Casual Pants Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Casual Pants market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Casual Pants market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Casual Pants market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Casual Pants market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Casual Pants market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Casual Pants market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casual Pants Market Research Report: HandM, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACKandJONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda

Global Casual Pants Market by Type: Men’s Shirt, Women’s Shirt

Global Casual Pants Market by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Mall, E-commerce, Others

The global Casual Pants market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Casual Pants report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Casual Pants research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Casual Pants market?

2. What will be the size of the global Casual Pants market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Casual Pants market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Casual Pants market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Casual Pants market?

Table of Contents

1 Casual Pants Market Overview

1.1 Casual Pants Product Overview

1.2 Casual Pants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Men’s Pant

1.2.2 Women’s Pants

1.3 Global Casual Pants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Casual Pants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Casual Pants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Casual Pants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Casual Pants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Casual Pants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Pants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Casual Pants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casual Pants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Pants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Pants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Pants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Casual Pants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Casual Pants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Casual Pants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Casual Pants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Casual Pants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Casual Pants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Casual Pants by Application

4.1 Casual Pants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialty Stores

4.1.2 Supermarket and Mall

4.1.3 E-commerce

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Casual Pants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Casual Pants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Casual Pants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Casual Pants by Country

5.1 North America Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Casual Pants by Country

6.1 Europe Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Casual Pants by Country

8.1 Latin America Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casual Pants Business

10.1 HandM

10.1.1 HandM Corporation Information

10.1.2 HandM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 HandM Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 HandM Casual Pants Products Offered

10.1.5 HandM Recent Development

10.2 ZARA

10.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZARA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ZARA Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HandM Casual Pants Products Offered

10.2.5 ZARA Recent Development

10.3 Uniqlo

10.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Pants Products Offered

10.3.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

10.4 Louis Vuitton

10.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Louis Vuitton Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Pants Products Offered

10.4.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

10.5 Hermes

10.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hermes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hermes Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hermes Casual Pants Products Offered

10.5.5 Hermes Recent Development

10.6 Rolex

10.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rolex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Rolex Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Rolex Casual Pants Products Offered

10.6.5 Rolex Recent Development

10.7 Coach

10.7.1 Coach Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coach Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Coach Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Coach Casual Pants Products Offered

10.7.5 Coach Recent Development

10.8 Tommy Hilfiger

10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Pants Products Offered

10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

10.9 GAP

10.9.1 GAP Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAP Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GAP Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GAP Casual Pants Products Offered

10.9.5 GAP Recent Development

10.10 Hanes

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Casual Pants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanes Casual Pants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.11 ESPRIT

10.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information

10.11.2 ESPRIT Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Pants Products Offered

10.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Development

10.12 JACKandJONES

10.12.1 JACKandJONES Corporation Information

10.12.2 JACKandJONES Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 JACKandJONES Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 JACKandJONES Casual Pants Products Offered

10.12.5 JACKandJONES Recent Development

10.13 LEE

10.13.1 LEE Corporation Information

10.13.2 LEE Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LEE Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LEE Casual Pants Products Offered

10.13.5 LEE Recent Development

10.14 levi’s

10.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information

10.14.2 levi’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 levi’s Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 levi’s Casual Pants Products Offered

10.14.5 levi’s Recent Development

10.15 La Chapelle

10.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information

10.15.2 La Chapelle Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 La Chapelle Casual Pants Products Offered

10.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Development

10.16 Only

10.16.1 Only Corporation Information

10.16.2 Only Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Only Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Only Casual Pants Products Offered

10.16.5 Only Recent Development

10.17 Vero Moda

10.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vero Moda Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Vero Moda Casual Pants Products Offered

10.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Casual Pants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Casual Pants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Casual Pants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Casual Pants Distributors

12.3 Casual Pants Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



