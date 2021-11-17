Casual Wear Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Casual Wear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Casual Wear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Casual Wear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Casual Wear market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3102344/global-casual-wear-market
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Casual Wear market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Casual Wear market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casual Wear Market Research Report: HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACKandJONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda
Global Casual Wear Market by Type: Long Wallet, Short Wallet
Global Casual Wear Market by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Mall, E-commerce, Others
The global Casual Wear market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Casual Wear report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Casual Wear research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3102344/global-casual-wear-market
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Casual Wear market?
2. What will be the size of the global Casual Wear market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Casual Wear market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Casual Wear market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Casual Wear market?
Table of Contents
1 Casual Wear Market Overview
1.1 Casual Wear Product Overview
1.2 Casual Wear Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Shirts
1.2.2 Coats
1.2.3 Pants
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Casual Wear Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Casual Wear Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Casual Wear Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Casual Wear Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Casual Wear Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Casual Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Casual Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Wear as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Wear Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Casual Wear Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Casual Wear Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Casual Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Casual Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Casual Wear by Application
4.1 Casual Wear Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Specialty Stores
4.1.2 Supermarket and Mall
4.1.3 E-commerce
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Casual Wear Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Casual Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Casual Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Casual Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Casual Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Casual Wear by Country
5.1 North America Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Casual Wear by Country
6.1 Europe Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Casual Wear by Country
8.1 Latin America Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casual Wear Business
10.1 HandM
10.1.1 HandM Corporation Information
10.1.2 HandM Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 HandM Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 HandM Casual Wear Products Offered
10.1.5 HandM Recent Development
10.2 ZARA
10.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information
10.2.2 ZARA Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ZARA Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 HandM Casual Wear Products Offered
10.2.5 ZARA Recent Development
10.3 Uniqlo
10.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
10.3.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Wear Products Offered
10.3.5 Uniqlo Recent Development
10.4 Louis Vuitton
10.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
10.4.2 Louis Vuitton Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Wear Products Offered
10.4.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development
10.5 Hermes
10.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hermes Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hermes Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hermes Casual Wear Products Offered
10.5.5 Hermes Recent Development
10.6 Rolex
10.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information
10.6.2 Rolex Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Rolex Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Rolex Casual Wear Products Offered
10.6.5 Rolex Recent Development
10.7 Coach
10.7.1 Coach Corporation Information
10.7.2 Coach Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Coach Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Coach Casual Wear Products Offered
10.7.5 Coach Recent Development
10.8 Tommy Hilfiger
10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Wear Products Offered
10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development
10.9 GAP
10.9.1 GAP Corporation Information
10.9.2 GAP Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 GAP Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 GAP Casual Wear Products Offered
10.9.5 GAP Recent Development
10.10 Hanes
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Casual Wear Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hanes Casual Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hanes Recent Development
10.11 ESPRIT
10.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information
10.11.2 ESPRIT Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Wear Products Offered
10.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Development
10.12 JACKandJONES
10.12.1 JACKandJONES Corporation Information
10.12.2 JACKandJONES Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 JACKandJONES Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 JACKandJONES Casual Wear Products Offered
10.12.5 JACKandJONES Recent Development
10.13 LEE
10.13.1 LEE Corporation Information
10.13.2 LEE Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 LEE Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 LEE Casual Wear Products Offered
10.13.5 LEE Recent Development
10.14 levi’s
10.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information
10.14.2 levi’s Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 levi’s Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 levi’s Casual Wear Products Offered
10.14.5 levi’s Recent Development
10.15 La Chapelle
10.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information
10.15.2 La Chapelle Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 La Chapelle Casual Wear Products Offered
10.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Development
10.16 Only
10.16.1 Only Corporation Information
10.16.2 Only Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Only Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Only Casual Wear Products Offered
10.16.5 Only Recent Development
10.17 Vero Moda
10.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information
10.17.2 Vero Moda Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Vero Moda Casual Wear Products Offered
10.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Casual Wear Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Casual Wear Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Casual Wear Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Casual Wear Distributors
12.3 Casual Wear Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.