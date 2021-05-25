Casual Clothes Market Rapid Growth: Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027| Nike, Zara, Adidas

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Casual Clothes market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Casual Clothes market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Casual Clothes market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Casual Clothes market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Casual Clothes Market are: Nike, Zara, Adidas, H&M, Uniqlo, Levis, Polo Ralph Lauren, Versace, Calvin Klein, American Eagle, Puma, HLA, Septwolves, Tonlion, Metersbonwe
Global Casual Clothes Market by Product Type: Shirts, Coats, Pants, Others
Global Casual Clothes Market by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket & Mall, E-commerce, Others
This section of the Casual Clothes report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Casual Clothes market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Casual Clothes market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Casual Clothes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Clothes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Casual Clothes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Clothes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Clothes market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Casual Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Shirts
1.2.3 Coats
1.2.4 Pants
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Casual Clothes Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Specialty Stores
1.3.3 Supermarket & Mall
1.3.4 E-commerce
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Casual Clothes Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Casual Clothes Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Casual Clothes Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Casual Clothes Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Casual Clothes Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Casual Clothes Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Casual Clothes Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Casual Clothes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Casual Clothes Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Casual Clothes Industry Trends
2.5.1 Casual Clothes Market Trends
2.5.2 Casual Clothes Market Drivers
2.5.3 Casual Clothes Market Challenges
2.5.4 Casual Clothes Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Casual Clothes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Casual Clothes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Casual Clothes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Clothes Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Clothes by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Casual Clothes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Casual Clothes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Casual Clothes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Clothes as of 2020)
3.4 Global Casual Clothes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Casual Clothes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Clothes Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Casual Clothes Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Casual Clothes Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Casual Clothes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Casual Clothes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Casual Clothes Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Casual Clothes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Casual Clothes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Casual Clothes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Casual Clothes Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Casual Clothes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Casual Clothes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Casual Clothes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Casual Clothes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Casual Clothes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Casual Clothes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Casual Clothes Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Casual Clothes Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Casual Clothes Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Casual Clothes Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Casual Clothes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Casual Clothes Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Casual Clothes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Casual Clothes Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Casual Clothes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Casual Clothes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Casual Clothes Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Casual Clothes Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Casual Clothes Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Casual Clothes Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Casual Clothes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Casual Clothes Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Casual Clothes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Casual Clothes Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Casual Clothes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Casual Clothes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Casual Clothes Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Casual Clothes Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Casual Clothes Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Casual Clothes Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Casual Clothes Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Casual Clothes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Casual Clothes Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Casual Clothes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Casual Clothes Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Casual Clothes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Casual Clothes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Clothes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nike Overview
11.1.3 Nike Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Nike Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.1.5 Nike Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Nike Recent Developments
11.2 Zara
11.2.1 Zara Corporation Information
11.2.2 Zara Overview
11.2.3 Zara Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Zara Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.2.5 Zara Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Zara Recent Developments
11.3 Adidas
11.3.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.3.2 Adidas Overview
11.3.3 Adidas Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Adidas Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.3.5 Adidas Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Adidas Recent Developments
11.4 H&M
11.4.1 H&M Corporation Information
11.4.2 H&M Overview
11.4.3 H&M Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 H&M Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.4.5 H&M Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 H&M Recent Developments
11.5 Uniqlo
11.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
11.5.2 Uniqlo Overview
11.5.3 Uniqlo Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Uniqlo Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.5.5 Uniqlo Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Uniqlo Recent Developments
11.6 Levis
11.6.1 Levis Corporation Information
11.6.2 Levis Overview
11.6.3 Levis Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Levis Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.6.5 Levis Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Levis Recent Developments
11.7 Polo Ralph Lauren
11.7.1 Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation Information
11.7.2 Polo Ralph Lauren Overview
11.7.3 Polo Ralph Lauren Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Polo Ralph Lauren Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.7.5 Polo Ralph Lauren Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Polo Ralph Lauren Recent Developments
11.8 Versace
11.8.1 Versace Corporation Information
11.8.2 Versace Overview
11.8.3 Versace Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Versace Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.8.5 Versace Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Versace Recent Developments
11.9 Calvin Klein
11.9.1 Calvin Klein Corporation Information
11.9.2 Calvin Klein Overview
11.9.3 Calvin Klein Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Calvin Klein Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.9.5 Calvin Klein Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Calvin Klein Recent Developments
11.10 American Eagle
11.10.1 American Eagle Corporation Information
11.10.2 American Eagle Overview
11.10.3 American Eagle Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 American Eagle Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.10.5 American Eagle Casual Clothes SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 American Eagle Recent Developments
11.11 Puma
11.11.1 Puma Corporation Information
11.11.2 Puma Overview
11.11.3 Puma Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Puma Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.11.5 Puma Recent Developments
11.12 HLA
11.12.1 HLA Corporation Information
11.12.2 HLA Overview
11.12.3 HLA Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 HLA Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.12.5 HLA Recent Developments
11.13 Septwolves
11.13.1 Septwolves Corporation Information
11.13.2 Septwolves Overview
11.13.3 Septwolves Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Septwolves Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.13.5 Septwolves Recent Developments
11.14 Tonlion
11.14.1 Tonlion Corporation Information
11.14.2 Tonlion Overview
11.14.3 Tonlion Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Tonlion Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.14.5 Tonlion Recent Developments
11.15 Metersbonwe
11.15.1 Metersbonwe Corporation Information
11.15.2 Metersbonwe Overview
11.15.3 Metersbonwe Casual Clothes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Metersbonwe Casual Clothes Products and Services
11.15.5 Metersbonwe Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Casual Clothes Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Casual Clothes Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Casual Clothes Production Mode & Process
12.4 Casual Clothes Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Casual Clothes Sales Channels
12.4.2 Casual Clothes Distributors
12.5 Casual Clothes Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
