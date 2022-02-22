Casual Shirts Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2028

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a comprehensive and one of the most accurate research studies on the global Casual Shirts market. It sheds light on market competition, segmentation, regional growth, and dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It provides validated and revalidated market figures, which include market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, gross margin, production, and consumption. It offers absolute dollar opportunity analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and PESTLE analysis to give a complete understanding of the global Casual Shirts market. It is prepared with the use of top primary and secondary research techniques and tools.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Casual Shirts market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Casual Shirts market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casual Shirts Market Research Report: Roadster, Tommy Hilfiger, Flying Machine, Pepe Jeans, Wills Lifestyle, Peter England, John Players, Blue Saint, Blackberrys, United Colors of Benetton, Allen Solly, Arrow, Raymond, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, Van Heusen

Global Casual Shirts Market Segmentation by Product: T-Shirts, Polo Shirts, Dress Shirts, Others

Global Casual Shirts Market Segmentation by Application: Men, Women

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Casual Shirts market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Casual Shirts market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The regional analysis provided in the report helps to become familiar with growth opportunities available in different regions and countries across the world. It provides market share, consumption, production, revenue, and other studies of important geographical markets. The competitive analysis includes company profiling of leading players on the basis of recent developments, revenue, gross margin, and other key factors. The report gives useful recommendations for players to secure a strong position in the global Casual Shirts market. It comes out as a set of powerful guidelines to prepare for unforeseen challenges and ensure healthy growth in the global Casual Shirts market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the size and CAGR of the global Casual Shirts market?

2. Which are the leading segments of the global Casual Shirts market?

3. What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

4. What is the nature of competition in the global Casual Shirts market?

5. How will the global Casual Shirts market advance in the coming years?

6. What are the main strategies adopted in the global Casual Shirts market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Casual Shirts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 T-Shirts

1.2.3 Polo Shirts

1.2.4 Dress Shirts

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Casual Shirts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Casual Shirts by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Casual Shirts Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Casual Shirts in 2021

3.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Casual Shirts Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Casual Shirts Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Casual Shirts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Casual Shirts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Casual Shirts Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Casual Shirts Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Casual Shirts Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Casual Shirts Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Casual Shirts Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Casual Shirts Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roadster

11.1.1 Roadster Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roadster Overview

11.1.3 Roadster Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Roadster Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Roadster Recent Developments

11.2 Tommy Hilfiger

11.2.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tommy Hilfiger Overview

11.2.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Developments

11.3 Flying Machine

11.3.1 Flying Machine Corporation Information

11.3.2 Flying Machine Overview

11.3.3 Flying Machine Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Flying Machine Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Flying Machine Recent Developments

11.4 Pepe Jeans

11.4.1 Pepe Jeans Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pepe Jeans Overview

11.4.3 Pepe Jeans Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Pepe Jeans Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Pepe Jeans Recent Developments

11.5 Wills Lifestyle

11.5.1 Wills Lifestyle Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wills Lifestyle Overview

11.5.3 Wills Lifestyle Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Wills Lifestyle Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Wills Lifestyle Recent Developments

11.6 Peter England

11.6.1 Peter England Corporation Information

11.6.2 Peter England Overview

11.6.3 Peter England Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Peter England Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Peter England Recent Developments

11.7 John Players

11.7.1 John Players Corporation Information

11.7.2 John Players Overview

11.7.3 John Players Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 John Players Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 John Players Recent Developments

11.8 Blue Saint

11.8.1 Blue Saint Corporation Information

11.8.2 Blue Saint Overview

11.8.3 Blue Saint Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Blue Saint Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Blue Saint Recent Developments

11.9 Blackberrys

11.9.1 Blackberrys Corporation Information

11.9.2 Blackberrys Overview

11.9.3 Blackberrys Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Blackberrys Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Blackberrys Recent Developments

11.10 United Colors of Benetton

11.10.1 United Colors of Benetton Corporation Information

11.10.2 United Colors of Benetton Overview

11.10.3 United Colors of Benetton Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 United Colors of Benetton Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 United Colors of Benetton Recent Developments

11.11 Allen Solly

11.11.1 Allen Solly Corporation Information

11.11.2 Allen Solly Overview

11.11.3 Allen Solly Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Allen Solly Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Allen Solly Recent Developments

11.12 Arrow

11.12.1 Arrow Corporation Information

11.12.2 Arrow Overview

11.12.3 Arrow Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Arrow Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Arrow Recent Developments

11.13 Raymond

11.13.1 Raymond Corporation Information

11.13.2 Raymond Overview

11.13.3 Raymond Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Raymond Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Raymond Recent Developments

11.14 Louis Philippe

11.14.1 Louis Philippe Corporation Information

11.14.2 Louis Philippe Overview

11.14.3 Louis Philippe Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Louis Philippe Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Louis Philippe Recent Developments

11.15 Park Avenue

11.15.1 Park Avenue Corporation Information

11.15.2 Park Avenue Overview

11.15.3 Park Avenue Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Park Avenue Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Park Avenue Recent Developments

11.16 Van Heusen

11.16.1 Van Heusen Corporation Information

11.16.2 Van Heusen Overview

11.16.3 Van Heusen Casual Shirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Van Heusen Casual Shirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Van Heusen Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Casual Shirts Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Casual Shirts Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Casual Shirts Production Mode & Process

12.4 Casual Shirts Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Casual Shirts Sales Channels

12.4.2 Casual Shirts Distributors

12.5 Casual Shirts Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Casual Shirts Industry Trends

13.2 Casual Shirts Market Drivers

13.3 Casual Shirts Market Challenges

13.4 Casual Shirts Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Casual Shirts Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

