7.4 B. Braun

7.4.1 B. Braun Company Details

7.4.2 B. Braun Business Overview

7.4.3 B. Braun Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.4.4 B. Braun Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.5 NuVasive

7.5.1 NuVasive Company Details

7.5.2 NuVasive Business Overview

7.5.3 NuVasive Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.5.4 NuVasive Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 NuVasive Recent Development

7.6 Zimmer Biomet

7.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Details

7.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview

7.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

7.7 Simplant

7.7.1 Simplant Company Details

7.7.2 Simplant Business Overview

7.7.3 Simplant Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.7.4 Simplant Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Simplant Recent Development

7.8 Ranier Technology

7.8.1 Ranier Technology Company Details

7.8.2 Ranier Technology Business Overview

7.8.3 Ranier Technology Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.8.4 Ranier Technology Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ranier Technology Recent Development

7.9 Stryker

7.9.1 Stryker Company Details

7.9.2 Stryker Business Overview

7.9.3 Stryker Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.9.4 Stryker Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Stryker Recent Development

7.10 AxioMed

7.10.1 AxioMed Company Details

7.10.2 AxioMed Business Overview

7.10.3 AxioMed Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.10.4 AxioMed Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 AxioMed Recent Development

7.11 Orthofix Company

7.11.1 Orthofix Company Company Details

7.11.2 Orthofix Company Business Overview

7.11.3 Orthofix Company Cervical Disc Replacement Introduction

7.11.4 Orthofix Company Revenue in Cervical Disc Replacement Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Orthofix Company Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

”