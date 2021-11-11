Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market 2021 By Regional Trend and Growth Forecast To 2027 | KSB, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer

“

A newly published report titled “(Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Centrifugal Submersible Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KSB, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos, Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India), Xylem, Ruhrpumpen Group, The Weir Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-Stage Pumps

Multi-Stage Pumps



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining Industry

Agriculture

Others



The Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps

1.2 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-Stage Pumps

1.2.3 Multi-Stage Pumps

1.3 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 KSB

7.1.1 KSB Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.1.2 KSB Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.1.3 KSB Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 KSB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Flowserve Corporation

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Flowserve Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Flowserve Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sulzer

7.3.1 Sulzer Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sulzer Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sulzer Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sulzer Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sulzer Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ebara Corporation

7.4.1 Ebara Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ebara Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ebara Corporation Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ebara Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ebara Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Grundfos

7.5.1 Grundfos Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 Grundfos Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Grundfos Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Grundfos Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Grundfos Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

7.6.1 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xylem

7.7.1 Xylem Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xylem Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xylem Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xylem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xylem Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ruhrpumpen Group

7.8.1 Ruhrpumpen Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ruhrpumpen Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ruhrpumpen Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ruhrpumpen Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ruhrpumpen Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 The Weir Group

7.9.1 The Weir Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Corporation Information

7.9.2 The Weir Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Product Portfolio

7.9.3 The Weir Group Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 The Weir Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 The Weir Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps

8.4 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Industry Trends

10.2 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Growth Drivers

10.3 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Challenges

10.4 Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Centrifugal Submersible Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Centrifugal Submersible Pumps by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

