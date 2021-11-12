Casual Bags Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Samsonite, Tumi Holdings, VIP Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Casual Bags Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casual Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casual Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casual Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casual Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casual Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casual Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsonite, Tumi Holdings, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, Rimowa GmbH, MCM Worldwide, LV, IT Luggage

Market Segmentation by Product:

Leather

Canvas

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Department Store

Others



The Casual Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casual Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casual Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Casual Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casual Bags

1.2 Casual Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Leather

1.2.3 Canvas

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Casual Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Factory Outlets

1.3.4 Internet Sales

1.3.5 Department Store

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Casual Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Casual Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Casual Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Casual Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Casual Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Casual Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Casual Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Casual Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casual Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Casual Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Casual Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Casual Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Casual Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Casual Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Casual Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Casual Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Casual Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Casual Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Casual Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Casual Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Casual Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Casual Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Casual Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Casual Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Casual Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Samsonite

6.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

6.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsonite Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Samsonite Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Samsonite Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Tumi Holdings

6.2.1 Tumi Holdings Corporation Information

6.2.2 Tumi Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Tumi Holdings Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Tumi Holdings Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Tumi Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 VIP Industries

6.3.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

6.3.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 VIP Industries Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 VIP Industries Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 VIP Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 VF Corporation

6.4.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 VF Corporation Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 VF Corporation Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware

6.5.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

6.5.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Rimowa GmbH

6.6.1 Rimowa GmbH Corporation Information

6.6.2 Rimowa GmbH Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Rimowa GmbH Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Rimowa GmbH Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Rimowa GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 MCM Worldwide

6.6.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information

6.6.2 MCM Worldwide Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 MCM Worldwide Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MCM Worldwide Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 LV

6.8.1 LV Corporation Information

6.8.2 LV Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 LV Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 LV Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 LV Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 IT Luggage

6.9.1 IT Luggage Corporation Information

6.9.2 IT Luggage Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 IT Luggage Casual Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 IT Luggage Casual Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 IT Luggage Recent Developments/Updates

7 Casual Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Casual Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Casual Bags

7.4 Casual Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Casual Bags Distributors List

8.3 Casual Bags Customers

9 Casual Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Casual Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Casual Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Casual Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Casual Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Casual Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Casual Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casual Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Casual Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Casual Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casual Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Casual Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Casual Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casual Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

