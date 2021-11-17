Casual Wear Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Casual Wear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Casual Wear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Casual Wear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Casual Wear market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Casual Wear market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Casual Wear market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casual Wear Market Research Report: HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACKandJONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda

Global Casual Wear Market by Type: Long Wallet, Short Wallet

Global Casual Wear Market by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Mall, E-commerce, Others

The global Casual Wear market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Casual Wear report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Casual Wear research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Casual Wear market?

2. What will be the size of the global Casual Wear market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Casual Wear market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Casual Wear market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Casual Wear market?

Table of Contents

1 Casual Wear Market Overview

1.1 Casual Wear Product Overview

1.2 Casual Wear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shirts

1.2.2 Coats

1.2.3 Pants

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Casual Wear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Casual Wear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Casual Wear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Casual Wear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Casual Wear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Casual Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casual Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Wear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Wear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Casual Wear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Casual Wear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Casual Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Casual Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Casual Wear by Application

4.1 Casual Wear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialty Stores

4.1.2 Supermarket and Mall

4.1.3 E-commerce

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Casual Wear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Casual Wear by Country

5.1 North America Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Casual Wear by Country

6.1 Europe Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Casual Wear by Country

8.1 Latin America Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casual Wear Business

10.1 HandM

10.1.1 HandM Corporation Information

10.1.2 HandM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 HandM Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 HandM Casual Wear Products Offered

10.1.5 HandM Recent Development

10.2 ZARA

10.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZARA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ZARA Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HandM Casual Wear Products Offered

10.2.5 ZARA Recent Development

10.3 Uniqlo

10.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Wear Products Offered

10.3.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

10.4 Louis Vuitton

10.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Louis Vuitton Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Wear Products Offered

10.4.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

10.5 Hermes

10.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hermes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hermes Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hermes Casual Wear Products Offered

10.5.5 Hermes Recent Development

10.6 Rolex

10.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rolex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Rolex Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Rolex Casual Wear Products Offered

10.6.5 Rolex Recent Development

10.7 Coach

10.7.1 Coach Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coach Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Coach Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Coach Casual Wear Products Offered

10.7.5 Coach Recent Development

10.8 Tommy Hilfiger

10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Wear Products Offered

10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

10.9 GAP

10.9.1 GAP Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAP Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GAP Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GAP Casual Wear Products Offered

10.9.5 GAP Recent Development

10.10 Hanes

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Casual Wear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanes Casual Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.11 ESPRIT

10.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information

10.11.2 ESPRIT Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Wear Products Offered

10.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Development

10.12 JACKandJONES

10.12.1 JACKandJONES Corporation Information

10.12.2 JACKandJONES Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 JACKandJONES Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 JACKandJONES Casual Wear Products Offered

10.12.5 JACKandJONES Recent Development

10.13 LEE

10.13.1 LEE Corporation Information

10.13.2 LEE Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LEE Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LEE Casual Wear Products Offered

10.13.5 LEE Recent Development

10.14 levi’s

10.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information

10.14.2 levi’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 levi’s Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 levi’s Casual Wear Products Offered

10.14.5 levi’s Recent Development

10.15 La Chapelle

10.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information

10.15.2 La Chapelle Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 La Chapelle Casual Wear Products Offered

10.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Development

10.16 Only

10.16.1 Only Corporation Information

10.16.2 Only Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Only Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Only Casual Wear Products Offered

10.16.5 Only Recent Development

10.17 Vero Moda

10.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vero Moda Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Vero Moda Casual Wear Products Offered

10.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Casual Wear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Casual Wear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Casual Wear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Casual Wear Distributors

12.3 Casual Wear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



