Cellular IoT Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, U-Blox Holding, MediaTek, Telit Communications, Mistbase, Sequans, CommSolid Cellular IoT

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cellular IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cellular IoT market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cellular IoT market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cellular IoT market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, U-Blox Holding, MediaTek, Telit Communications, Mistbase, Sequans, CommSolid Cellular IoT Market Segment by Product Type: , 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, NB–IoT, 5G, Other Cellular IoT Market Segment by Application: , Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Building Automation and Smart City, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cellular IoT market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular IoT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular IoT market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular IoT market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular IoT Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 2G

1.4.3 3G

1.4.4 4G

1.4.5 LTE

1.4.6 NB–IoT

1.4.7 5G

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Building Automation and Smart City

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cellular IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cellular IoT Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular IoT Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cellular IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular IoT Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cellular IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cellular IoT Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cellular IoT Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cellular IoT Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Qualcomm

13.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

13.1.3 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Introduction

13.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.2 Gemalto

13.2.1 Gemalto Company Details

13.2.2 Gemalto Business Overview

13.2.3 Gemalto Cellular IoT Introduction

13.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development

13.3 Sierra Wireless

13.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

13.3.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

13.3.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular IoT Introduction

13.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

13.4 U-Blox Holding

13.4.1 U-Blox Holding Company Details

13.4.2 U-Blox Holding Business Overview

13.4.3 U-Blox Holding Cellular IoT Introduction

13.4.4 U-Blox Holding Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 U-Blox Holding Recent Development

13.5 MediaTek

13.5.1 MediaTek Company Details

13.5.2 MediaTek Business Overview

13.5.3 MediaTek Cellular IoT Introduction

13.5.4 MediaTek Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 MediaTek Recent Development

13.6 Telit Communications

13.6.1 Telit Communications Company Details

13.6.2 Telit Communications Business Overview

13.6.3 Telit Communications Cellular IoT Introduction

13.6.4 Telit Communications Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Telit Communications Recent Development

13.7 Mistbase

13.7.1 Mistbase Company Details

13.7.2 Mistbase Business Overview

13.7.3 Mistbase Cellular IoT Introduction

13.7.4 Mistbase Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Mistbase Recent Development

13.8 Sequans

13.8.1 Sequans Company Details

13.8.2 Sequans Business Overview

13.8.3 Sequans Cellular IoT Introduction

13.8.4 Sequans Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sequans Recent Development

13.9 CommSolid

13.9.1 CommSolid Company Details

13.9.2 CommSolid Business Overview

13.9.3 CommSolid Cellular IoT Introduction

13.9.4 CommSolid Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CommSolid Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

