Centrifugal Water Chillers Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2028 | Johnson Controls, Bosch, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Centrifugal Water Chillers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Centrifugal Water Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Johnson Controls, Bosch, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin, Lennox, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers, Thermal Care, SMC, Dinkin (McQuay), Lytron Chillers, Mammoth, Toshiba, Advantage Engineering, Mitsubshi, Filtrine, Fluid Chillers, Budzar Industries, Legacy Chiller Systems USA, Cold Shot Chillers, General Air Products, Dry Coolers, Orion Machinery
Market Segmentation by Product:
Air-cooled Water Chillers
Water-cooled Water Chillers
Market Segmentation by Application:
Medical
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Plastics & Rubber
Metal Forming
Food Processing
Other
The Centrifugal Water Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Centrifugal Water Chillers market expansion?
- What will be the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Centrifugal Water Chillers market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Centrifugal Water Chillers market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Centrifugal Water Chillers market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Centrifugal Water Chillers market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Air-cooled Water Chillers
1.2.3 Water-cooled Water Chillers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Plastics & Rubber
1.3.5 Metal Forming
1.3.6 Food Processing
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Production
2.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Centrifugal Water Chillers by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Centrifugal Water Chillers in 2021
4.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Centrifugal Water Chillers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Johnson Controls
12.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.1.2 Johnson Controls Overview
12.1.3 Johnson Controls Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Johnson Controls Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments
12.2 Bosch
12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bosch Overview
12.2.3 Bosch Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Bosch Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Bosch Recent Developments
12.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)
12.3.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Overview
12.3.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Recent Developments
12.4 Carrier
12.4.1 Carrier Corporation Information
12.4.2 Carrier Overview
12.4.3 Carrier Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Carrier Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Carrier Recent Developments
12.5 Parker Hannifin
12.5.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Parker Hannifin Overview
12.5.3 Parker Hannifin Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Parker Hannifin Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments
12.6 Lennox
12.6.1 Lennox Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lennox Overview
12.6.3 Lennox Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Lennox Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Lennox Recent Developments
12.7 Dimplex Thermal Solutions
12.7.1 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Corporation Information
12.7.2 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Overview
12.7.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Recent Developments
12.8 EcoChillers
12.8.1 EcoChillers Corporation Information
12.8.2 EcoChillers Overview
12.8.3 EcoChillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 EcoChillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 EcoChillers Recent Developments
12.9 Thermal Care
12.9.1 Thermal Care Corporation Information
12.9.2 Thermal Care Overview
12.9.3 Thermal Care Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Thermal Care Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Thermal Care Recent Developments
12.10 SMC
12.10.1 SMC Corporation Information
12.10.2 SMC Overview
12.10.3 SMC Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 SMC Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 SMC Recent Developments
12.11 Dinkin (McQuay)
12.11.1 Dinkin (McQuay) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Dinkin (McQuay) Overview
12.11.3 Dinkin (McQuay) Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Dinkin (McQuay) Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Dinkin (McQuay) Recent Developments
12.12 Lytron Chillers
12.12.1 Lytron Chillers Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lytron Chillers Overview
12.12.3 Lytron Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Lytron Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Lytron Chillers Recent Developments
12.13 Mammoth
12.13.1 Mammoth Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mammoth Overview
12.13.3 Mammoth Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Mammoth Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Mammoth Recent Developments
12.14 Toshiba
12.14.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.14.2 Toshiba Overview
12.14.3 Toshiba Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Toshiba Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.15 Advantage Engineering
12.15.1 Advantage Engineering Corporation Information
12.15.2 Advantage Engineering Overview
12.15.3 Advantage Engineering Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Advantage Engineering Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Advantage Engineering Recent Developments
12.16 Mitsubshi
12.16.1 Mitsubshi Corporation Information
12.16.2 Mitsubshi Overview
12.16.3 Mitsubshi Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 Mitsubshi Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Mitsubshi Recent Developments
12.17 Filtrine
12.17.1 Filtrine Corporation Information
12.17.2 Filtrine Overview
12.17.3 Filtrine Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 Filtrine Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Filtrine Recent Developments
12.18 Fluid Chillers
12.18.1 Fluid Chillers Corporation Information
12.18.2 Fluid Chillers Overview
12.18.3 Fluid Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Fluid Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Fluid Chillers Recent Developments
12.19 Budzar Industries
12.19.1 Budzar Industries Corporation Information
12.19.2 Budzar Industries Overview
12.19.3 Budzar Industries Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.19.4 Budzar Industries Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Budzar Industries Recent Developments
12.20 Legacy Chiller Systems USA
12.20.1 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Corporation Information
12.20.2 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Overview
12.20.3 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.20.4 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Recent Developments
12.21 Cold Shot Chillers
12.21.1 Cold Shot Chillers Corporation Information
12.21.2 Cold Shot Chillers Overview
12.21.3 Cold Shot Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.21.4 Cold Shot Chillers Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Cold Shot Chillers Recent Developments
12.22 General Air Products
12.22.1 General Air Products Corporation Information
12.22.2 General Air Products Overview
12.22.3 General Air Products Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.22.4 General Air Products Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 General Air Products Recent Developments
12.23 Dry Coolers
12.23.1 Dry Coolers Corporation Information
12.23.2 Dry Coolers Overview
12.23.3 Dry Coolers Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.23.4 Dry Coolers Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.23.5 Dry Coolers Recent Developments
12.24 Orion Machinery
12.24.1 Orion Machinery Corporation Information
12.24.2 Orion Machinery Overview
12.24.3 Orion Machinery Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.24.4 Orion Machinery Centrifugal Water Chillers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.24.5 Orion Machinery Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Centrifugal Water Chillers Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Centrifugal Water Chillers Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Centrifugal Water Chillers Production Mode & Process
13.4 Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Centrifugal Water Chillers Sales Channels
13.4.2 Centrifugal Water Chillers Distributors
13.5 Centrifugal Water Chillers Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Centrifugal Water Chillers Industry Trends
14.2 Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Drivers
14.3 Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Challenges
14.4 Centrifugal Water Chillers Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Centrifugal Water Chillers Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
