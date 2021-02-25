Centrifugal Pump Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | ITT, Flowserve, Grundfos

“
The report titled Global Centrifugal Pump Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Centrifugal Pump market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Centrifugal Pump market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Centrifugal Pump market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Centrifugal Pump market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Centrifugal Pump report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Centrifugal Pump report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Centrifugal Pump market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Centrifugal Pump market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Centrifugal Pump market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Centrifugal Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Centrifugal Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ITT, Flowserve, Grundfos, Schlumberger, Sulzer, RuhRPumpen, Pentair, Weir Group, Ebara, Idex, Wilo, Tapflo
Market Segmentation by Product: Axial Flow Pumps
Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
Peripheral Pumps
Jet Pumps
Market Segmentation by Application: Domestic Water And Wastewater
Petroleum Industry
Chemical Industry
Food And Beverage
Mining Industry
Others
The Centrifugal Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Centrifugal Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Centrifugal Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Centrifugal Pump market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Centrifugal Pump industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Centrifugal Pump market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Centrifugal Pump market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Centrifugal Pump market?
Table of Contents:
1 Centrifugal Pump Market Overview
1.1 Centrifugal Pump Product Scope
1.2 Centrifugal Pump Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Axial Flow Pumps
1.2.3 Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
1.2.4 Peripheral Pumps
1.2.5 Jet Pumps
1.3 Centrifugal Pump Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Domestic Water And Wastewater
1.3.3 Petroleum Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Food And Beverage
1.3.6 Mining Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Centrifugal Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Centrifugal Pump Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Centrifugal Pump Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Centrifugal Pump Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Centrifugal Pump Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Centrifugal Pump as of 2020)
3.4 Global Centrifugal Pump Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Centrifugal Pump Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Centrifugal Pump Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Centrifugal Pump Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Centrifugal Pump Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Centrifugal Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Centrifugal Pump Business
12.1 ITT
12.1.1 ITT Corporation Information
12.1.2 ITT Business Overview
12.1.3 ITT Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ITT Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.1.5 ITT Recent Development
12.2 Flowserve
12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
12.2.2 Flowserve Business Overview
12.2.3 Flowserve Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Flowserve Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.2.5 Flowserve Recent Development
12.3 Grundfos
12.3.1 Grundfos Corporation Information
12.3.2 Grundfos Business Overview
12.3.3 Grundfos Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Grundfos Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.3.5 Grundfos Recent Development
12.4 Schlumberger
12.4.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
12.4.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
12.4.3 Schlumberger Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Schlumberger Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.5 Sulzer
12.5.1 Sulzer Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sulzer Business Overview
12.5.3 Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.5.5 Sulzer Recent Development
12.6 RuhRPumpen
12.6.1 RuhRPumpen Corporation Information
12.6.2 RuhRPumpen Business Overview
12.6.3 RuhRPumpen Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 RuhRPumpen Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.6.5 RuhRPumpen Recent Development
12.7 Pentair
12.7.1 Pentair Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pentair Business Overview
12.7.3 Pentair Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Pentair Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.7.5 Pentair Recent Development
12.8 Weir Group
12.8.1 Weir Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Weir Group Business Overview
12.8.3 Weir Group Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Weir Group Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.8.5 Weir Group Recent Development
12.9 Ebara
12.9.1 Ebara Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ebara Business Overview
12.9.3 Ebara Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Ebara Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.9.5 Ebara Recent Development
12.10 Idex
12.10.1 Idex Corporation Information
12.10.2 Idex Business Overview
12.10.3 Idex Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Idex Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.10.5 Idex Recent Development
12.11 Wilo
12.11.1 Wilo Corporation Information
12.11.2 Wilo Business Overview
12.11.3 Wilo Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Wilo Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.11.5 Wilo Recent Development
12.12 Tapflo
12.12.1 Tapflo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tapflo Business Overview
12.12.3 Tapflo Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tapflo Centrifugal Pump Products Offered
12.12.5 Tapflo Recent Development
13 Centrifugal Pump Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Centrifugal Pump Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Centrifugal Pump
13.4 Centrifugal Pump Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Centrifugal Pump Distributors List
14.3 Centrifugal Pump Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Centrifugal Pump Market Trends
15.2 Centrifugal Pump Drivers
15.3 Centrifugal Pump Market Challenges
15.4 Centrifugal Pump Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
